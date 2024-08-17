A private castle opens its doors to local artists and visitors for a very special event this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Art in the Castle is a unique, three-day annual pop-up arts' event at Ayton Castle, near Eyemouth in Berwickshire. The castle is still a private home, but for three days, over Bank Holiday weekend, Saturday-Monday, August 24-26, visitors will be able to enjoy the stunning interiors of the main rooms and see the work of local artists and makers set up in these beautiful spaces, with free entry.

Art in the Castle began at Ayton Castle three years ago and has become a popular annual arts' event with locals and visitors to the area. Organised by The Tin Shed, which was founded by local journalist Lesley McNish, it features mostly artists and makers from the surrounding area, who show and sell their work.

It takes place each year, over August Bank Holiday weekend. This year it runs for all three days, from Saturday till Monday, August 24-26, 10.30am till 4pm.

The artists and makers display their work in the castle's main public rooms, including the beautiful dining and ball rooms. The entrance hall will display larger pieces of colourful abstract work by Ayton-based artist Max Hague, including a 4ft wide cirucular piece created using special outdoor paints at a time when the artist had a residency with an international commercial paint company. Jewel-coloured paintings by Duns-based artist Terry Howson will also greet you as she sets up her work alongside the hand-painted, hand-crafted original plaster decorative walls of the hall, which are now listed to protect them.

There is also a very special glass exhibition in the dining room by local glassmaker Julia Linstead and pottery by Redbraes, who are part of the Marchmont makers.

Parked just outside the main doors will be a rather unusual yellow horsebox called Hortense - converted by milliner Alison Tutcher into a beautiful mobile hat shop, complete with chequered flooring and vintage milliners' stands.

It just so happens that the current owners of Ayton Castle love contemporary art, and have collected quite a bit of their own over the years. Some of this private collection now adorns the public rooms and can be viewed during the art event. Art in the Castle artists "pop-up" informally amidst this artwork and the owner's furnishings, creating a very unique and informal experience.

Ayton Castle is still a private home and rarely opens to the public, so this event is a great opportunity to visit the castle's main public rooms, with its listed plasterwork walls and incricate ceilings. The castle's little cafe will be open and the owners, who are also rail enthusiasts, will be operating their train, Lloyd, for rides through the grounds.

The castle is only one of three designed by James Gillespie Graham. Built in 1848 it is one of the most significant Scottish Baronial style buildings in the Borders area, occupying a prominent position next to the River Eye. It is surrounded by parkland and tiered formal gardens. The grounds will be open over the weekend for visitors to explore. Dogs are welcome, but must be kept on leads at all times.

There is parking for the train at the specially-built station just off Eyemouth Road. Tickets for the train can be bought at the kiosk before boarding. The train runs through the wooded grounds to the front of the castle.

Toilets are next to the cafe, which is next to the castle's main entrance.

There is parking in Ayton village, which is a ten minute walk away via the turreted gateway in the village, or limited parking on the drive in front of the castle.

Entry to the exhibiton is free.

Find out more about Art in the Castle via the event page at www.thetinshed.co.uk