A Midsummer Night's Dream presented by The Three Inch Fools

By Caitlin Barr
Contributor
Published 20th May 2025, 15:41 BST
Updated 21st May 2025, 09:56 BST
Join us in the grounds of Alnwick Castle for an unforgettable evening as The Three Inch Fools present A Midsummer Night's Dream.

The Three Inch Fools present Shakespeare’s most iconic comedy.

Most Popular

It’s Midsummer’s eve and deep in an enchanted forest mischief is stirring. The Fairy King and Queen are feuding, four runaway lovers are tying themselves in knots, and a troupe of quite appalling actors are preparing a theatrical extravaganza destined to impress. With shapeshifting trouble-maker Puck at the helm, the course of true love never did run smooth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bring your own blankets, cushions and camping chairs and join us on our outdoor adventure. Come prepared for the weather - the performance will continue come rain come shine!

Gates open from 6pm. Performance starts at 7pm.

Related topics:Alnwick CastleShakespeare
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice