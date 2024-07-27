An Exciting Summer of Sports at Manor Walks Shopping and Leisure
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visitors can catch a game in the sports zone, challenging themselves and others to some fun sports activities such as badminton, archery and football and gain a certificate for participating. They can also watch their favourite Olympic games on the big screen in centre mall, 11am to 3pm from Monday 29th July to Friday 9th August.
Shoppers can also find some delightful homemade crafts and bakes in the monthly Makers and Bakers Market on Saturday 10th August. Traders from the northeast will bring their local goods to the centre with over 50 traders attending this popular event.
The fun will continue from Monday 12th August in the Colour Zone which will run until Sunday 1st September alongside some summer games and drop-in face painting sessions. A full line up of events can be found by visiting the Manor Walks website.
Nick Lambert, Centre Manager said “We’re looking forward to watching the Olympics and we’d like to offer the community the chance to take part in some fab sport themed activities alongside our new big screen. We’re encouraging people of all ages to get active this summer and take part in some healthy competition!”
