Aln & Breamish Local History Society

An Oxford scholar with a PhD in the archaeology of early medieval Northumbria, Chris Ferguson epitomises Ad Gefrin’s passion for the ancient values of Northumbria’s Golden Age.
By Karen BartlettContributor
Published 28th Apr 2024, 19:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Talk: Archaeology of Ad Gefrin (Yeavering), near Wooler, one of the most remarkable UK archaeological discoveries of the 20th century. Speaker: Dr Chris Ferguson, Director of Visitor Experience, Ad Gefrin Museum, Wooler. An Oxford scholar with a PhD in the archaeology of early medieval Northumbria, Chris Ferguson epitomises Ad Gefrin’s passion for the ancient values of Northumbria’s Golden Age.

Join us for what promises to be an enlightening and entertaining talk Wednesday 15th May at 7.30pmWhittingham Memorial Institute NE66 4UP Visitors made welcome £3.00 entry Members free

Related topics:Wooler