Alnwick Wind Ensemble concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Performing at Warkworth War Memorial Hall on Wednesday the 10th July at 7:30pm.

The Alnwick Symphonic Wind Ensemble was founded and directed by Ray Thompson. It is a group of talented amateur musicians from Alnwick and North Northumberland that perform mostly classical or light classical works written or arranged for symphonic wind dectet. The 15 strong ensemble play flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, horn and tuba.

They have performed at many local venues including Cragside, Alnwick Playhouse, Baliffgate Museum and Alnwick Garden. They have also played for the Christmas Fair and lights switch on in Warkworth over the last two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...