Aln & Breamish Local History Society

Aln & Breamish Local History Society will receive a talk titled ‘Dere Street - Its Life and Times’ from David Jones.
By Karen BartlettContributor
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 11:30 BST
Best known as a Roman Road, Dere Street connected York with northern Britain allowing troops and traders to travel into Caledonia. But the route is much more than a Roman road. Where Dere Street crosses the unspoilt landscape of the Cheviots traces of thousands of years of activities can be seen all along the way.

Speaker David Jones chairs Coquetdale Community Archaeology and manages the group’s fieldwork projects including research into the ancient roads through the Cheviots.

It is on Wednesday, September 20 at 7.30pm in Whittingham Memorial Institute. Visitors welcome £3. Members free.

