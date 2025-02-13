A romantic Valentine’s supper at Augill Castle

Augill Castle invites guests to join them for a relaxed and intimate Valentine's Supper on Friday, 14th February, with a delicious two-course meal for £28 or three courses for £35.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set in the heart of the beautiful countryside, the family-run castle provides the perfect setting for a romantic evening.

Known for its warm hospitality, welcoming atmosphere and exquisite food, Augill Castle offers guests a thoughtfully prepared fine dining supper, with live entertainment from Clive St James to add to the charm of the evening and drinks from their Great British Bar available to complement the meal.

The Menu:Starters:

Augill Castle Bartender

Wild mushroom ravioli (v) – Mushroom, garlic & tarragon cream, chive oil

Smoked salmon mousse (gf) – Rye toast, pea shoots, lemon pickle

Pan-seared wood pigeon (gf) – Spiced grains, hawthorne jus, rocket

Main Courses:

Slow-cooked beef cheek (gf) – Crushed potatoes, fine beans, braised carrots

Fillet of cod (gf) – Pea & mint risotto, chive butter sauce, roasted cherry tomatoes

Balsamic roasted red onion tart – Roast cauliflower puree, spinach, roasted roots, feta

Desserts:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Augill Castle Bar

Lemon crème fraîche mousse (gf without the snap) – Poached plums, brandy snap

Chocolate tart – Orange cream, physalis

Sharing baked camembert - Bread sticks, grapes, figs

For those who would like to make a night of it, an overnight stay in one of the castle’s beautifully unique and supremely comfortable rooms is available from £240 per night. Wake up to the peaceful surroundings and a hearty breakfast to round off your celebration. As a special touch, all overnight guests will receive a complimentary bottle of 'Love Potion' a Somerset special Apple and Cherry Liqueur.

Spaces for supper are plentiful, but rooms are limited. To book your stay, visit our ‘Stay’ page online and secure your place for a truly special Valentine’s celebration.

To make your booking, visit the website.