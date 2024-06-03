Aln & Breamish Local History Society

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A summer evening visit to St John the Baptist Church, Edlingham, Alnwick, with a talk by Rev Rich Townend entitled ‘Sacred Space’ - exploring how church architecture influenced the Book of Common Prayer.Guide Rev Rich Townend is Priest-in-Charge of Felton, Longframlington and Whittingham. He researched this topic for his recent dissertation.