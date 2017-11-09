What’s on in north Northumberland - November 9 - November 16

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

STAGE/THEATRE

Tomorrow

Mark Watson: MW. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. After more than 100 dates on the road in 2016 with his best-reviewed show to date, ‘I’m Not Here’, Mark Watson is amazed to find there are still some areas of the country he’s not visited much. Tickets: Stalls £17 - £19 (£10 - £17.50 concs), circle & box seat £20.

Saturday

New Perspectives Theatre Company – Harvest. Wingates Village Hall, Nr Longhorsley, 7.30pm. This darkly entertaining comedy tells the story of one rural family’s survival in a changing agricultural landscape. Tickets: £8.50/ £7 conc/£5 child £20 family.

Thursday (November 16)

National Theatre Live: Follies. Alnwick Playhouse, 7pm. Stephen Sondheim’s musical is staged at the National Theatre and broadcast live to cinemas. Tickets: premier £16.50, standard £15.50, conc £14.50, child/student £10.

FILMS

Today

Goodbye Christopher Robin. The Maltings, Berwick, 1pm. Tickets: £8.50/£7 concs, child £5 (16 & under), baby free (2 & under). Certificate (PG).

Today

Dunkirk. Alnwick Playhouse, 2pm. Based on the true story of the evacuation of Allied soldiers. Tickets: premier £8.50, standard £8, conc £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (12A).

Tomorrow, Saturday and Thursday

The Snowman. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm (2pm Thurs). Detective Harry Hole fears an elusive serial killer may be active once more. Tickets: premier £8.50, standard £8, conc £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (15).

Tomorrow till November 16

Murder on the Orient Express. The Maltings, Berwick, times vary. Tickets: £8.50/£7 concs, child £5 (16 & under), baby FREE (2 & under). Certificate (12A).

Saturday

The Lego Ninjago Movie. Alnwick Playhouse, 2pm. Tickets: premier £8.50, standard £8, conc £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (U).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Tomorrow

Berwick Male Voice Choir. Eyemouth Parish Church, 7.30pm. The choir will be backed by The Eyemouth Fishermen’s Choir. Tickets: £8 on the door or from Occasions Flower Shop, Eyemouth or HB Longbone & Sons, Berwick.

Saturday

Poppy Concert – Glendale Voices and Friends. United Reformed Church, Wooler, 7pm. Tickets: £4 on the door including refreshments, supporting the Royal British Legion.

Monday

Northumberland Traditional Music Session. Fisher Arms, Horncliffe. Contact Jack or Pam Daws on 01665 722835 for more details.

Monday

Folk Session. The John Bull Pub, Alnwick, 8pm. Featuring Northumbrian pipes, fiddle, and more...

Tuesday

Buskers Night. The Craster Arms, Beadnell, 8pm. All welcome and entry is free.

Tuesday

Joss Arnott Dance Triple Bill. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Tickets: premier £10.50, standars £9.50, child/student £7.50.

Wednesday

Urban Folk Quartet. Eyemouth Hippodrome, 8pm. Tickets: £12/£14.

Wednesday

Lunchtime Concert. St George’s United Reformed Church, Morpeth, 12.30pm. Two up and coming young sopranos from Durham University will be performing a variety of solos and duets. Admission: £3 with tea and coffee available from noon.

WALKS

Every Wednesday

Alnwick Walking for Health. Meet at Alnwick Tourist Information Centre, 10am. Free. Wear suitable footwear. For details call 01670 629327 or contact the Get Active North Team, c/o Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre, Alnwick.

EVENTS

Today

Berwick Art Group Workshop. United Reform Church Hall, Spittal, 2pm-4pm. Autumn landscapes in pastels, and also some hints on framing, by artist Caroline Underhill. Take your own pastels and art materials. Non-members are welcome for a fee of £4.

Today and November 16

North Northumberland Rock Garden Group Meeting. Lowick Village Hall, 2.15pm. Neil Huntley, from Hartside Nursery Garden, is to speak on troughs and trough gardening. Visitors welcome, £3 on the door.

Today and November 16

Thursday Singers. The Maltings, Berwick, 10.30am. All welcome, from confident singers who read music to those who may be unsure of their voice. No audition. You’ll not be made to sing alone.

Tonight

World Wide Wrestling League. Jubilee Centre, Spittal, 7pm. Popular former Heavyweight Champion and WWE star Joe E Legend returns from Canada to Berwick. Tickets: www.W3LWrestling.com, the Jubilee Centre and Grieve’s Stationers in Berwick, £15 ringside, £13 general, £11 concession and £40 for a family of four.

Every Thursday

Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm. All welcome. Visit www.berwickartschoir.co.uk

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. Free drop-in to play cards, read newspapers, watch television or use the internet. In the afternoon there is a craft group.

Every Thursday

Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm. Details on 01665 714963.

Every Thursday

Dancing. Marshall Meadows Country House Hotel, Berwick, 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Ballroom and Latin. £2.50. Call 01289 307953.

Tomorrow

Bingo Night. Alnwick Rugby Club, 7pm. Hosted by Alnwick Hockey lub. £25 cash prize special card.

Every Friday and Monday

Paxton House Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm. £15.

Saturday

Charity Coffee Morning. Crookham Village Hall, 10am-noon. In aid of the 2017 Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal. There will be the usual stalls including delicious homemade cakes and preserves.

Saturday

Tweed Music Centre. The Maltings, Berwick, 10am. Orchestra 10am-11am. No experience necessary. Guitar and Ukulele Group 11.15am-12.15pm.

Every Saturday

Old time and sequence dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. Admission: £3, includes refreshments.

Every Monday

Contract Bridge. Lesbury Village Hall, 6.30pm. Details on 01665 575289.

Wednesday

North Northumberland Hunt Supporters: Social Evening & Fun Quiz. Etal Village Hall, 7.30pm. Hot buffet supper, bar, raffle. Tickets £10 each (includes supper). Teams of four. Contact Fiona 01668 216292.

Wednesday

Aln & Breamish Local History Society meeting. Whittingham Memorial Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker will be John Grundy talking about Buildings of the Aln & Breamish Area. Members free, visitors welcome, £3 at the door.

Wednesday

Alnwick & District Camera Club Presents Travel Towards the Edge. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Peter Brisley Sue O’Connell are a husband and wife team of travel photographers with a preference for visiting slightly less usual destinations. Tickets: premier £11.50, standard £10.50.

Wednesday

Creative Cocoon Storytimes. Alnwick Playhouse, 1.30pm. Sensory story time for your little ones led by early years specialist Helen Ellis and storytelling volunteer Rob Wilson in the bar at The Playhouse. Tickets: £2 per child (babes in arms & adults free).

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm. Improve posture, flexibility and strength. Cost: £3. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday

Community Ukuleles. Shilbottle Community Hall, 7pm.

Every Wednesday

Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm. Details on 01665 603197.

Thursday November 16

The Berwickshire Naturalists’ Club Autumn Lecture. Parish Centre, Holy Trinity Church, Berwick, 2.30pm. This year’s subject is James Hutton, Berwickshire Farmer, Figure of the Scottish Enlightenment and Father of Geology, given by Denise Walton. All are welcome to go along

Thursday November 16

Your Time To Write. Bell View Resource Centre, Belford, 2-4pm. A two-hour session, with time for your own writing, chat, review and read. Suits all ages and stages. £2.50 per sessin.

Thursday November 16

Aln Valley Railway Meeting. Old Waiting Room, Alnwick Station, 7.15 for 7.30pm. Alex Nelson: ‘Developments in fares and ticketing on Britain’s railways’. We welcome visitors, members and their guests for a small donation towards the cost of meetings

Until January 7

Drawn from Life: People on Paper. The Granary Gallery, Berwick, 11am-4pm (Wed-Sun). This stunning exhibition spans over a century of British art and brings together drawings by some of Britain’s most celebrated artists including works by David Hockney, Henry Moore, Barbara Hepworth, Lucian Freud, Antony Gormley and LS Lowry.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick: Call 0300 030 3311. Visit www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk for operating dates.

Alnwick Castle. Now closed. Reopens March 29, 2018.

Alnwick Garden: Winter opening hours November 18-December 10, weekdays 10am-4pm, weekends 10am-6pm. December 11-23 daily 10am-8pm. December 24 10am-3.30pm. Adult £12.10, concs £10.45, child £4.40. Visit www.alnwickgarden.com for discounts.

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick: Open Tuesday to Sunday all year, plus Bank Holiday Mondays. 10am to 4pm. Adult £4, concs £3, child £1, under fives free. Bailiffgate Museum will close for annual maintenance and training activities on December 10 and re-open again on January 9, 2018. www.bailiffgatemuseum.co.uk

Bamburgh Castle: Open October 29 until February 9, 2018 (weekends only 11am-4pm). Last admission 3.30pm. Adult £10.85, child £5, under fives free. Visit www.bamburghcastle.com

Barter Books, Alnwick Station: 01665 604888. Open daily, 9am to 7pm. See www.barterbooks.co.uk

Belford Hidden History Museum. Open daily, 10am-4pm. Admission free. See www.belfordhiddenhistory.co.uk

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens: Winter opening, weekends only, 10am to 4pm. Adult £9.30, concs £8.40, child £5.60.

Berwick Barracks. Now closed until March 29, 2018.

Chillingham Castle. Now closed until Easter. See www.chillingham-castle.com

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park: Now closed. 01668 215250. www.chillinghamwildcattle.com

Cragside: Winter opening, grounds only, Friday to Sunday, 11am-4pm. Adult £17, child £8.50. See www.nationaltrust.org.uk/cragside

Dunstanburgh Castle: Winter opening, weekends only, 10am-4pm. Adult £5, concs £4.50, child £3.

Edlingham Castle: Open any reasonable time during daylight hours. Admission free.

Etal Castle. Closed for winter until March 30, 2018.

Eyemouth Museum: Open Monday to Saturday, 11am-4pm. See www.eyemouthmuseum.co.uk

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. Re-opens February 20 for half-term.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Re-opens February 20 for half-term.

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. Re-opens February 20 for half-term.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum. Willowburn, Alnwick. Open Monday to Saturday, 9am-5pm. Free entry.

Howick Hall Gardens: Open until November 12, 10.30am-5pm. Adult £7.70, concs £6.60, children free. See www.howickhallgardens.com

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford: Re-opens February 20 for half-term.

Lindisfarne Castle: Closed for major restoration. Gertrude Jekyll Garden, Lime Kilns and shop open daily. Castle rescheduled to open April 2018.

Lindisfarne Centre: Adult £4, concs £3.50, child £2, free under fives. See www.lindisfarne-centre.com

Lindisfarne Priory: Winter opening, Wednesday to Sunday, 10am-4pm. Adult £6.50, concs £5.90, child £3.90.

Longframlington Gardens: 01665 570382. See www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Closed for winter.

Preston Tower, Chathill: Open daily, 10am-6pm. Admission: £2, child 50p, concs £1.50.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh: Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Free entry.

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage: Winter opening, castle only, weekends, 10am-4pm. Adult £6.20, concs £5.60, child £3.70.

Woodhorn Museum and Northumberland Archives. Museum open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am-4pm. Northumberland Archives, Wednesday to Saturday, 10am-4pm.