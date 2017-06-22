What’s on in north Northumberland - June 22 - June 29

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

STAGE/THEATRE

Tonight

NT Live: Salomé Live Broadcast. The Maltings, Berwick, 7pm. Internationally-acclaimed theatre director Yaël Farber draws on multiple accounts to create her urgent, hypnotic production, broadcast live from the National Theatre. Tickets: £16.75, concs £15.75, child £8.75. Schools: student £5, teacher free (min. 10 students).

Tomorrow

Alien Abducktion. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Join Damp Knight Improv as they scramble their way through impossible scenes, ridiculous gameshows and even the odd musical number. Tickets: Book free, then pay what you decide at the end.

Saturday

National Theatre Live: Peter Pan. Alnwick Playhouse, 2pm. Captured live at the National Theatre, a recorded performance of JM Barrie’s much-loved tale. Tickets: £15.50-£16.50, concs £14.50, child/student £10.

FILMS

Saturday

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Seahouses Hub, 6pm. A down-on-his-luck Captain Jack Sparrow feels the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly when deadly ghost sailors led by his old nemesis, Captain Salazar, escape from the Devil’s Triangle. Tickets: Adult £7, concs £6.50, child £4, family £19. Certificate (PG).

Saturday

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Set to the backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (12A).

Tuesday

Miss Sloane. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. In the high-stakes world of political power-brokers, Elizabeth Sloane is the most sought after lobbyist in DC. But when taking on the most powerful opponent of her career, she finds winning may come at too high a price. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (15).

Thursday

The Secret Scripture. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. A woman keeps a diary of her extended stay at a mental hospital. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (12A).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Tonight

Andy and Margaret Watchorn Summer Concerts. Village Hall, Holy Island, 7.30pm. Celebrating the traditional songs and stories of the area with a mixture of instruments. Tickets: £7.50 on the door. Accompanied children under 12 go free.

Tonight

The Story of Guitar Heroes. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Experience the music of outstanding guitar heroes in a live, concert-style ‘rockumentry’, performed by Phil Walker and his band. Tickets: £20.50-£21.50.

Saturday

Feltonbury 2017: Music and Arts Festival. Felton, Northumberland. Live music 10.15am to 11.30pm, open art studios 11am to 5pm.

Saturday

The Coquet Singers. Rothbury United Reformed Church, 2pm to 4pm. Donations to HospiceCare North Northumberland. Refreshments. Free admission.

Monday

Northumberland Traditional Music Session. The Ship Inn, Low Newton. For more details contact Jack or Pam Daws on 01665 722835.

Tuesday

Buskers Night. The Craster Arms, Beadnell, 8pm. Acoustic session of modern and traditional folk, original singer-songwriters and group sing-a-long. All abilities and styles welcome and entry is free.

Tuesday

Declan Nerney Live In Concert. The Maltings, Berwick, 7pm. Declan Nerney has been at the forefront of Irish country music for several decades, known for his energetic showmanship with the unique Nerney big band sound. Tickets: £20.

Wednesday

Music for a summer evening. Berwick Parish Church, 7pm. The second of a series of evening organ recitals will be given by John Kitchen, Edinburgh University and City organist and Director of Music at Old St Paul’s Church, Edinburgh. John’s programme will include works by Duruflé, Herbert Howells, Pachelbel and Bach. Admission free, with a retiring collection. Refreshments provided.

Wednesday

Royal Opera House LIVE: Otello. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.15pm. World-famous tenor Jonas Kaufmann makes his role debut as Otello in Verdi’s passionate retelling of Shakespeare’s great tragedy of jealousy, deception and murder. Tickets: £15-£16, child/student £10.

Thursday

Rothbury Roots presents: Bob Fox. The Queens Head, Rothbury, 8pm. Bob Fox has a long history in north east folk music. He had a leading role in Warhorse and has toured the world in his own right. Tickets: £10 from The Queens Head.

Until September 10

Bethan Huws: Singing for the Sea. The Maltings, Berwick, 11am. Berwick Visual Arts with Artangel presents a film installation by internationally-acclaimed artist Bethan Huws, which documents eight female Bulgarian singers performing traditional songs on Sugar Sands, Northumberland. Tickets: free.

EVENTS

Every Thursday

Hadston Dance Group. Hadston Community Centre, 1pm. A two-hour session, with tea and a biscuit, £1.50. Dance tuition free.

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. Free drop-in to play cards, read newspapers, watch television or use the internet. In the afternoon there is a craft group.

Every Saturday

Modern and sequence dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Church Street, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. Entry £3, includes refreshments.

Saturday

Car Boot Sale. Homebase car park, Alnwick, 9am to noon, organised by Alnwick Lions Club. Proceeds to local charities. £10 per car, customers free. To book a space, email webbmaster@alnwicklions.org.uk or call 07478 491669.

Saturday

Armed Forces Day. St Andrew’s Church, Berwick, 10.40am. Events include a Drum Head Service in St Andrew’s Church, 11am; parade through the town centre past the Guild Hall, noon; reception and refreshments in the Guild Hall, 12.30pm to 2pm.

Saturday

Coquetdale Squirrel Group Summer Fair. Jubilee Hall, Rothbury, 10.30am to 2.30pm. Food and craft fair, refreshments, face-painting and more.

Saturday

Crookham Gardeners’ Club Open Gardens Day. Several gardens in Crookham Village will be open to the public from 2pm to 4pm. Homemade teas in the Village Hall from 2pm to 5pm. Admission £5, children free.

Saturday

St Cuthbert’s Norham Summer Fair. Norham Village Hall and Green, 2pm. Car boot sale at 11am.

Saturday and Sunday

Wizard Weekend. Alnwick Castle. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the publication of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Broomstick training lessons, Alnwick On Location tour and meet characters inspired by Harry Potter.

Saturday and Sunday

The Taste of The North. Alnwick Market Place. Celebration of local food and crafts. Street food and beverages.

Every Sunday

Car Boot Sale. Castlegate Car Park, Berwick. Run by the Greenses Residents’ Committee for charity.

Sunday

Fund-raising Day. Branxton Village Hall, 2pm. Open gardens and garage sales. Refreshments in the Village Hall, where you can pick up an itinerary and directions. In aid of Branxton Community Play Park.

Sunday

Teddy Bear Take-over. Heatherslaw Light Railway, Cornhill-on-Tweed. The resident teddies will be working and having fun at the railway and invite visitors to join in their adventures. On arrival at the railway, youngsters will adopt a teddy for the day with their railway ticket and will be given a Teddy Passport to start their adventure. For more information telephone 01890 820244 or email info@heatherslawlightrailway.co.uk

Every Monday and Friday

Paxton House Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm. £15.

Monday

Mindfulness Meditation. Parish Room, Parade, Berwick, 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Classes will include relaxation, gentle exercise and meditation, with a focus on training the mind to be more aware of the here and now. Cost £10.

Tuesday

Town Church visits. St Lawrence’s Church, Warkworth, St Michael’s Church, Alnwick, and St Mary’s Church, Belford. The event will start at 10am and end at 4pm. More details can be found at www.berwickea.co.uk. The outing costs £15 and transport will be by car-share. To book contact pamcampion@sky.com or call 01289 303030.

Tuesday

Berwick Sugarcraft Club meeting. Horncliffe Memorial Hall, 7pm. The demonstrator will be Maria Harrison, from Morpeth, who will be showing how to make brassia orchids and hydrangeas from sugar paste. Come along for an informative and fun evening, and perhaps get some ideas for the July meeting, which will be hands-on with guidance from Robert Whitten and Moira Kay. Everyone welcome.

Every Wednesday

Berwick Male Voice Choir. Longridge Towers School, 6.45pm to 9pm, for rehearsals. New members welcome, no audition necessary.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm. Improve posture, flexibility and strength. Cost £3.

Wednesday

Bingo. Etal Village Hall, 7pm. In aid of the Carers’ Summer Lunch, held in July.

Thursday

Alnwick and District MS Society Road Trip. Bertram’s Cafe, Warkworth, 10am, and Circa Cafe, Amble, noon. The society is meeting people affected by MS who cannot get into Alnwick.

Until July 7

Alan Stones Lithograph Exhibition. Gallery 45, Felton. Alan’s imagery is quiet and deceptively simple, but the viewer is drawn in and brings their own interpretations.

Until September 29

Berwick Civic Society Summer Exhibition. Main Guard, Berwick, 1pm to 5pm. Based on the research of architectural historian Catherine Kent, the exhibition focuses on a unique detailed bird’s-eye map of the town from 1580. There will be something for all ages, including colouring sheets and the chance for children to dress up as an Elizabethan.

Until October 15

Scottish Colourists Exhibition. The Granary Gallery, Berwick, Tuesday to Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Admission free. Scottish Colourists from the Fleming Collection touring exhibition, curated by the Fleming-Wyfold Art Foundation, including 26 works by SJ Peploe, JD Fergusson, George Leslie Hunter and FCB Cadell.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick: Call 0300 030 3311. For further information about prices and opening times visit www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Open daily, 10am to 5.30pm. Admission £15.50, £12.75 concs, £7.75 child, under fives free, discounts online. For further information see www.alnwickcastle.com

Alnwick Garden: 01665 511350. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. For admission prices, including online discounts, visit www.alnwickgarden.com

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick: 01665 605847. Open Tuesdays to Sundays, 10am to 4pm. Admission: £4, £3 concs, £1 child, under fives free.

Bamburgh Castle: 01668 214515. Open daily, 10am to 5pm, state rooms from 11am. Admission: £10.85, £5 child, under fives free, £26 family. For further information see www.bamburghcastle.com

Barter Books, Alnwick Station: 01665 604888. Open daily, 9am to 7pm.

Belford Hidden History Museum. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. Admission free.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens: 01661 881636. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £9.30, £8.40 concs, £5.60 child, £24.20 family.

Berwick Barracks. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £4.90, £4.40 concs, £2.90 child, £12.70 family.

Chillingham Castle. Open daily, noon to 5pm. Admission: £9.50, £8.50 concs, £5.50 child, under fives free, £23 family. Call 01668 215359. For further details see www.chillingham-castle.com

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park: Open Monday to Friday, tours at 10am, 11am, noon, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm. Sunday tours at 10am, 11am and noon. Admission: £16, £13 concs, £6 child, £35 family. Call 01668 215250.

Cragside: 01669 620333. Open daily, house 11am to 5pm, garden and woodland 10am to 6pm. Admission: £11, child £6.10, family £30.50.

Dunstanburgh Castle: 01665 576231. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £5, £4.50 concs, £3 child, £13 family.

Edlingham Castle: 0870 333 1181. Open during daylight. Admission free.

Etal Castle. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £5, £4.50 concs, £3 child, £13 family.

Eyemouth Museum: Open Monday to Saturday, 11am to 4pm.

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. Open 10am to 5pm. Admission: £3.80, £3.20 concs, £10 family, free under fives, £3.80/free disabled/carer.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Trains run daily. Call 01890 820317.

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. Open daily, 10am to 5pm. Admission: £3.80, £3.20 concs, free under fives, £10 family.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum. Willowburn, Alnwick. Open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm. Free entry.

Howick Hall Gardens: Open daily, 10.30am to 6pm, last entry 5pm. Admission: £7.70, £6.60 over 60s, children free.

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford: 01890 820338. Open daily, 11am to 5pm. Admission: £3, £2.70 concs, free under fives, £8 family.

Lindisfarne Castle: 01289 389244. Castle closed for restoration. The Gertrude Jekyll Garden, Lime Kilns and shop remain open daily.

Lindisfarne Centre: 01289 389004. Call for opening times. Admission: £4, £3.50 concs, £2 child, £10 family, free under fives.

Lindisfarne Priory: 01289 389200. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £6.50, £5.90 concs, £3.90 child, £16.90 family.

Longframlington Gardens: Open Gate spring and summer, Wednesday to Saturday, plus bank holidays, 10am to 4.30pm. See www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk or call 01665 570382.

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Open Friday, 10am to 5pm. Admission: £4, £1 child, all proceeds to charities.

Preston Tower, Chathill: 01665 589227. Open daily, 10am to 6pm, or dusk, whichever is earlier. Admission: £2, 50p children, £1.50 concs or groups.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh: 01668 214910. Open daily, 10am to 4pm, last entry 3.30pm. Free entry.

Wallington: 01670 773600. Open daily, house noon to 5pm, walled garden 10am to 7pm, garden and estate 10am to dusk. Admission: £12.40, £6.20 child, £31 family.

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage: 01665 711423. Castle: Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Hermitage: Open Monday and Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Admission: £6.20, £5.60 concs, £3.70 child, £16.10 family.