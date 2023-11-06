Thousands braved the cold to take in the annual fireworks display in Blyth on Saturday.

The family friendly event at Mermaid Car Park on the seafront included a funfair, street performers, and food traders as well as the fireworks show.

Taking place the day before Bonfire Night, the free display organised by Blyth Town Council was one of the celebration’s largest shows in Northumberland.

Mayor Warren Taylor said: "Our annual fireworks display is always something we all look forward to.

“It brings thousands of families together for the evening to witness an amazing display.

“The council is committed to serving our community by organising events, activities, and services such as this that bring people together, even on a cold November night.”

The town council’s next planned event is Blyth's Christmas tree lights switch-on, which will take place on Friday, November 17 in the Morrisons car park.

Workshops for children in wreath making, circus skills, and drum playing have also been planned for December.

1 . Blyth Fireworks Fireworks light up the Blyth sky. Photo: Steve Brock Photo Sales

2 . Blyth Fireworks There were street performers at the event. Photo: Steve Brock Photo Sales

3 . Blyth Fireworks Entertainment went beyond the fireworks themselves. Photo: Steve Brock Photo Sales