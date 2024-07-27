An Exciting Summer of Sports at Manor Walks Shopping and Leisure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Manor Walks Shopping and Leisure is thrilled to announce a summer filled with fun, sports and community engagement! From entertaining games to delightful crafts, there’s something for everyone.

Visitors can catch a game in the sports zone, challenging themselves and others to some fun sports activities such as badminton, archery and football and gain a certificate for participating. They can also watch their favourite Olympic games on the big screen in centre mall, 11am to 3pm from Monday 29th July to Friday 9th August.

Shoppers can also find some delightful homemade crafts and bakes in the monthly Makers and Bakers Market on Saturday 10th August. Traders from the northeast will bring their local goods to the centre with over 50 traders attending this popular event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fun will continue from Monday 12th August in the Colour Zone which will run until Sunday 1st September alongside some summer games and drop-in face painting sessions. A full line up of events can be found by visiting the Manor Walks website.

Summer of Sport