Aln & Breamish Local History Society

Talk: Archaeology of Ad Gefrin (Yeavering), near Wooler, one of the most remarkable UK archaeological discoveries of the 20th century. Speaker: Dr Chris Ferguson, Director of Visitor Experience, Ad Gefrin Museum, Wooler. An Oxford scholar with a PhD in the archaeology of early medieval Northumbria, Chris Ferguson epitomises Ad Gefrin’s passion for the ancient values of Northumbria’s Golden Age.