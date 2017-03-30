What’s on in north Northumberland - March 30 - April 6

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

STAGE/THEATRE

Saturday

Cinderella: Alnwick Playhouse Mini Youth Theatre. Alnwick Playhouse, 11am. The Mini Youth Theatre presents Cinderella from Roald Dahl’s Revolting Rhymes, led by director Geoff Lawson and musical director Peter Brown. Tickets: standard £4, child/student £1.50.

Thursday

National Theatre LIVE: Twelfth Night. Alnwick Playhouse, 7pm. Tamsin Greig is Malvolia in a twist on Shakespeare’s classic comedy of mistaken identity. Tickets: premier £16.50, standard £15, concs £14.50, child/student £10.

FILMS

Tomorrow

Fifty Shades Darker. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Based on the best-selling novels by E.L. James, this sequel finds Christian at war with his inner demons. Meanwhile, Anastasia has to confront the anger and envy of the women who came before her. Tickets: premier £8.50, standard £8, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (18).

Tomorrow and Saturday

Viceroy’s House. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. In 1947, Lord Mountbatten assumes the post of last Viceroy, charged with handing India back to its people, living upstairs at the house which was the home of British rulers, whilst 500 Hindu, Muslim and Sikh servants lived downstairs. Tickets: £7.95, concs £6.95, child £4.95 (16 and under), baby free (two and under).

Tuesday and Wednesday

The Time of Their Lives. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Determined to gatecrash her ex-lover’s funeral on glamorous French hideaway Ile-de-Re, former Hollywood siren Helen (Joan Collins) escapes her London retirement home with the help of Priscilla (Pauline Collins), a repressed English housewife stuck in a bad marriage. Tickets: £7.95, concs £6.95, child £4.95 (16 and under), baby free (two and under).

Wednesday

La La Land. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Aspiring actress Mia and jazz musician Sebastian are faced with decisions as their success mounts and begins to fray the fragile fabric of their love affair. Tickets: premier £8.50, standard £8, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50. Certificate (12A).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Tonight

Rothubury Roots presents: Plumhall. The Queens Head, Rothbury, 8pm. Plumhall graduated last year from a Rothbury Roots support slot and this is their second headline slot. They deliver guitar and harmony-driven textures of folk, Americana and pop. Admission: £10.

Tonight

Royal Opera House LIVE: Madam Butterfly. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.15pm. Puccini’s Madama Butterfly is one of the most popular operas, with ravishing music and a heartbreaking story of a loving geisha deserted by a callous American husband. Tickets: premier £16, standard £15, child/student £10.

Tomorrow

Open Mic Night. The Tanners Arms, Alnwick, 8.30pm.

Tomorrow

Beneath the Shadow. The Maltings, Berwick, 6.30pm and 7.45pm. A community project that offers anyone the opportunity to dance. No experience is required, just a willingness to try out and share ideas. For more information contact Cheryl Stewart at etal20@aol.com Tickets: £5, child £2.

Saturday

Northern Ballet: Goldilocks and the Three Bears. The Maltings, Berwick, 2pm, 4pm and 6pm. Northern Ballet’s production for children. The magic continues with a retelling of Goldilocks and the Three Bears. Tickets: £5.50 adults, £4.50 children.

Saturday

Metropolitan Opera: Idomeneo. Alnwick Playhouse, 4.55pm. The ensemble includes Matthew Polenzani as the king torn by a rash vow, mezzo-soprano Alice Coote in the role of his noble son Idamante, soprano Nadine Sierra as Ilia, and soprano Elza van den Heever as the volatile Elettra, who loves Idamante. Tickets: premier £21, standard £20, concs £19, child/student £10, friends £18.

Monday

Folk Sessions. The Blue Bell, Belford. 8pm to 11.30pm. All welcome. Regularly 25 musicians. Free entry.

Tuesday

The Brass Ensemble of Opera North. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. A flexibly sized chamber ensemble, comprising of players from one of the UK’s most versatile orchestras. Tickets: standard £16, concs £15, free to full-time students.

Thursday

Rothbury Accordion and Fiddle Club, with Duncan Black and Marie Fielding. Queen’s Head Hotel, Rothbury, 7.30pm. Members admission £4, non-members £5. Musicians and visitors welcome. Contact 01668 281307.

WALKS

Sunday

Alnwick Ramblers. Doddington, Shepherds House, St Cuthbert’s Way to West Horton, 10.30am. Meet in Doddington village opposite the dairy. If weather is inclement, check with leader Heather Corby on 01665 604012.

EVENTS

Today

Speak For Yourself. Bailiffgate Museum and Gallery, 7pm. The meeting of an oral history project. Recordings and progress from Swarland and Moor local heritage project, audio training for new volunteers and groups, and local dances in Alnwick and District will be discussed. All welcome, contact sstarks@fsmail.net or ask@bailiffgatemuseum.co.uk

Tonight

Charity Evening with Laura Weightman. Blackshaws Showroom, Alnwick. To launch the new Nissan Micra sporting celebrity Laura Weightman will give a talk about her journey from School Runner to Olympic Athlete. Tickets £5, in aid of Breast Cancer Care and HospiceCare Northumberland.

Every Thursday

Hadston Dance Group. Hadston Community Centre, 1pm. A two-hour session, with tea and a biscuit, £1.50. Dance tuition free.

Every Thursday

Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm. Singers in all sections welcome, no audition necessary.

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. A free drop-in to meet friends over refreshments, play cards, read newspapers, watch television or use the internet, and in the afternoon there is a craft group.

Every Thursday

Learn to dance ballroom and Latin. Marshall Meadows Country House Hotel, 7.30pm. £2.50. Call 01289 307953.

Tomorrow

Spring Fashion Show. Duchess’s Community High School, Alnwick. Joining our annual fashion show, supporters of HospiceCare North Northumberland have agreed to transform themselves once again into catwalk models, showcasing the latest fashion trends for the HospiceCare Spring Fashion Show. Tickets £10.

Tomorrow

Reston Pub Quiz. Reston Village Hall, 7.30pm. In aid of Reston Village Summer Fete. Have a drink and exercise your ‘little grey cells’. £10 for a team of up to four people. Includes a pie and pea supper.

Saturday

North East England Group of the Alpine Garden Society Spring Show. Wentworth Leisure Centre, Hexham, 11am to 3.30pm. Please join us to view a wonderful range of spring foliage, along with spectacular flowers, including spring bulbs providing a wonderful array of colour. Admission is £3, payable on the door. Children and members free.

Saturday

Alnwick Lions Coffee Morning. Northumberland Hall, 10am to noon. Entry £1. There will be a cake and tombola stall, and we will be holding a raffle. Everyone welcome.

Saturday

Annual Spring Fair. Branxton Village Hall, 10am to noon. This is a major fund-raiser for the hall, but more importantly, it is also a chance to meet friends, have a coffee and exchange news.

Every Saturday

Modern and sequence dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Church Street, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. Entry £3, includes refreshments.

Every Sunday

Car Boot Sale. Castlegate Car Park, Berwick-upon-Tweed. The event is run by the Greenses Residents’ Committee in aid of local charities.

Sunday

North East of England and Scottish Borders Begonia Society meeting. Village Annex at Dinnington Village, just behind Newcastle Airport, 2pm to 4pm.

Tuesday

Bamburgh to Otago. Bailiffgate Museum, 7.15pm for 7.30pm. David Lockie uncovers a forgotten Northumbrian hero. Free to enter, open to all. Refreshments provided. Donation invited for the Alnwick branch of Northumberland and Durham Family History Society.

Wednesday

Wild Tots, Northumberlandia, 10am to 11.30am. Join us every Wednesday during term time for Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Wild Tots discovery sessions. Run by Sarah and Annie, from Footprints on the Moon, sessions allow you to enjoy natural outdoor activities with your toddler. Book places online. Tickets for under 5s cost £5, parent/guardian free.

Every Wednesday

Berwick Male Voice Choir. Longridge Towers School, 6.45pm to 9pm for rehearsals. New members welcome, no audition necessary.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm. Improve posture, flexibility and strength. Cost £3.

Thursday

RNLI Guild Committee AGM. RNLI Boathouse, Berwick, 7pm. All welcome.

Thursday

Alnwick and District MS Group monthly coffee and chat. Weavers Court, 11am. A chance for anyone affected by multiple sclerosis to meet up and get support and advice.

Until April 21

Salmon Fishing on the Tweed Exhibition. Watchtower Gallery, Tweedmouth, noon to 4pm.

Until May 5

Fusion. Gallery 45, Felton. Textile artists in the North East are exhibiting their work.

Until June 4

Brick Dinos. Woodhorn Museum, Ashington. This exhibition combines dinosaurs and LEGO. Open Wednesday to Sunday, plus Monday and Tuesday during school holidays, from 10am to 4pm.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick: Call 0300 030 3311. For opening times and details visit www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Re-opens tomorrow (Friday). Open daily, 10am to 5.30pm. Book tickets online 24 hours in advance and save 10 per cent. For more information visit www.alnwickcastle.com

Alnwick Garden: 01665 511350. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. See www.alnwickgarden.com for events and more information. Admission £7.70 adults, £5.83 concessions, £4.40 children, £21.50 family.

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick: 01665 605847. Open Tuesdays to Sundays, 10am to 4pm. Admission £4, £3 concessions, £1 children, under fives free. See www.bailiffgatemuseum.co.uk

Bamburgh Castle: 01668 214515. Open daily, 10am to 5pm, state rooms from 11am, last admission 4pm. Admission £10.85 adults, £5 children, free under fives, £26 family.

Barter Books, Alnwick Station: 01665 604888. Open daily, 9am to 5pm.

Belford Hidden History Museum. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. Admission free.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens: 01661 881636. Open weekends, 10am to 4pm. Admission £8.80 adult, £7.90 concessions, £5.20 children, £22.80 family.

Berwick Barracks. Closed for winter. Re-opens in April.

Chillingham Castle. Open seven days a week from April to October, noon to 5pm. Adults £9.50, family £23 (three children aged five to 15 years), concessions £8.50, child £5.50 (five to 15 years). Telephone 01668 215359 for more information.

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park: Re-opens on April 3. Call 01668 215250 or see www.chillinghamwildcattle.com for more information.

Cragside House, Gardens and Estate: 01669 620333. Open Tuesday to Sunday, house 11am to 5pm, garden and woodland 10am to 6pm. See www.nationaltrust.org.uk/cragside for prices and further information.

Dunstanburgh Castle: 01665 576231. Open weekends, 10am to 4pm. Admission: £4.70 adult, £4.20 concessions, £2.80 children, £12.20 family.

Edlingham Castle: 0870 333 1181. Open during daylight. Admission free.

Etal Castle. Closed for winter. Re-opens in April.

Eyemouth Museum: Re-opens Monday, April 3. For more information email enquiries@eyemouthmuseum.co.uk

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. Open 10am to 5pm. Adults £3.80, concessions £3.20, family (two adults and three children) £10, under fives free, disabled/carer £3.80/free. Call 01890 820488 for more information.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Trains run daily until October 31. Call 01890 820317 for times and further information.

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. Open daily until October 31. Call 01890 820338 for further information.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum. Willowburn, Alnwick. 01665 510027. Open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm. Free entry.

Howick Hall Gardens: Open daily, 10.30am to 6pm, last entry 5pm. Adults £7.70, over 60s £6.60, children free.

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford: 01890 820338. Open 11am to 3pm until Friday, then 11am to 5pm until September 30. Adults £3, concession £2.70, family (two adults and three children) £8, under fives free. See www.ford-and-etal.co.uk/lady-waterford-hall for further information.

Lindisfarne Castle: 01289 389244. The castle is closed for restoration. The Gertrude Jekyll Garden, Lime Kilns and shop remain open daily. See www.nationaltrust.org.uk/lindisfarne-castle

Lindisfarne Centre: 01289 389004. Call for opening times. Admission £4 adult, £3.50 concessions, £2 children, £10 family, under fives free. See www.lindisfarne-centre.com

Lindisfarne Priory: 01289 389200. Open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Admission: £6 adult, £5.30 concessions, £3.60 children, £15.60 family.

Longframlington Gardens: Open gate spring and summer until September 30, Wednesday to Saturday, plus Easter, May and August bank holidays, 10am to 4.30pm. No booking required. Call 01665 570382, email info@longframlingtongardens.co.uk or see www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Closed for winter. Re-opens Easter.

Preston Tower, Chathill: 01665 589227. Open daily, 10am to 6pm, or dusk, whichever is earlier. Admission: £2 adult, 50p children, £1.50 concessions or groups.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh: 01668 214910. Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm, last entry 3.30pm. Free admission.

Wallington: 01670 773600. House open daily, noon to 5pm. Walled garden open, 10am to 6pm. Garden and estate open, 10am to dusk. Admission £12.40 adult, £6.20 child, £31 family. See www.nationaltrust.org.uk/wallington

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage: 01665 711423. Castle: Open weekends, 10am to 4pm. Admission £5.80 adult, £5.20 concessions, £3.40 children, £15 family. Hermitage: Closed.

Woodhorn Museum and Archives, Ashington: Open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Northumberland Archives: Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm. Admission free, occasional charges for special exhibitions. Parking £3.50.