What’s on in north Northumberland - October 5 - October 12

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

STAGE/THEATRE

Tonight

The Secret Life of Pamela More. Wingates Village Institute, 7.30pm. Lady Pamela is recruited by MI5 to keep notes on Wallis Simpson and Edward VIII, suspected to be colluding with the German Embassy. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5, family £20. Phone 01669 620512 or book at www.highlightsnorth.co.uk

Tonight

National Theatre Live: Hamlet. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Benedict Cumberbatch takes on the title role of Shakespeare’s tragedy. As a country arms itself for war, a family tears itself apart. Tickets: £15.50-£16.50, concs £14.50, child/student £10.

Tomorrow

Northumberland Theatre Company presents Barnaby Rudge. Etal Village Hall, 7.30pm. The story focuses on Barnaby, a young man being drawn into the Gordon Riots of the late 18th century.

Saturday

Lempen Puppet Theatre Company – Cardboard Carnival. Shilbottle Community Centre, 2.30pm. With the music of Camille Saint-Saens and a little help from Charles Darwin, Lempen explores cardboard, movement and invention. Tickets: £8, concs £7, child £4, family £19, on 07946 537703 or www.highlightsnorth.co.uk

Saturday

September in the Rain. Lesbury Village Hall, 7.30pm. John Godber’s poignant play about a Yorkshire couple’s memories of holidays to Blackpool. Tickets: £7 from Lesbury Post Office, N&F Young of Amble or on the door.

Saturday

Royal Opera House Live: La Boheme. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.15pm. When Rodolfo, a penniless poet, meets Mimì, a seamstress, they fall in love, but their happiness is threatened when Rodolfo learns that Mimì is gravely ill. Tickets: £15.50-£16.50, concs £14.50, child/student £10.

Wednesday

RSC On Screen: Coriolanus. Alnwick Playhouse, 7pm. A play that revels in the sweat of the battlefield, Coriolanus transports us back to the emergence of the republic of Rome. Tickets: £14.50-£15.50, concs £13.50, child/student £10.

Thursday

Jason Manford: Work in Progress. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Jason Manford is back with a work in progress show ahead of his national tour in 2018. Tickets: £16, including £1 refurbishment contribution.

FILMS

Today

Victoria and Abdul. Alnwick Playhouse, 2pm. Queen Victoria forms an unlikely friendship with a new member of her household staff, a young Indian clerk named Abdul Karim. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (PG).

Tomorrow

American Made. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Tom Cruise reunites with director Doug Liman in this international escapade based on the real exploits of a hustler and pilot recruited by the CIA to run a covert operation. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (15).

Tomorrow and Saturday

Logan Lucky. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Trying to reverse a family curse, brothers Jimmy and Clyde Logan set out to execute an elaborate robbery during the Coca-Cola 600 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Certificate (12A).

Saturday

Detroit. Seahouses Hub, 6pm. In the summer of 1967, rioting and civil unrest starts to tear apart the city of Detroit. Two days later, a report of gunshots prompts the Detroit Police Department, the Michigan State Police and the Michigan Army National Guard to search an annex of the nearby Algiers Motel. Tickets: £7, concs £6.50, child £4, family £19. Certificate (15).

Tuesday

Berwick Film Society: Sunrise (with music). The Maltings, Berwick, 8pm. Music will be performed by quartet Jane Gardner & Co on piano, violin, cello, drums and a musical saw. Tickets: £7.95, concs £6.95, BFS passholders free, on 01289 330999.

Wednesday

In A New Light: Visual Storytelling followed by The Last Laugh. The Maltings, Berwick, 1.30pm. A film course organised by Berwick Educational Association. To book visit www.anewlight.co.uk/index.php/2-uncategorised/4-pricing-booking

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Tonight

Rothbury Accordion and Fiddle Club with Derek Hamilton Duo. The Queen’s Head Hotel, Rothbury, 7.30pm. Musicians and visitors welcome. Members £4, non-members £5. Contact 01668 281307.

Saturday

Abel and Eade. Barrels Ale House, Berwick, 9pm. The powerfolk duo of singer-songwriters Rosie Eade and Randy Abel have built a bridge between their homelands via blues, country, honky-tonk and punk.

Monday

Northumberland Traditional Music Session. Fisher Arms, Horncliffe. Contact Jack or Pam Daws on 01665 722835.

Tuesday

Buskers’ Night. The Craster Arms, Beadnell, 8pm. Acoustic session of modern and traditional folk, singer-songwriters and group sing-a-long. All abilities and styles welcome. Free entry.

Tuesday

Methera. Coquetdale Music Trust, Thropton, 7.30pm. A string quartet with roots in English traditional music. Tickets: £10, under 14s free, from Tullys Rothbury or lesleyhallcoquetdalemusictrust@gmail.com Bring your own refreshments.

Tuesday

Alnwick Music Society: Moray Welsh and Martin Roscoe. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. The programme includes work by Beethoven, Schumann, Janacek, Debussy and Brahms. Tickets: £16, concs £15, child/student free.

Wednesday

The Fugitives. The Riverside Bar, Wooler, 7pm. Based in Vancouver, they bring brilliant musicianship, song-writing, vocal harmonies and a funny, uplifting vibe. Tickets: £9, concs £8, plus £1 booking fee, on 01668 282406 or www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/385495

Thursday

Catfish Keith. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Presenting an innovative style of foot-stomping, deep delta blues and American roots music. Tickets: £15.50-£16.50, on 01665 510785.

WALKS

Today till Sunday

Villages in Time Guided Walks. St Aidan’s Church (by arrangement). Contact mick@villages-in-time.co.uk or 07951 823044. Payment on the day is £7, payment in advance £6, children under 13 free. Well behaved dogs on a lead are welcome at no cost.

Every Wednesday

Alnwick Walking for Health. Alnwick Tourist Information Centre, 10am. Free. Just turn up wearing suitable footwear and clothing. Contact Get Active North Team c/o Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre on 01670 629327.

EVENTS

Today

Alnwick and District Coffee and Chat. Weavers’ Court, Alnwick, 11am. A chance for anyone affected by MS to meet up and get advice and support.

Today and October 12

Thursday Singers. The Maltings, Berwick, 10.30am. Everyone welcome, from confident singers who read music to those who may be unsure of their voice.

Every Thursday

Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm. All voices welcome. Visit www.berwickartschoir.co.uk

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. Free drop-in to play cards, read newspapers, watch television or use the internet. In the afternoon there is a craft group.

Every Thursday

Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm. For details, ring 01665 714963.

Every Thursday

Dancing. Marshall Meadows, Country House Hotel, Berwick, 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Ballroom and Latin. £2.50. Contact 01289 307953.

Tomorrow till Sunday

Beer Festival. Red Lion Inn, Alnmouth. Friday: Beer and burgers. Saturday: The Regulators. Sunday: We Steal Flyers. Entry: £10, includes glass, tasting notes and three beer tokens.

Every Friday and Monday

Paxton House Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm. £15.

Every Saturday

Old time and sequence dancing. St Aidan’s Village Hall, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. Admission £3, includes refreshments.

Saturday

Songs with a Swing: Choral Workshop with Andrew Scott. Thropton War Memorial Hall, 10.30am to 1.30pm. Admission £10, includes refreshments. Book at info.lewis@btinternet.com or call 01669 621874.

Saturday and Sunday

Morpeth Food and Drink Festival. More than 100 stalls. See www.moreinmorpeth.co.uk/food-drink-festival

Sunday

North East of England and Scottish Borders Begonia Society. Village Annex, Dinnington, 2pm to 4pm.

Sunday

Harvest Celebration. St Andrew’s Church, Berwick, 11am. Followed by a soup lunch and talents auction, raising funds for Christian Aid’s Harvest Appeal. Lunch starts at 12.15pm.

Every Monday

Contract Bridge. Lesbury Village Hall, 6.30pm. Further details on 01665 575289.

Monday

Berwick Inner Wheel meeting. The Black and Gold, Berwick. A talk from Berwick and District Friends of Dementia.

Every Tuesday

Duplicate Bridge. Weaver’s Court, Alnwick, 6.30pm. Details on 01665 604830.

Tuesday

Quiz Night. Brown Bear, Berwick, 8pm.

Tuesday

An evening with Mary Ann Rogers. Alnwick Lodge. West Cawledge Park, 6.30pm. View latest works and hear how the artist developed her style. Tickets: £15, child £5, including wine/soft drink and canapés, from Caroline Chrisp on 07753 822427 or carolinechrisp@gmail.com Proceeds to the NSPCC.

Tuesday

Youth Dance. The Maltings, Berwick, 4pm. Within the professional environment of a theatre and studio, develop your choreographic skills and technique. No experience necessary. Tickets: £4.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm. Improve posture, flexibility and strength. Cost £3.

Every Wednesday

Community Ukuleles. Shilbottle Community Hall, 7pm.

Every Wednesday

Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm. Details on 01665 603197.

Wednesday

Alnwick Accordion Club. Northumberland Hall, Alnwick, 7.30pm.

Wednesday

Creative Cocoon Storytimes. Alnwick Playhouse, 1.30pm. Sensory story time. £2.

Wednesday

Glendale Local History Society. Cheviot Centre, Wooler, 7.30pm. Talk by Max Adams, landscape archaeologist, historian and author biographer. Visitors £3.

Until October 15

Scottish Colourists Exhibition. The Granary Gallery, Berwick, Tuesday to Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Curated by the Fleming-Wyfold Art Foundation. Admission free.

Until October 27

Jonathan Lloyd Woodcuts and Paintings. The Old School Gallery, Alnmouth. Woodcuts and abstract paintings.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick: Call 0300 030 3311. Visit www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Open daily, 10am to 5.30pm. Admission £15.50, £12.75 concs, £7.75 child, under fives free.

Alnwick Garden: 01665 511350. Open daily, 10am to 6pm.

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick: 01665 605847. Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Admission: £4, £3 concs, £1 child, under fives free.

Bamburgh Castle: 01668 214515. Open daily, 10am to 5pm, state rooms from 11am. Admission: £10.85, £5 child, under fives free, £26 family.

Barter Books, Alnwick Station: 01665 604888. Open daily, 9am to 7pm.

Belford Hidden History Museum. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. Admission free.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens: 01661 881636. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £9.30, £8.40 concs, £5.60 child, £24.20 family.

Berwick Barracks. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £4.90, £4.40 concs, £2.90 child, £12.70 family.

Chillingham Castle. 01668 215359. Open daily, noon to 5pm. Admission: £9.50, £8.50 concs, £5.50 child, under fives free, £23 family. See www.chillingham-castle.com

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park: 01668 215250. Admission: £16, £13 concs, £6 child, £35 family.

Cragside: 01669 620333. Open daily, house 11am to 5pm, garden 10am to 6pm. Admission: £11, child £6.10, family £30.50.

Dunstanburgh Castle: 01665 576231. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £5, £4.50 concs, £3 child, £13 family.

Edlingham Castle: 0870 333 1181. Open during daylight. Admission free.

Etal Castle. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £5, £4.50 concs, £3 child, £13 family.

Eyemouth Museum: Open Monday to Saturday, 11am to 4pm.

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. Open 10am to 5pm. Admission: £3.80, £3.20 concs, £10 family, free under fives.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. 01890 820317. Trains run daily.

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. Open daily, 10am to 5pm. Admission: £3.80, £3.20 concs, free under fives, £10 family.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum. Willowburn, Alnwick. Open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm. Free entry.

Howick Hall Gardens: Open daily, 10.30am to 6pm, last entry 5pm. Admission: £7.70, £6.60 over 60s, children free.

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford: 01890 820338. Open daily, 11am to 5pm. Admission: £3, £2.70 concs, free under fives, £8 family.

Lindisfarne Castle: 01289 389244. Castle closed for restoration. Gertrude Jekyll Garden, Lime Kilns and shop open daily.

Lindisfarne Centre: 01289 389004. Admission: £4, £3.50 concs, £2 child, £10 family, free under fives.

Lindisfarne Priory: 01289 389200. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £6.50, £5.90 concs, £3.90 child, £16.90 family.

Longframlington Gardens: 01665 570382. See www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Open Friday, 10am to 5pm. Admission: £4, £1 child, all proceeds to charities.

Preston Tower, Chathill: 01665 589227. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £2, 50p children, £1.50 concs.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh: 01668 214910. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. Free entry.

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage: 01665 711423. Castle: Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Hermitage: Open Monday and Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Admission: £6.20, £5.60 concs, £3.70 child, £16.10 family.