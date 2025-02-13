A romantic Valentine’s supper at Augill Castle
Set in the heart of the beautiful countryside, the family-run castle provides the perfect setting for a romantic evening.
Known for its warm hospitality, welcoming atmosphere and exquisite food, Augill Castle offers guests a thoughtfully prepared fine dining supper, with live entertainment from Clive St James to add to the charm of the evening and drinks from their Great British Bar available to complement the meal.
The Menu:Starters:
- Wild mushroom ravioli (v) – Mushroom, garlic & tarragon cream, chive oil
- Smoked salmon mousse (gf) – Rye toast, pea shoots, lemon pickle
- Pan-seared wood pigeon (gf) – Spiced grains, hawthorne jus, rocket
Main Courses:
- Slow-cooked beef cheek (gf) – Crushed potatoes, fine beans, braised carrots
- Fillet of cod (gf) – Pea & mint risotto, chive butter sauce, roasted cherry tomatoes
- Balsamic roasted red onion tart – Roast cauliflower puree, spinach, roasted roots, feta
Desserts:
- Lemon crème fraîche mousse (gf without the snap) – Poached plums, brandy snap
- Chocolate tart – Orange cream, physalis
- Sharing baked camembert - Bread sticks, grapes, figs
For those who would like to make a night of it, an overnight stay in one of the castle’s beautifully unique and supremely comfortable rooms is available from £240 per night. Wake up to the peaceful surroundings and a hearty breakfast to round off your celebration. As a special touch, all overnight guests will receive a complimentary bottle of 'Love Potion' a Somerset special Apple and Cherry Liqueur.
Spaces for supper are plentiful, but rooms are limited. To book your stay, visit our ‘Stay’ page online and secure your place for a truly special Valentine’s celebration.
To make your booking, visit the website.