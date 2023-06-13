News you can trust since 1854
Aln & Breamish Local History Society to take a trip to Alnham Church

Members of Aln and Breamish Local History Society are getting a rare opportunity to explore the interior of Alnham Church with knowledgeable guide Rev Ann Peters.
By Karen BartlettContributor
Published 13th Jun 2023, 09:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 09:52 BST
Church of St Michael and All Angels, Alnham.Church of St Michael and All Angels, Alnham.
Church of St Michael and All Angels, Alnham.

There will be an opportunity to discover historical features unveiled after centuries during a recent major restoration project.

Hear how this small, dingy and damp church was transformed into a bright, airy space designed for modern day use yet still brimming with historical detail.

It takes place on Wednesday, June 21 at 7.30pm. Meet at the church.

Please park on the verge outside the church and be prepared for a short walk on rough ground around the churchyard. Car sharing could save limited parking space.

Members free. Visitors welcome £3.

Visit www.alnandbreamishlhs.org.uk