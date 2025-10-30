A howling good cast announced for Red Riding Hood at Queen’s Hall

Queen’s Hall Arts Centre in Hexham has revealed the cast and creative team for this year’s magical Christmas production, Red Riding Hood, which runs from 6 December to 3 January.

A co-production between Queen’s Hall Arts and Triple Treat Theatre, audiences are invited to join Red Little on a howling adventure from Hexham through the woods of Northumberland this Christmas, featuring original music, puppetry, and plenty of festive sparkle.

Bringing this enchanting new retelling to life is an outstanding North East ensemble featuring actor, singer and facilitator Jeannie May, actor and musician Wilf Stone, actor Zoe Lambert, and actor, theatre maker and Triple Treat Co-Director Bob Nicholson also joining the cast.

Red Riding Hood is written by Triple Treat Theatre Co-Directors Bob Nicholson, Paula Penman, and Caroline Liversidge, with Paula Penman also directing.

The creative team also includes Amy Watts (Design), Georgia Hill (Puppet Design), Jeremy Bradfield (Music), Stuart Hanrahan (Lighting Design), Richard Flood (Production Manager), and Craig Davison (Stage Manager).

Triple Treat Co-Director Bob Nicholson commented: “I'm really pleased to be teaming up with Queen's Hall again this Christmas! We've put together a fantastic creative team who've been working away for months writing, designing, composing - you name it! - ably supported by the team at Queen's Hall. Meanwhile, we've also been casting brilliant actors from the North East to bring Red Riding Hood to life and I simply can't wait to share the stage with Zoe, Wilf and Jeannie on this adventure into the deep dark woods.

I'm also really excited that Jonah, who no doubt you will remember as Jack in Jack and the Beanstalk last Christmas, is back in the Queen's Hall Studio. We've devised a beautiful festive treat together to delight the youngest audience members. So, see you at Christmas!”

Katy Taylor, Artistic Director and Chief Executive of Queen’s Hall Arts said: “We’re delighted to be working with Bob again this year, welcoming back Paula, and collaborating with Caroline for the first time. This year’s production brings together an all-star North East cast and creative team who are full of talent, heart and festive spirit.

Red Riding Hood cast to perform at Queen's Hall this December.

As always, we’re encouraging our community to support local and book tickets for what promises to be a wonderful show right here on their doorstep.”

Red Riding Hood is suitable for children aged 6 and over and is at Queen’s Hall in Hexham from 6 December – 3 January. Tickets start from £13. There are British Sign Language Interpreted performances on Saturday 21 December at 2pm and Sunday 28 December at 2.30pm and a Relaxed performance on Friday 2 January at 2.30pm.

In Queen’s Hall’s Studio, The Great Big Christmas Wrapping Disaster (6 – 31 December) offers the perfect introduction to live theatre for ages 6 and under. With original music, puppetry and a sleigh load of festive fun, mischievous elf Wish will be played by North East based theatre maker and community artist Jonah York, who audiences may remember from last year’s Jack and the Beanstalk.

The Great Big Christmas Wrapping Disaster is also written by Triple Treat Co-Directors Bob Nicholson, Paula Penman, and Caroline Liversidge, with Bob Nicholson directing.

Jonah York to perform at Queen's Hall this December in The Great Big Christmas Wrapping Disaster.

The creative team includes Amy Watts (Design), Kate Hunter Parker (Puppet Design), Calum Howard (Composer and Sound Design), Stuart Hanrahan (Lighting Design), Richard Flood (Production Manager), and Sophie Teasdale (Stage Manager).

Tickets for both shows are now on sale online from the venue’s website: www.queenshall.co.uk and from the Queen’s Hall Box Office (01434 652477).