What’s on in north Northumberland - November 2 - November 9

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

STAGE/THEATRE

Today

Shark In The Park. The Maltings, Berwick, 4.15pm. From the creative team behind The Hairy Maclary Show, see all three of Nick Sharratt’s books live on stage. Tickets: £8, on 01289 330999 or www.maltingsberwick.co.uk

Today and tomorrow

Much Ado About Nothing. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. The Duchess’s Community High School presents one of William Shakespeare’s most frequently performed comedies. Tickets: £8 to £9, child/student £6.

Tomorrow

Black is the Color of My Voice. The Maltings, Berwick, 7pm. Inspired by the life of Nina Simone, ‘Black Is The Color Of My Voice’ follows a successful jazz singer and civil rights activist seeking redemption after the untimely death of her father. Tickets: £13.50 (£11 - £12 concs).

Tomorrow and Saturday

The Yeavering Players. Kirknewton Hall, 7.30pm. Northumberland’s newest drama group makes its debut appearance with two one-act plays. The plays are ‘The Monkey’s Paw’, based on a short story by W.W. Jacobs, and Alan Ayckbourn’s ‘Gosforth’s Fete’. Tickets: £5 from Wooler’s Cheviot Centre and also from Brands newsagent in the High Street, or call 01668 282165.

Sunday

The Nutcracker. The Maltings, Berwick, 3pm. It tells the story of Marie, a rather sad little girl, whose godfather Drosselmeier gives her a Nutcracker doll as a present on Christmas Eve, which turns into a prince and the magic starts... Tickets: Stalls and Circle £21 (concessions £19), Under 16s £15, Box £22.50.

Sunday

Forget me Not – The Alzheimer’s Whodunnit. The Cheviot Centre, Wooler, 7.30pm. Jim’s wife, a patient on a dementia ward, has died from what appears to be natural causes. Jim is a retired police detective and he smells a rat. He’s determined to solve one last murder. The problem is he also has dementia. Tickets: £9, concs £8. To book, call 01668 282406 or by online at www.highlightsnorth.co.uk

FILMS

Tonight

Detroit. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. A police raid in 1967 results in one of the largest race riots in United States history. The story is centred around the Algiers Motel incident during the 12th Street Riot. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Certificate (15).

Tomorrow

Borley Rectory – The Most Haunted House in England. Seahouses Hub, 7pm. A blend of rotoscope and digital animation techniques, Borley Rectory is essentially an animated documentary, inspired by the hauntings that caught the worlds imagination during the late 1920’s. Certificate (15). For tickets phone 01665 721868.

Saturday

Goodbye Christopher Robin. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. A rare glimpse behind the scenes of the relationship between author A.A. Milne and his son Christopher Robin, who inspired the magical world of Winnie the Pooh with his toys. Tickets: premier £8.50, standard £8, conc £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (PG).

Tuesday and Thursday

Dunkirk. Alnwick Playhouse, 2pm. Based on the true story of the evacuation of Allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Empire, Canada, and France, who were cut off and surrounded by the German army from the beaches and harbour of Dunkirk, France, between May 26 – June 04, 1940, during Battle of France in World War II. Tickets: premier £8.50, standard £8, conc £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (12A).

Wednesday

Loving Vincent. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Delving into the life of one of the worlds most famous artists, Loving Vincent tells the story of a gaunt figure stumbling through the streets of a quiet French country town with a fresh bullet wound to the stomach. Tickets: Premier £8.50, standard £8, conc £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (12A).

Wednesday

In A New Light: Italian Cinema: Neorealism and Beyond followed by a screening of The Nights of Cabiria. The Maltings, 1.30pm. In A New Light is a film course organised by Berwick Educational Association to help you get more out of movies. The course consists of six lectures, each followed by a movie screening which illustrates and enriches the lecture. Tickets: £12. Certificate (18).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Tonight

Rothbury Accordion and Fiddle Club, AGM and Gavin Piper. Queen’s Head Hotel, Rothbury, 7.30pm. Musicians and visitors welcome. Admission: Members £4, non-members £5. Call 01668 281307.

Monday

Belford Folk Club. Blue Bell Hotel, Belford, 8pm till late. All musicians and guests welcome. Free.

Wednesday

Alnwick Accordion Club. Northumberland Hall, Alnwick, 7.30pm.

Wednesday

The Simon & Garfunkel Story (50th Anniversary Tour). The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Using huge projection photos and original film footage, this 50th Anniversary Celebration also features a full live band performing all the hits including ‘Mrs Robinson’, ‘Cecilia’, ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’, ‘Homeward Bound’ and many more. Tickets: Stalls £17 - £19 (£16 - £18 concs), Circle £22, Box Set £24.

WALKS

Every Wednesday

Alnwick Walking for Health. Meet at Alnwick Tourist Information Centre, 10am. Free. Wear suitable footwear and clothing. For details call 01670 629327 or contact the Get Active North Team, c/o Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre, Alnwick.

EVENTS

Today and November 9

Thursday Singers. The Maltings, Berwick, 10.30am. All welcome, from confident singers who read music to those who may be unsure of their voice. No audition. You’ll not be made to sing alone.

Every Thursday

Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm. All welcome. Visit www.berwickartschoir.co.uk

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. Free drop-in to play cards, read newspapers, watch television or use the internet. In the afternoon there is a craft group.

Every Thursday

Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm. Details on 01665 714963.

Every Thursday

Dancing. Marshall Meadows Country House Hotel, Berwick, 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Ballroom and Latin. £2.50. Call 01289 307953.

Tomorrow till Sunday

Northumbria Basketry Group Exhibition. Watchtower Gallery, Berwick, 12pm-4pm. There will be an exhibition, workshops, drop-in sessions, demonstrations, information, book and basket sales and traditional basket research. Free entry. For further information, visit www.northumbriabasketrygroup.co.uk

Every Friday and Monday

Paxton House Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm. £15.

Saturday

Art Class: Drawing and Painting wild foods. Coquetdale Arts Centre Gallery, Rothbury, 10am-3pm. Taking inspiration from the hedgerow, this workshop will be about drawing and painting on paper to explore shapes and colours using a variety of media. Artist Renira Barnes will provide guided support. Cost: £20. To book, contact: 01669 621557.

Saturday

Monty Roberts: The Horse Whisperer. Alnwick Ford Equestrian Centre, Longframlington, 7.30pm-10.30pm. Monty Roberts, the world-acclaimed ‘Horse Whisperer’ is visiting the area for a one-night demonstration. A must-see event for local equine enthusiasts. Buy tickets at: www.intelligenthorsemanship.co.uk

Saturday

Berwick OAP Association Coffee Morning. King James Court, 10am. Tombola, raffle and bring-and-buy stall. Admission £1 and all are welcome. For further information, please contact the secretary/treasurer on 01289 305606.

Saturday

Tweed Music Centre. The Maltings, Berwick, 10am. Orchestra: 10am-11am. No experience is necessary. A friendly group for beginners (with open strings) to grade 3 players on violin, viola or cello. There is also a guitar and ukulele group: 11.15am-12.15pm. All standards are welcome. Different styles and keys explored in an encouraging and fun environment for all.

Every Saturday

Old time and sequence dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. Admission: £3, includes refreshments.

Sunday

North East of England & Scottish Borders Begonia Society meeting. Village Annex at Dinnington Village, just behind Newcastle Airport, 2pm-4pm.

Sunday

Joy of Christmas Fair. Linden Hall, Longhorsley, 10.30am-4pm. Over 70 stands, refreshments, unique gift ideas. Entry: £3.50, children under 12, free.

Monday

Border Archaeological Society Lecture Series. Holy Trinity (Berwick Parish), Church Hall, off The Parade, 7.30pm. Dr Richard Carlton presents ‘Recent Archaeological Discoveries on Lindisfarne’. Admission is free for BAS members with a £2 charge for visitors.

Every Monday

Contract Bridge. Lesbury Village Hall, 6.30pm. Details on 01665 575289.

Tuesday

Naafi Break Fun Day. North Northumberland Voluntary Centre, Berwick. 10am-11.30am teas, coffee and cake. 11.30am-1pm free lunch with soup, sandwiches etc.

Tuesday

Quiz Night. The Brown Bear, Berwick, 8pm. £1 per person.

Tuesday

Snooping on Snaps. Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick, 7.30pm. Talk and slides by Julian Harrop, of Beamish Museum, on their huge photo collection. Refreshments. Enty: Free. Donation requested from non-members of Alnwick Branch NDFHS.

Tuesday

The Maltings Youth Dance (9-13, 14-18). The Maltings, Berwick, 4pm. Within the professional environment of a real theatre and studio, gain the opportunity to experience and develop your own choreographic skills and personal technique. £4 per session.

Wednesday

Glendale Local History Society. Cheviot Centre, Wooler, 7.30pm. A talk by Roger Jeremy, an author of several books featuring railways. Visitors welcome: £3 at the door.

Wednesday

Berwick Methodist Church Coffee Morning and Christmas Craft Stall. William Elder Building, Berwick, 10am-noon. Free entry.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm. Improve posture, flexibility and strength. Cost: £3.

Every Wednesday

Community Ukuleles. Shilbottle Community Hall, 7pm.

Every Wednesday

Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm. Details on 01665 603197.

Until January 7

Drawn from Life: People on Paper. The Granary Gallery, Berwick, 11am-4pm (Wed-Sun). This stunning exhibition spans over a century of British art and brings together drawings by some of Britain’s most celebrated artists including works by David Hockney, Henry Moore, Barbara Hepworth, Lucian Freud, Antony Gormley and L.S. Lowry.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick: Call 0300 030 3311. Visit www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk for operating dates.

Alnwick Castle. Now closed. Reopens March 29, 2018.

Alnwick Garden: Winter opening hours November 18-December 10, weekdays 10am-4pm, weekends 10am-6pm. December 11-23 daily 10am-8pm. December 24 10am-3.30pm. Adult £12.10, concs £10.45, child £4.40. Visit www.alnwickgarden.com for discounts.

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick: Open Tuesday to Sunday all year, plus Bank Holiday Mondays. 10am to 4pm. Adult £4, concs £3, child £1, under fives free. Bailiffgate Museum will close for annual maintenance and training activities on December 10 and re-open again on January 9, 2018. www.bailiffgatemuseum.co.uk

Bamburgh Castle: Open October 29 until February 9, 2018 (weekends only 11am-4pm). Last admission 3.30pm. Adult £10.85, child £5, under fives free. Visit www.bamburghcastle.com

Barter Books, Alnwick Station: 01665 604888. Open daily, 9am to 7pm. See www.barterbooks.co.uk

Belford Hidden History Museum. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. Admission free. See www.belfordhiddenhistory.co.uk

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens: Winter opening, weekends only, 10am to 4pm. Adult £9.30, concs £8.40, child £5.60.

Berwick Barracks. Now closed until March 29, 2018.

Chillingham Castle. Now closed until Easter. See www.chillingham-castle.com

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park: Now closed. 01668 215250. www.chillinghamwildcattle.com

Cragside: Winter opening, grounds only, Friday to Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Adult £17, child £8.50. See www.nationaltrust.org.uk/cragside

Dunstanburgh Castle: Winter opening, weekends only, 10am to 4pm. Adult £5, concs £4.50, child £3.

Edlingham Castle: Open any reasonable time during daylight hours. Admission free.

Etal Castle. Closed for winter until March 30, 2018.

Eyemouth Museum: Open Monday to Saturday, 11am to 4pm. See www.eyemouthmuseum.co.uk

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. Re-opens February 20 for half-term.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Re-opens February 20 for half-term.

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. Re-opens February 20 for half-term.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum. Willowburn, Alnwick. Open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm. Free entry.

Howick Hall Gardens: Open until November 12, 10.30am to 5pm. Adult £7.70, concs £6.60, children free. See www.howickhallgardens.com

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford: Re-opens February 20 for half-term.

Lindisfarne Castle: Closed for major restoration. Gertrude Jekyll Garden, Lime Kilns and shop open daily. Castle rescheduled to open April 2018.

Lindisfarne Centre: Adult £4, concs £3.50, child £2, free under fives. See www.lindisfarne-centre.com

Lindisfarne Priory: Winter opening, Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Adult £6.50, concs £5.90, child £3.90.

Longframlington Gardens: 01665 570382. See www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Closed for winter.

Preston Tower, Chathill: Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £2, child 50p, concs £1.50.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh: Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Free entry.

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage: Winter opening, castle only, weekends, 10am to 4pm. Adult £6.20, concs £5.60, child £3.70.

Woodhorn Museum and Northumberland Archives. Museum open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Northumberland Archives, Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm.