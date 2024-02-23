News you can trust since 1854
Aln & Breamish Local History Society

Talk: Local Boy, International SensationW T Stead of Embleton 1849-1912Controversial journalist, pacifist, convict, Titanic victim
By Karen BartlettContributor
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 15:43 GMT
Speaker: Dr Helena Goodwyn is a Vice Chancellor’s Senior Fellow in the Humanities Department at Northumbria University. Her research interests include British and American literature of the long 19th century, women’s literature, and book and media history. She is the author of several articles, books, and book chapters on these subjects. Her monograph, The Americanisation of W. T. Stead is forthcoming with Edinburgh University Press.

Wednesday 20th March at 7.30pm

Whittingham Memorial Institute NE66 4UPVisitors welcome @ £3.00 entry, Members free

