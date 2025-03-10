10cc’s Graham Gouldman Bringing Semi-Acoustic Show to Alnwick on Friday

10cc founding member Graham Gouldman is bringing his highly acclaimed semi-acoustic show ‘Heart Full of Songs’ to The Alnwick Playhouse this Friday as part of his 16-date UK tour.

Performing songs from his celebrated back catalogue, including chart hits for 10cc, The Hollies, Herman’s Hermits, The Yardbirds, Wax and selected tracks from his solo albums, including his widely acclaimed new solo album I Have Notes, Gouldman will be backed by his 10cc live bandmates Keith Hayman and Iain Hornal, and Dave Cobby on percussion.

Gouldman formed what became Heart Full of Songs eleven years ago, purely for the pleasure of playing his songs acoustically, and the format has since proved so popular that he now tours the show across the UK every two years, in between his sold-out 10cc tours.

Needless to say, for lovers of perfectly-crafted music performed by the composer, a Heart Full of Songs concert is truly an exquisite experience. As Gouldman always maintains, “A good song can always be performed acoustically”.

Looking ahead to the date, Gouldman said, “It’s always great to perform these songs acoustically and explain how they originated, playing with some great musician friends in relatively intimate settings, especially as this time I can include some tracks from my new solo album. It’s quite a contrast from 10cc concerts but just as pleasurable.”

In what’s already proving to be a very busy year, the Heart Full of Songs tour follows Gouldman reuniting with 10cc bandmate Kevin Godley last month to perform live with the BBC Concert Orchestra as part of Radio 2’s Piano Room series, where they performed the 10cc masterpiece ‘I’m Not in Love’ on the occasion of the song’s 50th anniversary. The pair also performed ‘Don’t Want To Go To Heaven’, the first new song they'd written together in almost 20 years, which was released on 13th February under the name GG25.

Tickets for Graham Gouldman’s Heart Full of Songs show at The Alnwick Playhouse on Friday 14th March are available from the venue and via www.grahamgouldman.info.