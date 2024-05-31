Alnmouth Arts Festival 2024: Something Old, Something New

The Alnmouth Arts Festival returns on Saturday, June 15th, including art and craft displays, live music, a pop-up cinema, storytelling and a children’s Ceilidh band. From 10 am to 4 pm on June 15th and 16th, visitors can enjoy a variety of paintings, prints, photographs, ceramics, jewellery, textiles, glass, and furniture across numerous venues in the village.

The Alnmouth Arts Festival returns on Saturday, June 15th, including art and craft displays, live music, a pop-up cinema, storytelling and a children’s Ceilidh band. From 10 am to 4 pm on June 15th and 16th, visitors can enjoy a variety of paintings, prints, photographs, ceramics, jewellery, textiles, glass, and furniture across numerous venues.This year, nearly half of the exhibitors are new, offering fresh experiences alongside the work of returning artists like Carole Ann Hall, whose ceramic piece "Sunshine Over Alnmouth" won the 2024 Poster Competition. Hall’s work will be displayed at the Hindmarsh Hall and featured on the event guide cover.Entertainment highlights include performances by Kevi Steel, the Tenth Avenue Band, and the new addition of Newcastle’s all-female drumming group, the Bangshees. Lydia Bennett will launch her debut album "Fossil" with a concert at St. John the Baptist’s Church on Saturday at 7 pm (with tickets available from Ticketsource.co.uk). The festival will close with a madrigal performance at the Friary on Sunday at 6:30 pm.Now a non-profit Community Interest Company, the festival thrives on community support and sponsors, continuing to grow since its inception in 2005. The festival emphasizes sustainability and balancing tradition with new artistic expressions.Visitors are encouraged to park at Hipsburn Primary School, with free shuttle buses available to transport them to the village. Guidebooks with event information and maps will be available near the church and Hindmarsh Hall. The Alnmouth Arts Festival 2024 promises a stimulating weekend celebrating regional creativity in a picturesque setting. All are welcome.