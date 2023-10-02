Aln & Breamish Local History Society
Talk: Searches for Churches on LindisfarneExploring the origins of the early Medieval Monastry on the island based on recent archaeological evidence
By Karen BartlettContributor
Published 2nd Oct 2023
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 09:15 BST
Speaker: John Woodhurst, Local historian and Natural England volunteer.
Wednesday, October 18 at 7.30pm at Whittingham Memorial Institute.Visitors welcome £3 entry. Members free. Visit www.alnandbreamishlhs.org.uk