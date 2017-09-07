What’s on in north Northumberland - September 7 - September 14

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

STAGE/THEATRE

Today

John Le Carré: An Evening with George Smiley. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.45pm. Broadcast live from London’s Royal Festival Hall, join us for a celebration of one of the world’s greatest writers as he shares the secrets behind the creation of his most beloved character. Tickets: premier £11, standard £10, child/student £8.

Saturday

Children’s Pantomime Auditions. The Maltings, Berwick, 9.45am and 12.45pm. The Maltings Pantomime returns for Christmas 2017 – sweeping you out to sea with The Adventures of Sinbad! We are seeking talented local youngsters to appear in the show alongside professional actors. We are looking for kids with bags of energy and personality. Acting/singing/dance ability is required, but previous theatre experience is not essential.

Saturday

Globe On Screen: Richard II. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. King Richard and his cousin Henry Bolingbroke, Duke of Hereford, are both grandsons of Edward III. Richard, son of the Black Prince, rules England by divine right, but he himself is ruled by caprice. The King’s self absorption and the flattery of favourites distract him from the country’s impending bankruptcy and the growing threat of civil war. Tickets: premier £11.50, standard £10.50, child/student £8.

FILMS

Tomorrow

The Beguiled. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. At a girls’ school in Virginia during the Civil War, where the young women have been sheltered from the outside world, a wounded Union soldier is taken in. As they provide refuge and tend to his wounds, the house is taken over with sexual tension, dangerous rivalries, and taboos are broken in an unexpected turn of events. Tickets: premier £8.50, standard £8, conc £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (15).

Tomorrow and Wednesday

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. The visually spectacular new adventure film from Luc Besson, the legendary director of The Professional, The Fifth Element and Lucy, based on the ground-breaking comic book series, which inspired a generation of artists, writers and filmmakers. Tickets: £8.50/£6.95 concs, child £5 (16 & under), baby FREE (2 & under). Certificate (12A).

Saturday

Captain Underpants. Alnwick Playhouse, 2pm. This raucously subversive comedy for the entire family tells the story of two overly imaginative pranksters named George and Harold, who hypnotise their principal into thinking he’s a ridiculously enthusiastic, incredibly dim-witted superhero named Captain Underpants. Tickets: premier £8.50, standard £8, conc £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (U).

Tuesday

Berwick Film Society: The Olive Tree. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. BFS begins its new season of international cinema with an absorbing family drama set in Spain. It tells the story of Alma, a rebellious young woman whose grandfather hasn’t spoken since his beloved ancient olive tree was sold by his family to raise much-needed funds for a new business, amid Spain’s ongoing economic crisis. Tickets: £8.50, £6.95 concs. BFS Passholders free entry.

Tuesday

The Last Word. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Harriet is a successful, retired businesswoman who wants to control everything around her until the bitter end. To make sure her life story is told her way, she pays off her local newspaper to have her obituary written in advance under her watchful eye. Tickets: premier £8.50, standard £8, conc £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (15).

Thursday

Maudie. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. An arthritic Nova Scotia woman works as a housekeeper while she hones her skills as an artist and eventually becomes a beloved figure in the community. Tickets: £8.50/£6.95 concs, child £5 (16 & under), baby FREE (2 & under). Certificate (12A).

Thursday

Dunkirk. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Based on the true story of the evacuation of Allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Empire, Canada, and France, who were cut off and surrounded by the German army from the beaches and harbour of Dunkirk, France, between May 26- June 04, 1940, during Battle of France in World War II. Tickets: premier £8.50, standard £8, conc £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (12A).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Today

Andy and Margaret Watchorn. Creighton Hall, Embleton, 7.30pm. Celebrating traditional songs and stories of the area with a mixture of instruments. Tickets: £7.50 on the door, accompanied children free.

Tonight

Rothbury and Accordion Fiddle Club: Iain Anderson Trio. Queen’s Head Hotel, Rothbury, 7.30pm. Tickets: Member admission £4, non-members £5. Musicians and visitors welcome.

Tonight

Viva Neil Diamond! 2017. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. To celebrate the icon’s 50-year recording career the UK’s very own ‘voice of Neil’ Bob Drury (The Neil Diamond Story) takes to the road with Viva Neil Diamond, a new one-man stage show bursting with Neil Diamond gems! Tickets: £16.

Saturday

Iain J. MacDonald. Coquetdale Music Trust, Thropton, Morpeth, 7.30pm. ceilidh dancing, Scottish, Irish Country, 50s to 00s Music And Song. Tickets available from Tully’s Rothbury or contacting lesleyhallcoquetdalemusictrust@gmail.com £10 adult under14s free

Monday

Northumberland Traditional Music Session. Fisher Arms. Horncliffe. Contact Jack or Pam Daws on 01665 722835 for more details

Tuesday

Buskers Night. The Craster Arms, Beadnell, 8pm. An acoustic session of modern and traditional folk, original singer-songwriters and group sing-a-long. All abilities and styles are welcome and entry is free.

Tuesday

Border Country Music Club. Jubilee Centre, Highcliffe, Spittal, 8pm. Border Country Music Club presents Show of The Year. John Aston and Ken Durrens both with over 50 years in Country Music will entertain with a brilliant selection of all your favourites. Pay at the door. Contact Thom Stebbing on 01289 386510 for more information.

Wednesday

David Gilmour Live at Pompeii. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. David Gilmour Live At Pompeii is an audio-visual spectacle, featuring lasers, pyrotechnics and a huge circular screen on which specially-created films complement selected songs, but paramount above all is the astonishing music and stellar performances from Pink Floyd. Tickets: premier £11.50, standard £10.50, child/student £8.50.

WALKS

This week

Villages in Time Guided Walks. Beadnell, Bamburgh and Seahouses. Contact mick@villages-in-time.co.uk for more details.

Every Wednesday

Alnwick Walking for Health. Alnwick Tourist Information Centre, 10am. Walks are completely free. If you are interested in joining a walk just turn up wearing suitable footwear/clothing. For further information, contact Get Active North Team c/o Willowburn Sports & Leisure Centre. Tel: 01670 629327.

EVENTS

Today

Berwick Singers. The Maltings, Berwick, 10.30am-12pm. Thursday Singers is a daytime group for people who like to sing. Everyone is welcome, from confident singers, who read music, to those who may be unsure of their voice but who sing brilliantly in the shower! (Also on September 14.)

Tonight

Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm. Berwick Arts Choir is celebrating 70 years of music making this year. Rehearsals for the new season start tonight. No auditions are held and all voices are welcome. For further information, please visit www.facebook.com/artschoirberwick.

Every Thursday

Hadston Dance Group. Hadston Community Centre, 1.30pm to 3.30pm. Tea and a biscuit are available, £1.50. Dance tuition free.

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. Free drop-in to play cards, read newspapers, watch television or use the internet. In the afternoon there is a craft group.

Every Thursday

Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm. For more details, ring 01665 714963.

Every Friday and Monday

Paxton House Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm. Cost £15.

Saturday

Felting with Charlotte Lobb. Gallery 45, Felton, 10.30am-3.30pm.

Saturday

An Evening with Dan Cruickshank. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Don’t miss the chance to let renowned TV historian and raconteur Dan Cruickshank draw you into his own fascinating and much-travelled world. Tickets: £14, accompanied under 16s go free.

Saturday

Tweed Music Centre. The Maltings, Berwick, 10am. Orchestra 10am-11am: No experience necessary. Guitar and Ukulele Group 11.15am to 12.15pm: All standards welcome. Different styles and keys explored in an encouraging and fun environment.

Until Sunday

Bethan Huws: Singing for the Sea. Gymnasium Gallery, Berwick Barracks, Wednesday to Sunday, 11am to 5pm. Berwick Visual Arts with Artangel presents a film documenting Bulgarian singers performing on Sugar Sands beach. Free.

Every Monday

Contract Bridge. Lesbury Village Hall, 6.30pm. Details on 01665 575289.

Every Tuesday

Duplicate Bridge. Weaver’s Court, Alnwick, 6.30pm. For more details, ring 01665 604830.

Tuesday

Youth Dance Classes. The Maltings, Berwick, 4pm. No experience necessary, just come along and dance in a fun and friendly environment. £4 per session.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm. Improve posture, flexibility and strength. Cost £3.

Every Wednesday

Community Ukuleles. Shilbottle Community Hall, 7pm.

Every Wednesday

Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm. Details on 01665 603197.

Thursday

Aln Valley Railway Meeting. Old Waiting Room, Alnwick Station, 7.15pm for 7.30pm. Ed Orwin: Blyth & Tyne Part 3: Newsham to Manors North, including the Avenue, Collywell Bay and Tynemouth branches. We have already heard the first two of Ed’s talks on the railways of Blyth; now for part 3!

Thursday

Berwick Art Group. United Reform Church Hall, Spittal, 2pm-4pm. This will be the AGM, so anyone interested in joining, please come along and listen to what we get up to. Any suggestions will be welcome.

Until September 23

Circumstances. Gallery 45, Main Street, Felton, 10am to 5pm Tuesday to Saturday, 11am to 4pm Sundays. Kathryn Wakeman and R.D.Wakeman present a collaborative exhibition, artworks in words and images.

Until September 29

Berwick Civic Society Summer Exhibition. Main Guard, Berwick, 1pm to 5pm. Based on research by historian Catherine Kent, take a look at Elizabethan Berwick. Colouring sheet and dressing-up is available.

Until October 15

Scottish Colourists Exhibition. The Granary Gallery, Berwick, Tuesday to Sunday, 11am to 4pm. First touring exhibition curated by the Fleming-Wyfold Art Foundation. Admission free.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick: Call 0300 030 3311. Visit www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Open daily, 10am to 5.30pm. Admission £15.50, £12.75 concs, £7.75 child, under fives free, discounts online. See www.alnwickcastle.com

Alnwick Garden: 01665 511350. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. For prices and discounts see www.alnwickgarden.com

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick: 01665 605847. Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Admission: £4, £3 concs, £1 child, under fives free.

Bamburgh Castle: 01668 214515. Open daily, 10am to 5pm, state rooms from 11am. Admission: £10.85, £5 child, under fives free, £26 family.

Barter Books, Alnwick Station: 01665 604888. Open daily, 9am to 7pm.

Belford Hidden History Museum. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. Admission free.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens: 01661 881636. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £9.30, £8.40 concs, £5.60 child, £24.20 family.

Berwick Barracks. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £4.90, £4.40 concs, £2.90 child, £12.70 family.

Chillingham Castle. Open daily, noon to 5pm. Admission: £9.50, £8.50 concs, £5.50 child, under fives free, £23 family. Call 01668 215359. See www.chillingham-castle.com

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park: Open Monday to Friday, tours at 10am, 11am, noon, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm. Sunday tours at 10am, 11am and noon. Admission: £16, £13 concs, £6 child, £35 family. Call 01668 215250.

Cragside: 01669 620333. Open daily, house 11am to 5pm, garden 10am to 6pm. Admission: £11, child £6.10, family £30.50.

Dunstanburgh Castle: 01665 576231. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £5, £4.50 concs, £3 child, £13 family.

Edlingham Castle: 0870 333 1181. Open during daylight. Admission free.

Etal Castle. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £5, £4.50 concs, £3 child, £13 family.

Eyemouth Museum: Open Monday to Saturday, 11am to 4pm.

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. Open 10am to 5pm. Admission: £3.80, £3.20 concs, £10 family, free under fives.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Trains run daily. Call 01890 820317.

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. Open daily, 10am to 5pm. Admission: £3.80, £3.20 concs, free under fives, £10 family.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum. Willowburn, Alnwick. Open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm. Free entry.

Howick Hall Gardens: Open daily, 10.30am to 6pm, last entry 5pm. Admission: £7.70, £6.60 over 60s, children free.

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford: 01890 820338. Open daily, 11am to 5pm. Admission: £3, £2.70 concs, free under fives, £8 family.

Lindisfarne Castle: 01289 389244. Castle closed for restoration. Gertrude Jekyll Garden, Lime Kilns and shop open daily.

Lindisfarne Centre: 01289 389004. Call for opening times. Admission: £4, £3.50 concs, £2 child, £10 family, free under fives.

Lindisfarne Priory: 01289 389200. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £6.50, £5.90 concs, £3.90 child, £16.90 family.

Longframlington Gardens: Open gate spring and summer, Wednesday to Saturday, plus bank holidays, 10am to 4.30pm. See www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk or call 01665 570382.

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Open Friday, 10am to 5pm. Admission: £4, £1 child, all proceeds to charities.

Preston Tower, Chathill: 01665 589227. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £2, 50p children, £1.50 concs.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh: 01668 214910. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. Free entry.

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage: 01665 711423. Castle: Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Hermitage: Open Monday and Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Admission: £6.20, £5.60 concs, £3.70 child, £16.10 family.