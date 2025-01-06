Amble Artist Accepted Into Prestigious Scottish Exhibition 2nd Year Running
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
On being accepted Luke had the following to say, “I’m really pleased to have been included in the show for the 2nd year running, it’s always a bit of a lottery with these big open calls and you’re reliant on the selection committee recognising your work. So it’s great to have been included again, especially with a bigger piece”.
Luke added, “I love the landscape around Warkworth and Morwick and spend a lot of time walking and cycling around it. The painting shows the view from Black Bridge, looking upstream towards the weir.
The low summer sun cuts across the fields late in the evening and lights up the woodland that runs along the back of Watershaugh Road. It’s pretty spectacular but only lasts for around 10 or 15 minutes at most, just as the sun dips beneath the horizon. I’m very interested in these sorts of fleeting moods and light effects”.
Anyone interested in seeing the exhibition can find more information on the RSW website here: https://www.rsw.org.uk/rsw-exhibitions/2025-exhibition/