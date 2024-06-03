Aln & Breamish Local History Society
A summer evening visit to St John the Baptist Church, Edlingham, Alnwick, with a talk by Rev Rich Townend entitled ‘Sacred Space’ - exploring how church architecture influenced the Book of Common Prayer.Guide Rev Rich Townend is Priest-in-Charge of Felton, Longframlington and Whittingham. He researched this topic for his recent dissertation.
Wednesday 19th June at 7.30pm. Meet at St John the Baptist Church, Edlingham NE66 2BL. Please lift share if possible as there is limited parking. There are also no facilities in the building. Visitors welcome £3.00 entry Members free