A musical storytelling feast comes to Wooler this Autumn

Join a musical storytelling feast at The Cheviot Centre, Wooler on Saturday 1st November. Set in the Cumbrian wilderness, The Singing Bones is a soulful meditation on the beautiful and fragile natural world which surrounds us.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join a musical storytelling feast at The Cheviot Centre, Wooler on Saturday 1st November. Set in the Cumbrian wilderness, The Singing Bones is a soulful meditation on the beautiful and fragile natural world which surrounds us.

Storyteller Jessie McMeekin and musicians JP Worsfold and Anne-Marie Sanderson bring this beautiful and thought-provoking performance to the Highlights network this Autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JP Worsfold and Anne-Marie Sanderson are two Cumbrian musicians whose haunting lyrics and shimmering harmonies weave visions of the wildlife that the Borrowdale Yews have witnessed being pushed to the brink of extinction. But now nature is making a comeback: A goshawk shivers across the sky, an otter dances in the river, a tree sings in the forest, rare alpine plants cling to isolated crags yearning for their soulmates.

The Singing Bones performing in Wooler Saturday 1st November

Threading between the songs come shadows of a wilder past. Well-known local legends of the last wolf in Westmorland and the last wild boar in Cumbria are re-imagined by storyteller Jessie McMeekin. She spins yarns about the last eagles in the Lakes and leads us towards hopes of a wilder future.

The Singing Bones is a powerful celebration of the difference that humans can make in the world when we work and act together.

This performance is only one of many unmissable live events taking place in village halls and community venues across County Durham, Cumbria and Northumberland as part of the Highlights Autumn 2025 programme. Visit the Highlights Rural Touring Scheme website for the full programme at www.highlightsnorth.co.uk

For tickets go to : www.highlightsnorth.co.uk

or call 01668 282123