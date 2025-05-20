A Midsummer Night's Dream presented by The Three Inch Fools
The Three Inch Fools present Shakespeare’s most iconic comedy.
It’s Midsummer’s eve and deep in an enchanted forest mischief is stirring. The Fairy King and Queen are feuding, four runaway lovers are tying themselves in knots, and a troupe of quite appalling actors are preparing a theatrical extravaganza destined to impress. With shapeshifting trouble-maker Puck at the helm, the course of true love never did run smooth.
Bring your own blankets, cushions and camping chairs and join us on our outdoor adventure. Come prepared for the weather - the performance will continue come rain come shine!
Gates open from 6pm. Performance starts at 7pm.