Grandmum, Daughter and Granddaughter.

3 generations of the same family are members of the mid Northumberland chorus based in Morpeth they are carrying on a family tradition of singing which started with a great Grandmother. The youngest of the group has now been accepted to attend the Royal College of Music in September to train to become a Soprano so carrying the tradition even further. The Chorus will be appearing at St James's Church in their summer concert on Saturday the 29th of June.