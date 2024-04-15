Aln & Breamish Local History Society
Talk: Northumberland Archives. An introduction to who we are and what we do.
Speaker: Jo March.
Jo has worked in the archives sector for twenty years and still gets excited about looking at old documents. She has been fortunate enough to have worked in record offices across the country, including in Cambridge, London, Durham and Bristol. Now much of her time is spent sharing her enthusiasm with school children of Northumberland.
Wednesday 17th April at 7.30pm Whittingham Memorial Institute NE66 4UPVisitors welcome £3.00 entry. Members free