What’s on in north Northumberland - November 16 - November 23

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

STAGE/THEATRE

Tonight (Thursday)

National Theatre Live: Follies. Alnwick Playhouse, 7pm. Stephen Sondheim’s musical is staged at the National Theatre and broadcast live to cinemas. Tickets: £15.50-£16.50, concs £14.50, child/student £10.

Tomorrow and Saturday

Berwick Festival Opera: Cox and Box, plus And Sullivan, a new one-act companion play. The Maltings, Berwick, 8pm. A frivolous, yet charming tale, full of sparkling tunes and musical humour. Tickets: £20, concs £18, accompanied under 16s free (two free tickets per adult).

FILMS

Today

The Snowman. Alnwick Playhouse, 2pm. Detective Harry Hole investigates the disappearance of a woman and begins to fear an elusive serial killer may be active once more. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (15).

Tonight

Murder on the Orient Express. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. A lavish trip through Europe unfolds into a race against time to solve a murder. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Certificate (12A).

Tomorrow

Thor: Ragnarok. The Maltings, Berwick, 6pm. Imprisoned on the other side of the universe, Thor finds himself in a deadly gladiatorial contest against the Hulk. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Certificate (12A).

Tomorrow

The Mountain Between Us. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Stranded after a plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a snow-covered mountain. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (12A).

Saturday

Blade Runner 2049. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. LAPD Officer K unearths a secret that could plunge society into chaos. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (15).

Tuesday

Berwick Film Society: Sweet Bean (An). The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. As an elderly cook slowly stirs her delicious recipe for a bean paste delicacy, this simple story stirs the emotions. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, BFS free. Certificate (PG).

Wednesday

It. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. A group of bullied youngsters band together when a shape-shifting demon begins to hunt children. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Certificate (15).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Tomorrow

Josie Duncan and Pablo Lafuente on tour with Charlie Grey and Joseph Peach. The Coquetdale Music Trust, Thropton, 7.30pm. Joining forces for a one-off tour are two of Scotland’s most exciting duos. Tickets: £10, under 14s free, on sale at Tully’s Rothbury or lesleyhallcoquetdalemusictrust@gmail.com

Saturday

Lush Acoustic Pirates’ Night. The Tanner Arms, Alnwick, 8.30pm to 11.30pm. Cath Redding plays fiddle/accordion alongside the Lush Acoustic Music crew. Prize for the best dressed pirate and best ‘dance o’er the plank’. Free.

Sunday

Oxford Concert Party. Lesbury Village Hall, 7.30pm. Six first-rate musicians with a repertoire that ranges from Vivaldi to Piazzolla. Tickets: £8 on 07719 243170 or www.highlightsnorth.co.uk

Monday

Belford Folk Club. Blue Bell Hotel, Belford, 8pm. All musicians and guests welcome. Free.

Wednesday

The Summer of Love. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. A concert that takes you back on a nostalgic musical journey to the summer of 1967. Tickets: £21.50-£22.50.

Thursday (November 23)

Glendale Accordion & Fiddle Club. Glendale Hall, Wooler, 7.30pm to 11pm. Guest artists Johnny Duncan and Malcolm Ross. Members £5, visitors £6.50, including buffet.

Thursday (November 23)

Dana and Susan Robinson. The Queen’s Head, Rothbury, 8pm. Dana and Susan bring Celtic, country blues, Cajun, old-time mountain music and traditional folk. Tickets: £10 on 01669 620470.

WALKS

Every Wednesday

Alnwick Walking for Health. Meet at Alnwick Tourist Information Centre, 10am. Free. Wear suitable footwear. For details call 01670 629327.

Every Friday

Elderberries Walking Group. The Alnwick Garden, 10am to noon. Meet at the main garden courtyard entrance gate. An hour’s stroll followed by coffee.

EVENTS

Today

Elderberries Winter Warmer Drop-in. The Alnwick Garden Pavilion Room, 10am to 4pm. Local organisations give out information and advice.

Today

Berwick Stoma Support Group. The William Elder Building, 56-58 Castlegate, Berwick, 10am to noon. Friendly support and tips to help you manage your stoma. Partners welcome. Refreshments provided. Free.

Today

North Northumberland Rock Garden Group. Lowick Village Hall, 2.15pm. Neil Huntley, from Hartside Nursery Garden, will speak on trough gardening. Visitors welcome, £3.

Today

Berwickshire Naturalists’ Club Autumn Lecture. Parish Centre, Holy Trinity Church, Berwick, 2.30pm. James Hutton, Berwickshire Farmer, Figure of the Scottish Enlightenment and Father of Geology, given by Denise Walton. All welcome.

Today

Your Time To Write. Bell View Resource Centre, Belford, 2pm to 4pm. Time for your own writing, chat, review and read. Suits all ages and stages. £2.50.

Tonight

Seahouses Christmas Lights Switch-on. Carols around the Christmas tree in Main Street, from 6pm, followed by free refreshments.

Tonight

Aln Valley Railway Meeting. Old Waiting Room, Alnwick Station, 7.30pm. Alex Nelson presents Developments In Fares And Ticketing On Britain’s Railways. Visitors welcome for a small donation.

Today and Wednesday

Drawn from Life – Exhibition Guided Tours. Granary Gallery, Berwick, 11am today, 1pm Wednesday. Spanning a century of British art, work by some of Britain’s most celebrated artists, including David Hockney, Henry Moore, Barbara Hepworth, Lucian Freud, Antony Gormley and L.S Lowry. Tickets: £3.

Today and November 23

Thursday Singers. The Maltings, Berwick, 10.30am. All welcome, from confident singers who read music to those who may be unsure of their voice. No audition.

Every Thursday

Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm. All welcome. Visit www.berwickartschoir.co.uk

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. Free drop-in to play cards, read newspapers, watch television or use the internet. In the afternoon there is a craft group.

Every Thursday

Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm. Details on 01665 714963.

Every Thursday

Dancing. Marshall Meadows Country House Hotel, Berwick, 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Ballroom and Latin. £2.50. Call 01289 307953.

Tomorrow

Quiz Night. Branxton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Nibbles and coffee provided. Bring your own tipple. £6 per team.

Tomorrow

Alnwick Christmas Lights Switch-on. Market Place, 7pm. Amusements, Alnwick Playhouse Concert Band and carol singing from 6pm. Decorating the tree at 6.15pm. Lights switched on at 7pm by the Duchess of Northumberland. A visit from Santa Claus will follow.

Every Friday and Monday

Paxton House Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm. £15.

Saturday

Board Game Night. Crookham Village Hall, 7.30pm. Bring your own drinks and nibbles, some drinks available for donation. £2. Details on 01890 820607.

Saturday

Pudding Party. St Cuthbert’s Hall, Walkergate, Berwick, 7pm. Held by Berwick Inner Wheel. Bring pudding for three people to go on a buffet table. Tickets: £7, from HB Longbone & Sons.

Saturday

Swarland Craft Club Christmas Fair. Swarland Village Hall, 10am to noon. Cakes, books, arts and crafts, tombola and raffle. All welcome. Admission £1, children free, includes refreshments.

Saturday

Alnmouth Christmas Craft Fair. Old Methodist Chapel and Hindmarsh Hall. More than 20 stalls showcasing local talent, with home-made refreshments. Exhibition by woodturner Stan Thompson.

Saturday

Bingo Night. Spittal Bowling Club, 7.30pm. Held by Berwick Bandits Supporters’ Club.

Saturday

Watercolour workshop with Ted Taylor. Coquetdale Arts Centre Gallery, Rothbury, 10am to 3pm. Ted will demonstrate then help you to experiment with the medium. Cost £20. Book on 01669 621557.

Saturday

St James’s Church Centre Coffee Morning. Pottergate, Alnwick, 10am. Cakes, preserves, books, toys, tombola, raffle and bric-a brac. Entrance £1, including refreshments.

Saturday

Tweed Music Centre. The Maltings, Berwick, 10am. Orchestra 10am to 11am, no experience necessary. Guitar and Ukulele Group 11.15am to 12.15pm. All standards welcome.

Every Saturday

Old time and sequence dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. Admission: £3, includes refreshments.

Sunday

Amble RNLI Coffee Morning. Upstairs in the boathouse, 10am to 1pm. Sweet and savoury bakes, good company and support a fantastic cause.

Sunday

Boulmer Memorial Hall Christmas Craft Market. 10am to 3pm. Local crafts and refreshments. Free entry.

Sunday

Amble Christmas Lights Switch-on. Stalls and a children’s funfair in the Town Square from 12.30pm, Santa will be at the Harbour Village from 4pm, and the Christmas tree at the High Street Garden will be decorated at 4.30pm. The torchlight procession starts at 5pm at The Wellwood.

Every Monday

Contract Bridge. Lesbury Village Hall, 6.30pm. Details on 01665 575289.

Tuesday

Youth Dance. The Maltings, Berwick, 4pm (nine to 13 years), 5pm (14 to 18 years). Develop your choreographic skills and technique. £4.

Wednesday

A Brief History of Drawing: From Cave Art to Banksy. The Maltings, Berwick, 10am. Join Professor Chester for a tour of the history of drawing and look at some of the life drawings in Berwick Visual Arts, Granary Gallery. Tickets: £6.

Every Wednesday

Painting and Drawing Workshop. With Jenny Blayney at her studio, 10am to 12.30pm. Call 07909 910107 for details.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm. Improve posture, flexibility and strength. Cost: £3.

Every Wednesday

Community Ukuleles. Shilbottle Community Hall, 7pm.

Every Wednesday

Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm. Details on 01665 603197.

Until January 7

Drawn from Life: People on Paper. The Granary Gallery, Berwick, 11am to 4pm, Wednesday to Sunday. A century of British art, with drawings by David Hockney, Henry Moore, Barbara Hepworth, Lucian Freud, Antony Gormley and LS Lowry.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick: Call 0300 030 3311. Visit www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk for operating dates.

Alnwick Castle. Closed for winter. Re-opens March 29.

Alnwick Garden: Weekdays 10am to 4pm, weekends 10am to 6pm. Adult £12.10, concs £10.45, child £4.40. Visit www.alnwickgarden.com for discounts.

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick: Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Adult £4, concs £3, child £1, under fives free. See www.bailiffgatemuseum.co.uk

Bamburgh Castle: Open weekends only, 11am to 4pm. Adult £10.85, child £5, under fives free. Visit www.bamburghcastle.com

Barter Books, Alnwick Station: 01665 604888. Open daily, 9am to 7pm. See www.barterbooks.co.uk

Belford Hidden History Museum. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. Admission free. See www.belfordhiddenhistory.co.uk

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens: Open weekends only, 10am to 4pm. Adult £9.30, concs £8.40, child £5.60.

Berwick Barracks. Closed for winter. Re-opens March 29.

Chillingham Castle. Closed until Easter. See www.chillingham-castle.com

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park: Closed for winter. See www.chillinghamwildcattle.com

Cragside: Grounds open Friday to Sunday, 11am to 4pm. The house is closed for winter. Adult £5.60, child £3, family £14. See www.nationaltrust.org.uk/cragside

Dunstanburgh Castle: Open weekends, 10am to 4pm. Adult £5, concs £4.50, child £3.

Edlingham Castle: Open during daylight hours. Admission free.

Etal Castle. Closed for winter. Re-opens March 30.

Eyemouth Museum: Open Monday to Saturday, 11am to 4pm. See www.eyemouthmuseum.co.uk

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. Closed for winter. Re-opens February 20.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Closed for winter Re-opens February 20.

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. Closed for winter. Re-opens February 20.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum. Willowburn, Alnwick. Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm. Free entry.

Howick Hall Gardens: Closed for winter. Re-opens in February. See www.howickhallgardens.com

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford: Closed for winter. Re-opens February 20.

Lindisfarne Castle: Closed for restoration. Gertrude Jekyll Garden, lime kilns and shop open daily.

Lindisfarne Centre: Adult £4, concs £3.50, child £2, free under fives. See www.lindisfarne-centre.com

Lindisfarne Priory: Open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Adult £6.50, concs £5.90, child £3.90.

Longframlington Gardens: 01665 570382. See www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Closed for winter.

Preston Tower, Chathill: Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £2, child 50p, concs £1.50.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh: Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Free entry.

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage: Open weekends, castle only, 10am to 4pm. Adult £6.20, concs £5.60, child £3.70.

Woodhorn Museum and Northumberland Archives. Museum open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Northumberland Archives, Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm.