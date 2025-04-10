A welcome return of folk musician duo to Warkworth Memorial Hall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On the 20th June we’re delighted to welcome back Tom McConville and Andy Watt to Warkworth Memorial Hall. These are both exceptional musicians that will deliver an entertaining evening of tunes and songs along with a good amount of friendly banter. Not one to be missed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Folk Song Society of Greater Boston, USA, described Tom as ‘A great musician with a lovely flowing style, beautiful tone and faultless technique, regarded by many as one of the finest fiddle players in the British Isles’. He’s also a fine singer with a great line of patter and a knack of teaming up with some of the best musicians around.

Andy, a guitarist and mandolin player who graduated from Newcastle’s Folk & Traditional Music degree in 2012, has been in demand as a performer and teacher ever since. The pair of them spark off each other to give a great night’s entertainment.

For further information and tickets see the Hall's website at wwmh.uk or contact Peter Burnham on 01665 711388.