Church of St Michael and All Angels, Alnham.

There will be an opportunity to discover historical features unveiled after centuries during a recent major restoration project.

Hear how this small, dingy and damp church was transformed into a bright, airy space designed for modern day use yet still brimming with historical detail.

It takes place on Wednesday, June 21 at 7.30pm. Meet at the church.

Please park on the verge outside the church and be prepared for a short walk on rough ground around the churchyard. Car sharing could save limited parking space.