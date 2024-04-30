A Newcastle-based deaf centre is set to host event to celebrate and educate the local community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event will take place at the centre on Friday 10th May where the deaf, hard of hearing (HoH), and hearing audiences are welcome to celebrate. Adult networking will run 4pm – 9pm, with TED Talk speakers presenting 5pm – 6pm.

In 2023 Dr Megan Nottingham, Manager at the Deaf Centre, established an inclusive planning strategy which has been gradually implemented over the last year. The project focuses on inclusion and education, with an aim to support the deaf, HoH, and hearing community. They offer advice, information, and guidance, alongside face-to-face support, engagement with academic research, tech companies, and advocacy events.

She said: “The inaugural 2023 event was a remarkable success. It showed how important it is to keep seeking innovative solutions and bridging gaps in communication. The Deaf Centre took meaningful steps towards that aim, and during this year’s May event we will celebrate our successful partnerships and share the plans for future collaborations.”

SVP Deaf Centre Newcastle sits within the wider St Vincent de Paul Society (SVP England and Wales) charity, which is celebrating its 180th year of helping those who need it most.

Since 1844, the SVP Society has grown to empower communities through compassion and care, providing hope in challenging times and worked tirelessly towards serving those in need no matter of race, religion, gender, or circumstances.