Alasdair Beckett-King: Nevermore coming to Newcastle

With several viral internet hits, appearances on Mock The Week a debut performance on Comedy Central Live and an upcoming debut on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown later this year, two sensational children’s books and a sell-out UK tour last year under his (vegan leather) belt, Alasdair Becket King is thrilled to be bringing his total sell-out Edinburgh Fringe show “Nevermore” to The Stand in Newcastle, on 27th April 2024.

Sea levels have been rising Alasdair’s whole life. But for the first 16 years he was getting taller, so he didn’t notice. Now 6"2, Alasdair Beckett-King is the only comedian brave enough to speak out against that wet b*stard: The North Sea.

Nevermore is more than an anti-sea diatribe. As a 500 year old man ABK is uniquely poised to draw parallels between the history of the ever- shrinking British Isles, and his own childhood in the swinging 1990s. The multi award- winning stand-up comedian unravels some of life's shallowest mysteries:

What are train guards actually guarding? Why wasn’t Jaws set in County Durham? Does his hair do that on its own?

Out of the swirling maelstrom he steps, his sword of jokes, his shield of mischief and his armour made of a third amusing thing. The show that many people are calling “Nevermore“ is an island in a sea of existential terror and entirely justified fears. It is silly, faintly mystical and does not (at the time of going to press) feature any ravens. It is also a real show with jokes and everything.

Alasdair Beckett-King won the Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year in 2017 and garnered a very enthusiastic critical response plus Amused Moose Comedy Award nomination with his debut Edinburgh show of the same year. Alongside his TV appearances and YouTube fame, he has featured on BBC radio as a comedian and sketch writer and performed stand-up across the UK, at Glastonbury, Citadel Fest, the Udderbelly Southbank and the Fringe. He once won a student RTS award and was nominated for a Student Oscar, but quit filmmaking for stand-up on realising it was a cheaper medium to be unsuccessful in.

The Stand Newcastle/ 27th April 2024