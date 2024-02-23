Aln & Breamish Local History Society
Talk: Local Boy, International SensationW T Stead of Embleton 1849-1912Controversial journalist, pacifist, convict, Titanic victim
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Speaker: Dr Helena Goodwyn is a Vice Chancellor’s Senior Fellow in the Humanities Department at Northumbria University. Her research interests include British and American literature of the long 19th century, women’s literature, and book and media history. She is the author of several articles, books, and book chapters on these subjects. Her monograph, The Americanisation of W. T. Stead is forthcoming with Edinburgh University Press.
Wednesday 20th March at 7.30pm
Whittingham Memorial Institute NE66 4UPVisitors welcome @ £3.00 entry, Members free