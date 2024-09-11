A new season takes to Queen’s Hall’s stage!

Tickets now on sale for Autumn line-up of events. With theatre intensives and free music workshops for young people, Dinosaur Adventure Live, a team away day to Edinburgh Festival Fringe and much more, the summer has been far from subdued at Queen’s Hall, but as we move into autumn, the venue’s live programme once again picks up the pace with a jam-packed season ahead!

Artistic Director Katy Taylor said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming some of the best touring theatre, stand-up comedy shows and live music this season alongside some truly brilliant stories and talent from right here in the North East.

Families are in for a real treat too with lots to entertain little ones including not one but two magical Christmas productions. We’re excited to be working with Kitchen Zoo on two brand new shows - and know how much our audiences love their work! The Night Before ChrisMouse offers the perfect introduction to theatre for early years and Jack and the Beanstalk promises fun for the whole family, with a magical retelling like you’ve never seen before!”

Theatre highlights see award-winning Durham based Elysium Theatre Company return to Queen's Hall with Shakespeare's immortal tragedy in a dazzling new production of Othello, which opens at the venue next week on 18 – 19 September. That’s joined this month by the long-awaited Kin, a new dark comedy by Christine Mackie on 20 & 21 September.

As Halloween arrives this season, so do two dark theatre productions! The Book of Darkness & Light in association with Littlemighty present Nightmares on 13 October featuring three of the most spine-tingling tales ever written by Bram Stoker, Algernon Blackwood and E Nesbit – all brought to life by one of UK theatre’s most riveting storytellers, Adam Z. Robinson. And, Olivier Award winners Papatango present a funny, thrilling adaptation of Robert Westall’s classic ghost story, The Watch House on 13 November.

From the team behind smash-hit plays Wor Bella, Hadaway Harry and Carrying David comes another incredible, forgotten story about the North East in The Cramlington Train Wreckers by local playwright Ed Waugh on 10 November.

Dance comes from PCK Dance and their captivating duet IMAGO on 3 October which is followed by Fertile Ground who present a stunning double bill exploring love and memory in Play, Pause, Repeat on 15 October.

Following a raft of sold out stand-up shows the venue is set to welcome some big names in comedy this autumn including the return of Canadian star Tom Stade on 22 September, special warm-up performances from Jason Manford (with tickets still available for 26 September shows), Mark Steel on 12 October, Ed Byrne on 17 October and Gavin Webster on 18 October.

The live music programme features performers back by popular demand like British folk-rock band Steeleye Spanon 2 October and acclaimed new rock band CATS in SPACE on 24 October as well as Destination Live who bring a celebration of Elton John’s music to the venue on 23 November. Other highlights include An Evening with ABC’s Martin Fry on 3 November, An Evening withmusician Derek Forbes on 21 November and the Dreamcoat Stars arrive in town with A Musical Christmas on 17 November.

Family shows include M6 Theatre’s A Tiger’s Tale which brings the unbelievable journey of acrobats and their adopted tiger cub to life in an unmissable show for everyone aged 4+ on 29 September. And, Top Secret, The Magic of Science returns to Hexham on 5 October with more action-packed interactive experiments to capture the imagination.

This Christmas, Queen’s Hall and Kitchen’s Zoo present a magical retelling of Jack and the Beanstalk (7 December – 4 January) for all the family to enjoy filled with humour, live music, puppets and plenty of festive fun, as well as a few surprises along the way! And, in Queen’s Hall’s Studio, The Night Before ChrisMouse (7 – 31 December) will delight audiences aged 6 and under.

For more information or to book tickets visit www.queenshall.co.uk or call the box office on 01434 652 477.