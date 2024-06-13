Alnwick Wind Ensemble concert
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Alnwick Symphonic Wind Ensemble was founded and directed by Ray Thompson. It is a group of talented amateur musicians from Alnwick and North Northumberland that perform mostly classical or light classical works written or arranged for symphonic wind dectet. The 15 strong ensemble play flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, horn and tuba.
They have performed at many local venues including Cragside, Alnwick Playhouse, Baliffgate Museum and Alnwick Garden. They have also played for the Christmas Fair and lights switch on in Warkworth over the last two years.
Tickets for the concert are £5 and should be booked with Peter Burnham, preferably by email to [email protected] . Alternatively telephone him on 01665 711388. Full details of this and all other Memorial Hall concerts are available at www.wwmh.uk .