Amble Artist Accepted Into Prestigious Scottish Exhibition 2nd Year Running

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Amble artist Luke McTaggart has been accepted into the prestigious Royal Scottish Society of Painters in Watercolour exhibition for the 2nd year running. His piece, which depicts a view of local spot, Black Bridge in Warkworth, will be exhibited inside the Royal Scottish Academy on Princes Street from Saturday 13th January until Tuesday 6th February.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On being accepted Luke had the following to say, “I’m really pleased to have been included in the show for the 2nd year running, it’s always a bit of a lottery with these big open calls and you’re reliant on the selection committee recognising your work. So it’s great to have been included again, especially with a bigger piece”.

Luke added, “I love the landscape around Warkworth and Morwick and spend a lot of time walking and cycling around it. The painting shows the view from Black Bridge, looking upstream towards the weir.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The low summer sun cuts across the fields late in the evening and lights up the woodland that runs along the back of Watershaugh Road. It’s pretty spectacular but only lasts for around 10 or 15 minutes at most, just as the sun dips beneath the horizon. I’m very interested in these sorts of fleeting moods and light effects”.

Anyone interested in seeing the exhibition can find more information on the RSW website here: https://www.rsw.org.uk/rsw-exhibitions/2025-exhibition/