What’s on in north Northumberland - June 29 - July 6

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

STAGE/THEATRE

Friday

Beyond the End of the Road. Whalton Village Hall, Whalton, 7.30pm. A new musical about Northumberland is touring the county with a show for and about its people. Tickets: £7, concs £5, child £3, family £18. Bookings on 01670 775411 or www.novemberclub.org.uk

Friday and Saturday

Damp Knight Improv: Alien Abducktion. The Maltings, Berwick, 8pm. Join Damp Knight Improv in Alien Abducktion as they invent and scramble their way through an evening of impossible scenes, ridiculous gameshows and even the odd inconceivable musical number, all to provide an evening’s entertainment. Tickets: £5.

Saturday

NT Live: Peter Pan. The Maltings, Berwick, 2pm. When Peter Pan loses his shadow, headstrong Wendy helps him to reattach it. In return, she is invited to Neverland, where Tinker Bell the fairy, Tiger Lily and the vengeful Captain Hook await. A riot of magic, music and make-believe ensues. Tickets: £16.75, concs £15.75, child £8.75. Schools: student £5 and teacher free (min. 10 students).

Saturday

National Theatre Live: Obsession. Alnwick Playhouse, 7pm. Jude Law stars in the stage production of Obsession, broadcast from the Barbican Theatre in London. Tickets: £15.50-£16.50, concs £14.50, child/student £10.

Wednesday

Rory Bremner: Partly Political. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. With Trump, Boris and Brexit fresh in the memory, Rory’s on a mission to make sense (and nonsense) of it all. He will be joined by surprise guests: some politicians, some comedians. Tickets: £20, concs £18.

FILMS

Tonight

The Secret Scripture. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. A woman keeps a diary of her extended stay at a mental hospital. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (12A).

Tomorrow

Alien: Covenant. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (15).

Tomorrow and Saturday

Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Johnny Depp returns to the big screen as the swashbuckling anti-hero Jack Sparrow in the all-new Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge. Tickets: £8.50, concs £6.95, child £5. Certificate (12A).

Saturday

Peppa Pig: My First Cinema Experience. Alnwick Playhouse, 2pm. A 72-minute theatrical experience comprised of previously unreleased episodes and musical interludes of the animated television series, featuring stage-show versions of Peppa Pig and her brother George. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (U).

Tuesday

Snatched. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. After her boyfriend dumps her on the eve of their exotic vacation, impetuous dreamer Emily Middleton persuades her ultra-cautious mother Linda to travel with her to paradise. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (15).

Wednesday

Whisky Galore! Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Scottish islanders try to plunder cases of whisky from a stranded ship. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (PG).

Thursday

Raphael: Lord of the Arts. (World Art In Cinema). Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. The first film adaptation of the life and work of one of the most famous artists in the world, Raphael Sanzio. Tickets: £11.50-£12.50, child/student £10.

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Tonight

Rothbury Roots presents: Bob Fox. The Queens Head, Rothbury, 8pm. Bob Fox has a long history in north east folk music. He had a leading role in Warhorse and has toured the world in his own right, as well as working with numerous musicians. Tickets: £10 from The Queen’s Head on 01669 620470.

Tomorrow

Garth Newel Piano Quartet. St Mary’s Church, Holy Island, 4pm. The Garth Newel Piano Quartet is known for its spirited and impassioned performances that offer an enlivened interpretation of both standard and new repertoire. Tickets: £10. Part of the Holy Island Festival 2017. For more details visit www.holyislandfestival.org

Saturday

Strawberry Fizz and Jazz. Whitton Grange, Rothbury, 4pm to 7pm. Come to Whitton Grange for an afternoon of Jazz and Fizz. Gaze from the gazebo, lounge on the lawns and muse by the meconospis. The jazz will be hot and the fizz very cool. Tickets: £20 in aid of Hospice Care North Northumberland. See www.hospicecare-nn.org.uk/get-involved/events-and-challenges/strawberry-fizz-jazz-at-whitton-grange

Saturday

Alwinton Summer Concert Series. St Michael and All Angels Church, Alwinton, 7.30pm. This year’s series will close with a jazz evening featuring three of the UK’s leading jazz musicians. Guitarist Mike Walker and his close friends and collaborators saxophonist Iain Dixon and pianist Les Chisnall will perform Clockmakers, a varied programme of their own compositions. Tickets: £13, under-16s free. Book at www.alwintonconcerts.org

Monday

Folk Sessions. The Blue Bell Hotel, Belford, 8pm to 11.30pm. All welcome. Regularly 25 musicians. Free.

Until September 10

Bethan Huws: Singing for the Sea. The Maltings, Berwick, 11am. Berwick Visual Arts with Artangel presents a film installation by internationally-acclaimed artist Bethan Huws, which documents eight female Bulgarian singers performing traditional songs on Sugar Sands, Northumberland. Tickets: free.

WALKS

Sunday

Alnwick Ramblers. Ingram to Linhope Spout via Reaveley Hill and Cunyan Crags. Meet at Ingram car park. Distance: Eight miles. Walk starts at 10.30am. If weather is inclement, check with leader Paul Wright on 01665 799403.

Wednesday

Northumberland Coast Path Guided Walks. Warkworth to Craster – 13 miles (seven hours). Starts 9.30am at Warkworth Market Cross to coincide with the arrival of the X18 from Alnwick and Newcastle. Return on the 16.26 Travelsure 418 to Alnwick. Change here for services to Warkworth and Newcastle. Book by phone on 01670 622660 or by email to coastaonb@northumberland.gov.uk

EVENTS

Today

Alnwick and District Multiple Sclerosis Society Road Trip. Bertram’s Cafe, Warkworth, 10am, and Circa Cafe, Amble, noon. The society is meeting people affected by MS who cannot get into Alnwick.

Every Thursday

Hadston Dance Group. Hadston Community Centre, 1pm. A two-hour session, with tea and a biscuit available, £1.50. Dance tuition free.

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. Free drop-in to play cards, read newspapers, watch television or use the internet. In the afternoon there is a craft group.

Tomorrow

Berwick Macular Society meeting. Baptist Church Hall, Golden Square, Berwick, 11am to 1pm. Anyone affected by sight loss is welcome to attend. For more details, phone 07526 663821.

Tomorrow

Alnwick and District Multiple Sclerosis Society Road Trip. Tomlinson’s Café, Rothbury, 2pm. Also meeting on Wednesday, July 5 at The Seafield Ocean Club, Seahouses, at 11am, and The Copper Kettle, Bamburgh, at 1pm. The society is meeting people affected by MS who cannot get into Alnwick.

Every Saturday

Modern and sequence dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Church Street, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. Entry £3, includes refreshments.

Saturday

Messy Church! St Andrew’s Wallace Green, Berwick, 2pm to 4.15pm. As summer approaches, it is the perfect opportunity to get together and make a mess. All are welcome and it would be great to see loads of families involved so please come and invite others. No upper age barrier.

Every Sunday

Car Boot Sale. Castlegate Car Park, Berwick. Run by the Greenses Residents’ Committee for charity.

Sunday

North East of England and Scottish Borders Begonia Group Society meeting. Village Annex at Dinnington Village, just behind Newcastle Airport, 2pm to 4pm, to discuss the growing and showing of large tuberous begonias.

Sunday

The Percy Country Dog and Hound Show. The Pastures, Alnwick Castle, 2pm. Various classes, have a go agility, ferret show and more. Admission to field by donation. All classes £1 per dog. For schedule visit www.percyhunt.com

Every Monday and Friday

Paxton House Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm. £15.

Tuesday

Quiz Night. The Brown Bear, Hide Hill, Berwick, 8pm.

Tuesday

Whitley Bay: Once a Family Favourite. Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick, 7.15pm for 7.30pm. Barry Mead tells tales of a leading North East resort in its heyday. Alnwick Branch Northumberland and Durham Family History Society. All welcome. Refreshments. Donation invited from non-members.

Tuesday

Naafi Break Coffee Morning. Berwick Voluntary Centre, 5 Tweed Street, Berwick, 10am to 1pm. There will be stalls selling all sorts of goodies, a raffle, tea, toast, coffee, cakes and much more.

Every Wednesday

Berwick Male Voice Choir. Longridge Towers School, 6.45pm to 9pm, for rehearsals. New members welcome, no audition necessary.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm. Improve posture, flexibility and strength. Cost £3.

Until July 7

Alan Stones Lithograph Exhibition. Gallery 45, Felton. Alan’s imagery is quiet and deceptively simple, but the viewer is drawn in and brings their own interpretations.

Until September 29

Berwick Civic Society Summer Exhibition. Main Guard, Berwick, 1pm to 5pm. Based on the research of architectural historian Catherine Kent, the exhibition focuses on a unique detailed bird’s-eye map of the town from 1580. There will be something for all ages, including colouring sheets and the chance for children to dress up as an Elizabethan.

Until October 15

Scottish Colourists Exhibition. The Granary Gallery, Berwick, Tuesday to Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Admission free. Scottish Colourists from the Fleming Collection touring exhibition, curated by the Fleming-Wyfold Art Foundation, including 26 works by SJ Peploe, JD Fergusson, George Leslie Hunter and FCB Cadell.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick: Call 0300 030 3311. For further information about prices and opening times visit www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Open daily, 10am to 5.30pm. Admission £15.50, £12.75 concs, £7.75 child, under fives free, discounts online. For further information see www.alnwickcastle.com

Alnwick Garden: 01665 511350. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. For admission prices, including online discounts, visit www.alnwickgarden.com

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick: 01665 605847. Open Tuesdays to Sundays, 10am to 4pm. Admission: £4, £3 concs, £1 child, under fives free.

Bamburgh Castle: 01668 214515. Open daily, 10am to 5pm, state rooms from 11am. Admission: £10.85, £5 child, under fives free, £26 family. For further information see www.bamburghcastle.com

Barter Books, Alnwick Station: 01665 604888. Open daily, 9am to 7pm.

Belford Hidden History Museum. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. Admission free.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens: 01661 881636. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £9.30, £8.40 concs, £5.60 child, £24.20 family.

Berwick Barracks. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £4.90, £4.40 concs, £2.90 child, £12.70 family.

Chillingham Castle. Open daily, noon to 5pm. Admission: £9.50, £8.50 concs, £5.50 child, under fives free, £23 family. Call 01668 215359. For further details see www.chillingham-castle.com

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park: Open Monday to Friday, tours at 10am, 11am, noon, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm. Sunday tours at 10am, 11am and noon. Admission: £16, £13 concs, £6 child, £35 family. Call 01668 215250.

Cragside: 01669 620333. Open daily, house 11am to 5pm, garden and woodland 10am to 6pm. Admission: £11, child £6.10, family £30.50.

Dunstanburgh Castle: 01665 576231. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £5, £4.50 concs, £3 child, £13 family.

Edlingham Castle: 0870 333 1181. Open during daylight. Admission free.

Etal Castle. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £5, £4.50 concs, £3 child, £13 family.

Eyemouth Museum: Open Monday to Saturday, 11am to 4pm.

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. Open 10am to 5pm. Admission: £3.80, £3.20 concs, £10 family, free under fives, £3.80/free disabled/carer.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Trains run daily. Call 01890 820317.

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. Open daily, 10am to 5pm. Admission: £3.80, £3.20 concs, free under fives, £10 family.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum. Willowburn, Alnwick. Open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm. Free entry.

Howick Hall Gardens: Open daily, 10.30am to 6pm, last entry 5pm. Admission: £7.70, £6.60 over 60s, children free.

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford: 01890 820338. Open daily, 11am to 5pm. Admission: £3, £2.70 concs, free under fives, £8 family.

Lindisfarne Castle: 01289 389244. Castle closed for restoration. The Gertrude Jekyll Garden, Lime Kilns and shop remain open daily.

Lindisfarne Centre: 01289 389004. Call for opening times. Admission: £4, £3.50 concs, £2 child, £10 family, free under fives.

Lindisfarne Priory: 01289 389200. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £6.50, £5.90 concs, £3.90 child, £16.90 family.

Longframlington Gardens: Open Gate spring and summer, Wednesday to Saturday, plus bank holidays, 10am to 4.30pm. See www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk or call 01665 570382.

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Open Friday, 10am to 5pm. Admission: £4, £1 child, all proceeds to charities.

Preston Tower, Chathill: 01665 589227. Open daily, 10am to 6pm, or dusk, whichever is earlier. Admission: £2, 50p children, £1.50 concs or groups.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh: 01668 214910. Open daily, 10am to 4pm, last entry 3.30pm. Free entry.

Wallington: 01670 773600. Open daily, house noon to 5pm, walled garden 10am to 7pm, garden and estate 10am to dusk. Admission: £12.40, £6.20 child, £31 family.

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage: 01665 711423. Castle: Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Hermitage: Open Monday and Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Admission: £6.20, £5.60 concs, £3.70 child, £16.10 family.