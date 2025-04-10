A welcome return of folk musician duo to Warkworth Memorial Hall

By Peter Burnham
Contributor
Published 10th Apr 2025, 10:43 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2025, 10:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
On the 20th June we’re delighted to welcome back Tom McConville and Andy Watt to Warkworth Memorial Hall. These are both exceptional musicians that will deliver an entertaining evening of tunes and songs along with a good amount of friendly banter. Not one to be missed.

The Folk Song Society of Greater Boston, USA, described Tom as ‘A great musician with a lovely flowing style, beautiful tone and faultless technique, regarded by many as one of the finest fiddle players in the British Isles’. He’s also a fine singer with a great line of patter and a knack of teaming up with some of the best musicians around.

Andy, a guitarist and mandolin player who graduated from Newcastle’s Folk & Traditional Music degree in 2012, has been in demand as a performer and teacher ever since. The pair of them spark off each other to give a great night’s entertainment.

For further information and tickets see the Hall's website at wwmh.uk or contact Peter Burnham on 01665 711388.

Related topics:USANewcastle
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice