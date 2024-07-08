A new place for families alike in Ashington

Retro Reptiles Ltd opens its doors for the first time on the 13th July 2024 at 80 Station Road Ashington!What this store brings is the space for people to come together as groups or individuals to return to traditional board and card games and to ditch the digital screen.For too long the digital screen of games consoles, phones and TV's have led to the fractures in family and friend relationships but this is to return with a passion!

Over the years technology has driven the isolation of many and the reduced interactions within families.

Recently recruitment agencies have reflected that some social skills are missing from the youth of today as a result of the rise in the addiction to technology and in particular games consoles and smart phones. These recrutiment agencies have said that todays youth have lost the ability to socially interact, communicare effectively and the ability to work as part of a team which are worrying signs for the future workforce!

At Retro Reptiles Ltd we are looking to take people back to the fun days of family games nights, the ability to come and play with friends in a team or join a group as an individual and make new friends as you battle it out over traditional board and card games and develop those social interaction skills through fun activities.

Logo for Retro ReptilesLogo for Retro Reptiles
We are not just for young people to participate but adults and their friends or have a family game sessions as an alternative to going to the pub or other venues.

The game zone is set up as a tropical rainforest with a few pleasant surprises lurking within the shop to entertain and mesmerise. There are vending machines for you drinks and snacks to quench your thirst and hunger as well as expert advice on hand to help make the most out of your time at the games table.

Come and join the guys at 80 Station Road, Ashington in this original and unique concept and immerse yourself into the themed game zone and enjoy a fun filled time!

