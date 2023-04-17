Aln & Breamish Local History Society to receive talk on Howick Hall and Lemmington Hall architect
Aln & Breamish Local History Society will receive a talk on the work of renowned architect William Newton at their next meeting.
Durham University librarian Richard Pears will talk about a man who designed over 40 buildings in our region including Howick Hall and Lemmington Hall.
It takes place on Wednesday, April 19 at 7.30pm in Whittingham Memorial Institute.Visitors welcome, £3 entry. Members free.