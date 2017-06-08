What’s on in north Northumberland - June 8 - June 15

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

STAGE/THEATRE

Tonight

Mr Corvan’s Music Hall. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. This new musical play tells the story of the North East’s first music hall superstar, Ned Corvan. Tickets: £15, concs £10-£13.50.

Tomorrow

Beyond the End of the Road. Thropton War Memorial Hall, 7.30pm. Beyond the End of the Road is written by Laura Lindow, with music and lyrics composed by Katie Doherty, who has taken her inspiration from folk and traditional Northumbrian music. Tickets: £4-£7.

Thursday

Simon Yates: My Mountain Life. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. In the remote Siula Grande in Peru, in June 1985, mountaineer Simon Yates found himself in a desperately unenviable position. Hear about Simon’s journey from that mountain to some of the remotest on the planet and share the drama, excitement and beauty of modern, lightweight alpinism. Tickets: £11.50-£12.50.

Thursday

Interstella Cinderella. The Maltings, Berwick, 7pm. The multi-talented Maltings Junior Youth theatre brings a fun-packed musical that is literally out of this world. Set in a galaxy far, far away, there is trouble brewing on the Planet Rock and Roll and the star ship Pheonix is sent to the rescue. Tickets: £10, concs £8, family £30.

FILMS

Tomorrow and Saturday

Their Finest. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. A former secretary, newly appointed as a scriptwriter for propaganda films, joins the cast and crew of a major production while the Blitz rages around them. Tickets: £8.50, concs £6.95, child £5. Certificate (12A).

Tomorrow

Botticelli Inferno. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. From the new World Art in Cinema series comes a fascinating art documentary focusing on an undisputed master of the Renaissance, Sandro Botticelli. Tickets: £11.50-£12.50, child/student £10.

Saturday

The Sense of an Ending. Seahouses Hub, 6pm. A business owner reunites with his first love after a letter and a diary force him to confront the past. Tickets: £7, conc £6.50, child £4, family £19. Certificate (15).

Tuesday

Lady MacBeth. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. In this adaptation of Nikolai Leskov’s novella Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk, a 19th century young bride is sold into marriage to a middle-aged man. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (15).

Wednesday

The Promise. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Set during the last days of the Ottoman Empire, The Promise follows a love triangle between Michael, a brilliant medical student, the beautiful Ana, and Chris, a renowned American journalist. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (12A).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Today and tomorrow

Gillian Lee Smith and Paul West. The Old School Gallery, Alnmouth, 10am to 5pm.

Tonight

James Hickman and Dan Cassidy. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Hickman’s vocals and driving guitar is complemented by Cassidy’s virtuosic fiddling. Book free, then pay what you decide at the end.

Tomorrow

Rob Heron and the Tea Pad Orchestra. St Cuthbert’s House, Seahouses, 7.30pm. Playing their unique brand of Western swing, blues, gypsy jazz and country, the band is based in Newcastle. Tickets: £12.50, must be reserved in advance on 01665 720456.

Tomorrow and Saturday

Heart of Oak Music Festival. Oak Inn, Morpeth. Event cancelled due to poor ticket sales. Those who bought tickets, and others, can come along to the venue and camp over the weekend free, relax and enjoy the pub food and drink. We hope to attract some of the musicians who would have been playing and have a jamming session in the pub on Saturday.

Saturday

Bob Fox. Etal Village Hall, 8pm. A solo concert, which may feature songs from Bob’s stint as Songman in the stage show of Warhorse. Tickets: £12 on 01890 820566, 07583 353510, or steve.w.taylor@btinternet.com

Saturday

Andante. St Michael and All Angels Church, Ford. The programme If Music Were The Food Of Love contains songs both sacred and secular on the theme of love, from Tallis to The Beatles. Tickets: £10, to include a glass of fizz or soft drink and nibbles from 7pm. Proceeds in aid of church funds. More details on 01890 820296.

Saturday

The Bob Dylan Story. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. A new tribute to a songwriting genius who spoke for a generation. Enhanced by a top backing band, the show lovingly and authentically recreates the songs that made Dylan the legend he is today. Tickets: £20-£21.

Saturday

Americana, Folk and Roots Music Showcase. Coquetdale Music Trust, Thropton, 7.30pm. An evening featuring a range of musical talent from Rothbury, Berwick and more. All proceeds go to Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team. Tickets £10, under 14’s free, from Tully’s Rothbury or lesleyhallcoquetdalemusictrust@gmail.com

Sunday

The Rock Festival Choir. St Paul’s Church, Alnwick, 7.30pm. Alnwick’s Chamber Choir, led by Peter Brown, will perform Rachmaninov’s Vespers. Tickets on the door £10, concs £9.

Sunday

Andy May Trio. Gallery 45, Felton, 7pm for 7.30pm. Traditional tunes from Northumberland, newly-composed material and an introduction to the pipes, all delivered with a warmth and humour. Tickets £10, refreshments available.

Monday

Northumberland Traditional Music Session. Fisher Arms, Horncliffe. Contact Jack or Pam Daws on 01665 722835 for more details.

Tuesday

Buskers’ Night. Craster Arms, Beadnell, 8pm. An acoustic session of modern and traditional folk, original singer-songwriters and group sing-a-long. All abilities and styles welcome. Free entry.

Tuesday

Andy and Margaret Watchorn Summer Concerts. Memorial Hall, Craster, 7.30pm. Celebrating the traditional tunes, songs and stories of the area with a mixture of instruments, including smallpipes and fiddle. Tickets: £7.50 on the door. Accompanied children under 12 go free.

EVENTS

Tonight

Flower Festival. St Michael and All Angels, Felton. Preview Thursday 7pm to 9pm, festival Friday and Saturday, 10am to 4pm, Sunday noon to 4pm.

Every Thursday

Hadston Dance Group. Hadston Community Centre, 1pm. A two-hour session, with tea and a biscuit, £1.50. Dance tuition free.

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. Free drop-in to play cards, read newspapers, watch television or use the internet. In the afternoon there is a craft group.

Every Thursday

Learn to dance ballroom and Latin. Marshall Meadows Country House Hotel, 7.30pm. £2.50. Call 01289 307953.

Saturday

Friends of Berwick Castle Parks Open Parks and Gardens Day. 11am to 4pm. Visit Castle Vale and Coronation Parks and get a peek at some private gardens in the area. Refreshments available.

Saturday

Northumberland Miners’ Picnic. Woodhorn Museum, Ashington, 10am to 5pm. Discover some of the region’s food and drink, get creative with pop-up arts and craft workshops, remember the people and industry that founded the picnic with the Miners’ Memorial Service and see live music. Free admission.

Saturday

The Hummingbird Project Workshop. Alnwick Playhouse, 10am, performance at 11.30am. Creatively led by young people from Dansformation, this work is an expression of an original story told through dance and digital art. Tickets: standard £8.50, child/student £5.50.

Every Saturday

Modern and sequence dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Church Street, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. Entry £3, includes refreshments.

Sunday

Carroll’s Heritage Potatoes. Tiptoe Farm, near Cornhill-on-Tweed, 2pm. LEAF Open Farm Sunday to showcase the world of farming. A fun and informative day out for all the family. Free.

Every Sunday

Car Boot Sale. Castlegate Car Park, Berwick. Run by the Greenses Residents’ Committee for charity.

Every Monday and Friday

Paxton House Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm. £15.

Monday

Mindfulness Meditation. Parish Room, Parade, Berwick, 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Classes will include relaxation, gentle exercise and meditation, with a focus on training the mind to be more aware of the here and now. Cost £10.

Tuesday

St Boisil’s Residents’ Association meeting. Church Hall, opposite St Bartholomew’s Church, Tweedmouth. 7pm.

Wednesday

Berwick Opera auditions. East Ord Village Hall. For autumn production of Blackadder. Contact berwickoperaautumnshow@yahoo.co.uk

Wednesday

Caring for Trees in Northumberland. Talk by Barry Wilson, Northumberland College at Kirkley Hall, 7pm. Members £4, non-members £5. Call 07551 974955.

Wednesday

Storytime for all the Family. Alnwick Playhouse, noon. Join Creative Cocoon storytellers and jet off on magical journeys of discovery from your own comfy cushion. Tickets: child/student £1.50, adults free.

Every Wednesday

Berwick Male Voice Choir. Longridge Towers School, 6.45pm to 9pm, for rehearsals. New members welcome, no audition necessary.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm. Improve posture, flexibility and strength. Cost £3.

Thursday

Alnwick and District MS Society Road Trip. Belford Sunnyhill’s Farm Shop, 11am, and Wooler Breeze Cafe, 1pm. The society is planning to get out and about to meet people affected by MS who cannot get into Alnwick.

Until September 29

Berwick Civic Society Summer Exhibition. Main Guard, Berwick, 1pm to 5pm. Based on the research of local architectural historian Catherine Kent, the exhibition focuses on a unique detailed bird’s-eye map of the town from 1580. There will be something of interest for all ages, including colouring sheets and the chance for children to dress up as an Elizabethan.

Until October 15

Scottish Colourists Exhibition. The Granary Gallery, Berwick, Tuesday to Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Admission free. Scottish Colourists from the Fleming Collection touring exhibition, curated by the Fleming-Wyfold Art Foundation, including 26 works by SJ Peploe, JD Fergusson, George Leslie Hunter and FCB Cadell.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick: Call 0300 030 3311. For further information about prices and opening times visit www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Open daily, 10am to 5.30pm. Admission £15.50, £12.75 concs, £7.20 child, under fives free, discounts online. For further information see www.alnwickcastle.com

Alnwick Garden: 01665 511350. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. For admission prices, including online discounts, visit www.alnwickgarden.com

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick: 01665 605847. Open Tuesdays to Sundays, 10am to 4pm. Admission: £4, £3 concs, £1 child, under fives free.

Bamburgh Castle: 01668 214515. Open daily, 10am to 5pm, state rooms from 11am. Admission: £10.85, £5 child, under fives free, £26 family. For further information see www.bamburghcastle.com

Barter Books, Alnwick Station: 01665 604888. Open daily, 9am to 7pm.

Belford Hidden History Museum. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. Admission free.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens: 01661 881636. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £9.30, £8.40 concs, £5.60 child, £24.20 family.

Berwick Barracks. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £4.90, £4.40 concs, £2.90 child, £12.70 family.

Chillingham Castle. Open daily, noon to 5pm. Admission: £9.50, £8.50 concs, £5.50 child, under fives free, £23 family. Call 01668 215359. For further details see www.chillingham-castle.com

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park: Open Monday to Friday, tours at 10am, 11am, noon, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm. Sunday tours at 10am, 11am and noon. Admission: £16, £13 concs, £6 child, £35 family. Call 01668 215250.

Cragside: 01669 620333. Open daily, house 11am to 5pm, garden and woodland 10am to 6pm. Admission: £11, child £6.10, family £30.50.

Dunstanburgh Castle: 01665 576231. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £5, £4.50 concs, £3 child, £13 family.

Edlingham Castle: 0870 333 1181. Open during daylight. Admission free.

Etal Castle. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £5, £4.50 concs, £3 child, £13 family.

Eyemouth Museum: Open Monday to Saturday, 11am to 4pm.

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. Open 10am to 5pm. Admission: £3.80, £3.20 concs, £10 family, free under fives, £3.80/free disabled/carer.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Trains run daily. Call 01890 820317.

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. Open daily, 10am to 5pm. Admission: £3.80, £3.20 concs, free under fives, £10 family.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum. Willowburn, Alnwick. Open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm. Free entry.

Howick Hall Gardens: Open daily, 10.30am to 6pm, last entry 5pm. Admission: £7.70, £6.60 over 60s, children free.

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford: 01890 820338. Open daily, 11am to 5pm. Admission: £3, £2.70 concs, free under fives, £8 family.

Lindisfarne Castle: 01289 389244. Castle closed for restoration. The Gertrude Jekyll Garden, Lime Kilns and shop remain open daily.

Lindisfarne Centre: 01289 389004. Call for opening times. Admission: £4, £3.50 concs, £2 child, £10 family, free under fives.

Lindisfarne Priory: 01289 389200. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £6.50, £5.90 concs, £3.90 child, £16.90 family.

Longframlington Gardens: Open Gate spring and summer, Wednesday to Saturday, plus bank holidays, 10am to 4.30pm. See www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk or call 01665 570382.

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Open Friday, 10am to 5pm. Admission: £4, £1 child, all proceeds to charities.

Preston Tower, Chathill: 01665 589227. Open daily, 10am to 6pm, or dusk, whichever is earlier. Admission: £2, 50p children, £1.50 concs or groups.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh: 01668 214910. Open daily, 10am to 4pm, last entry 3.30pm. Free entry.

Wallington: 01670 773600. Open daily, house noon to 5pm, walled garden 10am to 7pm, garden and estate 10am to dusk. Admission: £12.40, £6.20 child, £31 family.

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage: 01665 711423. Castle: Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Hermitage: Open Monday and Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Admission: £6.20, £5.60 concs, £3.70 child, £16.10 family.