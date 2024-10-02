Acclaimed storyteller brings Edinburgh hit to Wooler this Autumn
Join James for an effortlessly charming and big-hearted evening of theatre; a story about living. A desert island disc spun from threads of the future. About life, humanity and, of course, James Rowland will die at the end of the show.
Tickets are £12 each and can be purchased online at www.highlightsnorth.co.uk or in person (cash only) at the Cheviot Centre, Wooler.
James Rowland Dies at the End of the Show comes to Highlights after an acclaimed run at Summerhall as part of the Edinburgh Fringe.
Kate Lynch, Director at Highlights says: “We are big fans of James Rowland here at Highlights and are delighted to welcome him back with his latest show. James work is magical, weaving tales of love and kindness, friends and family, through intimate and engaging performances.” ‘Rowland is a natural storyteller … very funny, disarmingly honest and surprisingly tender.’ **** The Scotsman
This performance is only one of many unmissable live events taking place in village halls and community venues across County Durham, Cumbria and Northumberland as part of the Highlights Autumn 2024 programme. Visit the Highlights Rural Touring Scheme website for the full programme at www.highlightsnorth.co.uk
