Another Shakespearean sell out at Northumberlandia

The HandleBards (the Peddling Shakespeare: Cycling Theatre Company) went down a storm last night with their outdoor production of William Shakespeare’s play A Comedy of Errors at Northumberlandia.

The cast’s version of the farcical comedy which they titled: The Comedy of Errors, was a sellout, with all 250 tickets snapped up ahead of the event.

Every year, the sun always manages to make an appearance just in time for the Handlebards’ performance and this year was no exception.

Despite the wind, rain and Northumberland Wildlife Trust staff holding their breath this week, on the night, no spotlights were needed as the skies remained dry and the temperature rose enabling the ‘Bards’ to deliver a performance that revolved around the theme of mistaken identity featuring two sets of identical twins who were separated at birth and then brought back together on the same island. Neeldess to say, the rendition went down a storm.

The Handlebards ready to perform at Northumberlandia.

Committed to providing environmentally friendly open-air theatre across the country, the Shakespearean actors pedal from venue to venue with the set, props, and costumes on their bicycles.

In previous years, the Cramlington site has hosted performances of Macbeth, Much Ado About Nothing, Twelfth Night, As You Like It, Macbeth, The Tempest, and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Sue Bishop, self-confessed Shakespeare fan says:“I’ve seen every Handlebards performance at Northumberlandia and enjoyed every performance. Each play is different and just as enjoyable as the previous ones. It’s wonderful entertainment as it’s something different and excellent value for money.”

Made of 1.5 million tonnes of rock, clay and soil, Northumberlandia is 100 feet high and a quarter of a mile long, designed by artist Charles Jenks, built by the Banks Group, on land donated by Blagdon Estates, Northumberland Wildlife Trust is the managing agent, working on behalf of national land management charity The Land Trust.