Acclaimed singer-songwriters Beth Nielsen Chapman & Judie Tzuke to join forces for newly-announced North East live show

Two of the planet’s most revered female singer-songwriters, Beth Nielsen Chapman & Judie Tzuke, have announced that they are to team up for a new 15-date autumn 2025 UK tour.

The two music legends will appear together in the North East at Sunderland Fire Station on 2nd November, with tickets on-sale now.

Fans are promised an evening of unparalleled music from the pair, appearing together on-stage for the first time to perform songs such as Stay With Me Till Dawn, Sand And Water, Bring The Rain, This Kissand their recent stunning collaboration, Safe. Playing with their full live band, the show promises to be a beautiful night of lyric, song, and harmony.

Beth & Judie initially met at a song writing workshop where they wrote a new song together, “Safe,” which Judie subsequently recorded & released in 2018 with Beverley Craven & Julia Fordham (as part of her Woman To Woman project). Thrilled by the reaction to their song, Beth & Judie decided to keep their working relationship going and put together some live shows.

Judie Tzuke said today, “I’m thrilled to be heading out on tour across the UK this October & November with the incredible Beth Nielsen Chapman, who is both a musical inspiration and a friend to me. We'll be sharing our songs, harmonies, and stories in beautiful venues — it's going to be a magical time. Hope to see you all there!“

And Beth Nielsen Chapman says, "I’m so excited to be going on tour with the legendary Judie Tzuke after many years of friendship and writing songs. Putting our voices together with our incredible band will be over the moon magic and so much fun. We are bringing the classics along with some cool surprises. We need music now more than ever, so I hope you’ll join us!"

Tickets for Beth Nielsen Chapman & Judie Tzuke's newly-announced autumn 2025 UK tour are on-sale now via https://www.seetickets.com/tour/beth-nielsen-chapman-judie-tzuke

