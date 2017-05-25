What’s on in north Northumberland - May 25 - June 1

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

STAGE/THEATRE

Wednesday

Scorched. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Following its acclaimed debut at the Edinburgh Festival 2016, Open Sky presents Scorched, a true story inspired by the writer’s grandfather. With striking theatrical invention and imaginative visual physical theatre, the play tells the tale of a World War II veteran and follows his mind sinking into the sands of time. Tickets: premier £10.50, standard £9.50, concs £8.50.

Thursday

National Theatre Live: Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead. Alnwick Playhouse, 7pm. Against the backdrop of Hamlet, two hapless minor characters, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern, take centre stage. As the young double act stumble their way in and out of the action of Shakespeare’s drama, they become increasingly out of their depth. Tickets: premier £16.50, standard £15.50, concs £14.50, child/student £10.

Thursday

Royal Shakespeare Company: Antony and Cleopatra. The Maltings, Berwick, 7pm. Following Caesar’s assassination, Mark Antony has reached the heights of power. Now he has neglected his empire for a life of decadent seduction with his mistress, Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt. Torn between love and duty, Antony’s military brilliance deserts him and his passion leads the lovers to their tragic end. Tickets: £16.75, concs £15.75, child £8.75. Schools: student £5, teacher free (min. 10 students).

FILMS

Tonight

The Lost City of Z. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Explorer Percy Fawcett journeys into the Amazon, where he discovers evidence of a previously unknown, advanced civilization. Tickets: £8.50, concs £6.95, child £5. Certificate (15).

Tonight

Going in Style. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Desperate to pay the bills and come through for their loved ones, three life-long pals risk it all in a bid to knock off the bank that absconded with their money. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (12A).

Tomorrow

Smurfs: The Lost Village. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. A mysterious map sets Smurfette and friends Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty on an exciting race through the Forbidden Forest filled with magical creatures to find a lost village before the evil wizard Gargamel. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (U).

Tomorrow and Saturday

The Fate of the Furious. The Maltings, Berwick, 8pm. The globe-trotting team has found a semblance of a normal life, but a mysterious woman seduces Dom back into a world of crime. Tickets: £8.50, concs £6.95, child £5. Certificate (12A).

Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The Maltings, Berwick, 2pm. Set to the backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, the team’s adventures continue. Tickets: £8.50, concs £6.95, child £5, baby free (two and under). Certificate (TBC).

Tuesday

The Sense of an Ending. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. A man becomes haunted by his past and is presented with a mysterious legacy that causes him to re-think his situation in life. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (15).

Tuesday and Wednesday

A Quiet Passion. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. The story of American poet Emily Dickinson from her early days as a young schoolgirl to her later years as a reclusive, unrecognised artist. Tickets: £8.50, concs £6.95, child £5. Certificate (12A).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Tonight

Rothbury Roots Presents: Women on Song with Celia Bryce and Chloe Chadwick. The Queen’s Head, Rothbury, 8pm. Two North East song-writers discuss and perform their music. Tickets: £10.

Tomorrow

Sophie Armstrong: When I Fall in Love. The Maltings, Berwick, 7pm and 9pm. Local songstress Sophie Armstrong and her three-piece band bring a night of jazz from the Great American Song Book in the intimate cabaret atmosphere of the Henry Travers Studio. Tickets: £12.50, concs £10-£11.

Saturday

Blair Dunlop. St Cuthbert’s House, Seahouses, doors open 7pm. Blair Dunlop is a young man whose guitar skills are repeatedly winning him accolades. Entry £12.50, all money to the artist.

Saturday

Talent on the Parade. The Parade, marquee opposite Berwick Barracks, 11am to 5pm. Showcase your musical talent. Free entry. Refreshments and bar. All profits to charity.

Saturday

Puffin Festival Ceilidh. The Masonic Hall, The Wynd, Amble, 7pm. Licensed bar, pooled supper. Tickets £7 from N&F Young Decorators, Amble Coastal Rowing Club and Amble Development Trust.

Saturday

Scocha. The Parade Marquee, Berwick, 7.30pm to 11.30pm. Entry £15.

Saturday

The Counterfeit Sixties Show. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Re-live the sounds of the swinging 60s with this tribute to more than 25 bands. Tickets: £15-£19, concs £13.50-£15.50.

Sunday

Music in the Locoshed. Aln Valley Railway’s Lionheart Station, Lionheart Business Park, Alnwick, 12.45pm to 4.15pm. Music from Fiona Fairnington, The Brodge Singers of Felton, Voicebeat Choir, The Market Place Band of Belford. Free entry. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Monday

Traditional Folk Song Night. The Tanners Arms, Alnwick.

Thursday

Rothbury Accordion and Fiddle Club with Bryan Gear. The Queen’s Head Hotel, Rothbury, 7.30pm. A fiddler from the Shetlands accompanied by Leonard Brown. Members £4, non-members £5, musicians and visitors welcome. Contact 01668 281307.

EVENTS

Every Thursday

Hadston Dance Group. Hadston Community Centre, 1pm. A two-hour session, with tea and a biscuit, £1.50. Dance tuition free.

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. Free drop-in to play cards, read newspapers, watch television or use the internet. In the afternoon there is a craft group.

Every Thursday

Learn to dance ballroom and Latin. Marshall Meadows Country House Hotel, 7.30pm. £2.50. Call 01289 307953.

Every Saturday

Modern and sequence dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Church Street, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. Entry £3, includes refreshments.

Saturday

Car Boot Sale. Homebase, Alnwick, 9am to noon. Organised by Alnwick Lions Club, proceeds to Lions’ charities. £10 per car, customers free. To book a space email webbmaster@alnwicklions.org.uk or call 07478 491669.

Saturday

Plant Sale and Coffee Morning. Horncliffe Memorial Hall, 10.30am. Refreshments including bacon rolls. Tables £5. Contact 01289 382570.

Saturday

Berwick Visual Arts: An introduction to the Scottish Colourists by James Knox. The Maltings, Berwick, 2pm. The director of the Fleming-Wyfold Foundation will discuss the origins of Scottish Colourists, the artists who influenced their work and their impact upon Scottish art and 20th century British painting. Tickets: £3.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday

Craster Art Club Exhibition. Howick Village Hall, 10am to 5pm, refreshments, paintings in a variety of media.

Saturday until October 15

Scottish Colourists Exhibition. The Granrary Gallery, Berwick, Tuesday to Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Admission free. Scottish Colourists from the Fleming Collection touring exhibition curated by the Fleming-Wyfold Art Foundation, including 26 works by SJ Peploe, JD Fergusson, George Leslie Hunter and FCB Cadell.

Sunday

Golden Sands Holiday Park Whit Sunday Open Day. Cresswell, Morpeth, noon. An Arctic visitor makes his debut. Bjorn the Polar Bear will be guest of honour.

Sunday

Garden Open Day. The Friary, Alnmouth, 2pm. Plants and homemade produce, tombola and raffle, bric-a-brac, garden games. Admission £4, children free, includes refreshments. Proceeds to local and other nominated charities.

Sunday

Dog Show. Bullring, Beadnell, 3pm. All dogs of any size, breed and age are welcome. There are five categories. £2 per dog/category.

Sunday

Party on the Parade. The Parade, Berwick, 11am to 7pm. Bikes on parade, high teas, scones and cakes, fun fair, craft stalls, live music and entertainment, beer tent and more. Free entry. All profits to charity.

Every Sunday

Car Boot Sale. Castlegate Car Park, Berwick. Run by the Greenses Residents’ Committee for charity.

Monday

Ingram Church Annual Fete. Ingram House, 2.30pm.

Monday

Car Boot Sale. Seahouses Sports and Community Centre, 9am to noon. Run by Seahouses Bowling Club. Tables/cars/vans £6.

Every Monday and Friday

Paxton House Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm. £15.

Wednesday

Bingo. Etal Village Hall, doors open 6.30pm, eyes down 7pm. In aid of The Onion Club.

Wednesday

Charlotte Prodger. St Aidan’s Hall, Berwick, 6pm. Berwick Visual Arts and Berwick Film amd Media Art Festival new artist in residence Charlotte Prodger is to screen her recent films. She will screen BRIDGIT (2016), currently also on show at the SculptureCenter, New York, along with previous work.

Wednesday

Storytelling for all the Family. Alnwick Playhouse, noon. Join the Creative Cocoon storytellers and jet off on magical journeys of discovery without leaving your own comfy cushion. Free admission.

Every Wednesday

Berwick Male Voice Choir. Longridge Towers School, 6.45pm to 9pm, for rehearsals. New members welcome, no audition necessary.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm. Improve posture, flexibility and strength. Cost £3.

Until June 2

Border Artists 2017. The Watchtower Gallery, Tweedmouth, noon to 4pm. Work by artists from across the borders. Free.

Until June 4

Brick Dinos. Woodhorn Museum, Ashington. This exhibition combines dinosaurs and LEGO. Open Wednesday to Sunday, plus Monday and Tuesday during school holidays, 10am to 4pm. Autism-friendly session on Sunday, 9am to 10am, book on 01670 624455.

Until June 7

Alan Stones Lithograph Exhibition. Gallery 45, Felton. Meet the artist on Saturday, at 11am.

Until June 9

Gillian Lee Smith and Paul West. The Old School Gallery, Alnmouth, 10am to 5pm.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick: Call 0300 030 3311. For information visit www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Open daily, 10am to 5.30pm. Admission £15.50, £12.75 concs, £7.20 child, under fives free.

Alnwick Garden: 01665 511350. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. For admission prices visit www.alnwickgarden.com

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick: 01665 605847. Open Tuesdays to Sundays, 10am to 4pm. Admission: £4, £3 concs, £1 child, under fives free.

Bamburgh Castle: 01668 214515. Open daily, 10am to 5pm, state rooms from 11am. Admission: £10.85, £5 child, under fives free, £26 family.

Barter Books, Alnwick Station: 01665 604888. Open daily, 9am to 7pm.

Belford Hidden History Museum. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. Admission free.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens: 01661 881636. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £9.30, £8.40 concs, £5.60 child, £24.20 family.

Berwick Barracks. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £4.90, £4.40 concs, £2.90 child, £12.70 family.

Chillingham Castle. Open daily, noon to 5pm. Admission: £9.50, £8.50 concs, £5.50 child, under fives free, £23 family. Call 01668 215359.

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park: Open Monday to Friday, tours at 10am, 11am, noon, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm. Sunday tours at 10am, 11am and noon. Admission: £16, £13 concs, £6 child, £35 family. Call 01668 215250.

Cragside: 01669 620333. Open daily, house 11am to 5pm, garden and woodland 10am to 6pm. Admission: £11, child £6.10, family £30.50.

Dunstanburgh Castle: 01665 576231. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £5, £4.50 concs, £3 child, £13 family.

Edlingham Castle: 0870 333 1181. Open during daylight. Admission free.

Etal Castle. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £5, £4.50 concs, £3 child, £13 family.

Eyemouth Museum: Open Monday to Saturday, 11am to 4pm.

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. Open 10am to 5pm. Admission: £3.80, £3.20 concs, £10 family, free under fives, £3.80/free disabled/carer.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Trains run daily. Call 01890 820317.

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. Open daily, 10am to 5pm. Admission: £3.80, £3.20 concs, free under fives, £10 family.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum. Willowburn, Alnwick. Open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm. Free entry.

Howick Hall Gardens: Open daily, 10.30am to 6pm, last entry 5pm. Admission: £7.70, £6.60 over 60s, children free.

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford: 01890 820338. Open daily, 11am to 5pm. Admission: £3, £2.70 concs, free under fives, £8 family.

Lindisfarne Castle: 01289 389244. Castle closed for restoration. The Gertrude Jekyll Garden, Lime Kilns and shop remain open daily.

Lindisfarne Centre: 01289 389004. Call for opening times. Admission: £4, £3.50 concs, £2 child, £10 family, free under fives.

Lindisfarne Priory: 01289 389200. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £6.50, £5.90 concs, £3.90 child, £16.90 family.

Longframlington Gardens: Open Gate spring and summer, Wednesday to Saturday, plus bank holidays, 10am to 4.30pm. See www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk or call 01665 570382.

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Open Friday, 10am to 5pm. Admission: £4, £1 child, all proceeds to charities.

Preston Tower, Chathill: 01665 589227. Open daily, 10am to 6pm, or dusk, whichever is earlier. Admission: £2, 50p children, £1.50 concs or groups.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh: 01668 214910. Open daily, 10am to 4pm, last entry 3.30pm. Free entry.

Wallington: 01670 773600. Open daily, house noon to 5pm, walled garden 10am to 7pm, garden and estate 10am to dusk. Admission: £12.40, £6.20 child, £31 family.

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage: 01665 711423. Castle: Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Hermitage: Open Monday and Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Admission: £6.20, £5.60 concs, £3.70 child, £16.10 family.