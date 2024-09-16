Amble Artist To Stage New Exhibition at Hidden Gem Berwick Gallery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Amble artist Luke McTaggart is set to stage a new solo exhibition of paintings for the first-time at a Berwick gallery.

Luke McTaggart is a regular gallery artist in group shows at Dockside Gallery in Tweedmouth, Berwick-upon-Tweed, but October will see the artist present a solo exhibition of new works in the space for the first time. The show, titled ‘Full Colour’, will be made up of paintings focusing on the landscape surrounding the artist’s home-town of Amble, as well as a group of works that depict Berwick and the River Tweed. The paintings are all underpinned by a new attitude to colour that the artist links with the work of the early 20th century French ‘Fauve’ and ‘Nabi’ painters.

He said, “Over the past year or so I’ve become really interested in the work of painters like Bonnard and Derain. Artists who used very strong colours to create a kind of emotional intensity in their work”. Whilst viewers may at first think this kind of palette could be hard to find in the, at times, flat Northumbrian light, McTaggart’s paintings are compelling in the deep rooted sense of place they evoke through this ‘unnatural’ palette.

Dockside is regarded as a hidden gem by those in the know. Located at the bottom corner of Kiln Hill and Main St, the former barber shop was converted into a calm, uplifting gallery space by owner Mary Drummond after moving from north-west Scotland, where she started up her first gallery in 2012. Since relocating to Tweedmouth in 2017, the gallery has gone from strength to strength, exhibiting a widening roster of emerging and established artists from the north-east and all over the UK. The gallery runs an annual programme of ever-changing mixed exhibitions and an autumn solo exhibition by selected artists.

Dockside Gallery, the former barbers shop was converted to a gallery by owner Mary Drummond in 2017.

On holding a solo show of Luke’s work Mary said, “I discovered Luke’s work 2 years ago when some dockside gallery artists were painting on location in Luke’s home town of Amble. I was immediately struck by how Luke’s palette and brushstrokes evoke the mood of the Northumbrian landscape and his love for it. Be it windswept beach, boats barely perceptible through the thick north sea haar or sun setting on the neat straight lines of a modern housing estate the feeling that comes across is of absolute connection to his surroundings.”

The town has a rich and storied artistic history, in particular it was a favourite haunt of the beloved painter L.S Lowry who is currently the subject of a widely-acclaimed exhibition at the Granary Gallery located over the river in the Berwick Youth Hostel Building. The town has also been the seat of a large amount of cultural investment in recent times, with around £21m being allocated to a redevelopment of the Maltings Theatre complex from the Borderlands Growth Deal and a further £1.5 million overseen by the North East Combined Authority as part of a Cultural and Creative Zone (CCZ) investment scheme.

Full Colour opens on Saturday 5th October and will run until the 19th October. Dockside is open from 10am-5:30pm, Tuesday-Saturday. If members of the public would like to attend the launch event for the exhibition they are encouraged to join the gallery’s exclusive mailing list via the website: https://www.docksidegallery.co.uk/