What’s on in north Northumberland - June 15 - June 22

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

STAGE/THEATRE

Tonight

Interstella Cinderella. The Maltings, Berwick, 7pm. The multi-talented Maltings Junior Youth theatre brings a fun-packed musical that is literally out of this world. Set in a galaxy far, far away, there is trouble brewing on the Planet Rock and Roll and the starship Pheonix is sent to the rescue. Tickets: £10, concs £8, family £30.

Tonight

Simon Yates: My Mountain Life. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. In the remote Siula Grande in Peru, in June 1985, mountaineer Simon Yates found himself in an unenviable position. Hear about his journey from that mountain to some of the remotest on the planet and share the drama, excitement and beauty of modern, lightweight alpinism. Tickets: £11.50-£12.50.

Tomorrow

The Colours of Kenny Roach. The Maltings, Berwick, 8pm. Kenny is a Glaswegian artist and lecturer; talented, charismatic, charming. But even his wife cannot save him from the demons that turn his colourful world to black. Projection, music and true-life accounts combine in an honest, humorous and heartbreaking portrait of one man’s struggle with his art and addiction. Tickets: £12.50, concs £10-£11.

Thursday

NT Live: Salomé Live Broadcast. The Maltings, Berwick, 7pm. Internationally acclaimed theatre director Yaël Farber draws on multiple accounts to create her urgent, hypnotic production, broadcast live from the National Theatre. Tickets: £16.75, concs £15.75, child £8.75. Schools: student £5, teacher free (min. 10 students).

FILMS

Tomorrow

Fast & Furious 8. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. When a mysterious woman seduces Dom into terrorism and betrayal, the crew face trials that will test them as never before. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (12A).

Tuesday

Hokusai from the British Museum. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. This fascinating new cinema event is a documentary and guided tour of the forthcoming British Museum exhibition Hokusai: Beyond the Great Wave. Tickets: £11.50-£12.50, child/student £10.

Tuesday and Wednesday

The Zookeeper’s Wife. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. The real life story of one working wife and mother who became a hero to hundreds during World War II. Tickets: £8.50, concs £6.95, child £5. Certificate (12A).

Wednesday

Handsome Devil. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Ned and Conor are forced to share a bedroom at their boarding school. The loner and the star athlete at this rugby-mad school form an unlikely friendship until it’s tested by the authorities. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (15).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Saturday

The Berwick Concert Band. Norham Church, 7pm. Also featuring Norham Choir and Norham Junior Singers. Popular music for all tastes.

Saturday

Music For a Summer Evening. St John the Baptist Church, Alnmouth, 7pm. Piano recital of English music, Bach, Handel and Debussy. Admission by donation. Interval refreshments.

Saturday

Someone Like You – The Adele Songbook. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Touring UK theatres for the first time is this celebration of one of our finest singer-songwriters. Katie Markham has the show-stopping voice and captivating charisma to deliver favourite Adele hits. Tickets: £20.50-£21.50.

Sunday

Alnwick and District Choral Society Come and Sing. St Paul’s Church, Alnwick. Starting at noon, with the performance at 6pm. Singers are invited to join the group for a performance of Mozart’s Requiem. Rehearsals will be led by music director Peter Brown, who will also be conducting the performance.

Wednesday

Northumbrian Music Evening. The Fleece Inn, Alnwick, 8pm. All welcome to come and play.

Wednesday

Rhythm Stix. Northumberland Hall, Alnwick, 11.30am to 3pm. In recognition of Learning Disability Awareness Week, The Pottergate Centre is presenting performances by drumming group Rhythm Stix, The Arts Party and others, followed by afternoon tea. All welcome. Call 01665 602181 for details.

Thursday

Andy and Margaret Watchorn Summer Concerts. Village Hall, Holy Island, 7.30pm. Celebrating the traditional tunes, songs and stories of the area with a mixture of instruments. Tickets: £7.50 on the door. Accompanied children under 12 go free.

Thursday

The Story of Guitar Heroes. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. This live concert style ‘rockumentry’ is performed by the talented and renowned musician Phil Walker and his band. Tickets: £20-50-£21.50.

WALKS

Sunday

Alnwick Ramblers. Hartside, Linhope, Hedgehope, Coldlaw, High Cantle circular. Meet by roadside, Hartside. Starts 10.30am. Distance: 11 miles. If weather is inclement check with leader Paul Stenhouse on 07766 694756.

EVENTS

Today

Berwick Art Group session. United Reformed Church Hall, Spittal, 2pm to 4pm. Watercolour techniques by Fiona White. Please bring any paintings you are working on and Fiona will offer advice. Non-members welcome for £4.

Today

Alnwick and District MS Society Road Trip. Belford Sunnyhill’s Farm Shop, 11am, and Wooler Breeze Cafe, 1pm. The society is meeting people affected by MS who cannot get into Alnwick.

Every Thursday

Hadston Dance Group. Hadston Community Centre, 1pm. A two-hour session, with tea and a biscuit, £1.50. Dance tuition free.

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. Free drop-in to play cards, read newspapers, watch television or use the internet. In the afternoon there is a craft group.

Saturday

Cancer Research UK Summer Fair. Guild Hall, Berwick, 10am to 12.30pm. Various stalls, including tombola, refreshments, cakes, variety, books and raffle.

Saturday

Alexa’s Animals Dog Rescue Coupland Castle Tour. Tickets cost £10. Call Fiona Jell on 01668 579459 to book in advance. All proceeds to the rescue.

Saturday and Sunday

Peregrini Lindisfarne Heritage Festival. Crossman Village Hall, Holy Island. An art exhibition and display by the social archive group. In Sanctuary Close, there will be heritage demonstrations.

Saturday and Sunday

Classic and Vintage Vehicles. Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick. Classic and vintage vehicles descend on Lionheart. Feel free to bring your classic car, must be over 20 years old.

Every Saturday

Modern and sequence dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Church Street, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. Entry £3, includes refreshments.

Sunday

Amble RNLI Coffee Morning. The Boathouse, 10am to 1pm. Enjoy sweet and savoury bakes, good company and support a fantastic cause. You may see the Lifeboat and Inshore, which are due to attend the Round Island Race organised by Coquet Canoe Club, due to set off at 11am.

Sunday

Open Garden. Mindrum House, Cornhill-on-Tweed, 2pm to 5pm. View this family garden that has evolved since the 19th century into intimate gardens and walks, with views across the Bowmont Valley. Homemade teas, plant stall and well behaved dogs welcome. In support of Hospice Care North Northumberland.

Sunday

Reston Summer Fete. Anyone who can spare a couple of hours to set up, man stalls or supervise games, please contact Denise on 07711 576146. The more helpers we have, the better the fete will be.

Sunday

Alexa’s Animals Dog Rescue Pop-up Cafe and Dog Walk. Bamburgh Pavilion, 11am to 2pm. All proceeds to the rescue.

Every Sunday

Car Boot Sale. Castlegate Car Park, Berwick. Run by the Greenses Residents’ Committee for charity.

Monday

Alnwick and District MS Society Road Trip. The Dandelion Café, Alnmouth, 2pm. The society is planning to get out and about to meet people affected by MS who cannot get into Alnwick.

Every Monday and Friday

Paxton House Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm. £15.

Monday

Mindfulness Meditation. Parish Room, Parade, Berwick, 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Classes will include relaxation, gentle exercise and meditation, with a focus on training the mind to be more aware of the here and now. Cost £10.

Tuesday

The Brown Bear Quiz. Hide Hill, Berwick, 8pm. It is possible to play as an individual, but those who like to pool their knowledge may have up to six brains to pick. The cost is a £1 per person. Great fun too is the quick-fire round, which has one member representing each team.

Wednesday

Berwick Opera AGM. East Ord Village Hall, 7.30pm.

Wednesday

Summer Solstice. Duddo Standing Stones on the Ford and Etal Estates. Northumberland’s answer to Stonehenge, this mysterious stone circle is said to be over 3,000 years old. Set in picturesque countryside close to the Scottish Borders, it’s the perfect place to get back to nature.

Every Wednesday

Berwick Male Voice Choir. Longridge Towers School, 6.45pm to 9pm, for rehearsals. New members welcome, no audition necessary.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm. Improve posture, flexibility and strength. Cost £3.

Until July 7

Alan Stones Lithograph Exhibition. Gallery 45, Felton. Alan’s imagery is quiet and deceptively simple, but the viewer is drawn in and brings their own interpretations.

Until September 29

Berwick Civic Society Summer Exhibition. Main Guard, Berwick, 1pm to 5pm. Based on the research of architectural historian Catherine Kent, the exhibition focuses on a unique detailed bird’s-eye map of the town from 1580. There will be something for all ages, including colouring sheets and the chance for children to dress up as an Elizabethan.

Until October 15

Scottish Colourists Exhibition. The Granary Gallery, Berwick, Tuesday to Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Admission free. Scottish Colourists from the Fleming Collection touring exhibition, curated by the Fleming-Wyfold Art Foundation, including 26 works by SJ Peploe, JD Fergusson, George Leslie Hunter and FCB Cadell.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick: Call 0300 030 3311. For further information about prices and opening times visit www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Open daily, 10am to 5.30pm. Admission £15.50, £12.75 concs, £7.75 child, under fives free, discounts online. For further information see www.alnwickcastle.com

Alnwick Garden: 01665 511350. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. For admission prices, including online discounts, visit www.alnwickgarden.com

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick: 01665 605847. Open Tuesdays to Sundays, 10am to 4pm. Admission: £4, £3 concs, £1 child, under fives free.

Bamburgh Castle: 01668 214515. Open daily, 10am to 5pm, state rooms from 11am. Admission: £10.85, £5 child, under fives free, £26 family. For further information see www.bamburghcastle.com

Barter Books, Alnwick Station: 01665 604888. Open daily, 9am to 7pm.

Belford Hidden History Museum. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. Admission free.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens: 01661 881636. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £9.30, £8.40 concs, £5.60 child, £24.20 family.

Berwick Barracks. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £4.90, £4.40 concs, £2.90 child, £12.70 family.

Chillingham Castle. Open daily, noon to 5pm. Admission: £9.50, £8.50 concs, £5.50 child, under fives free, £23 family. Call 01668 215359. For further details see www.chillingham-castle.com

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park: Open Monday to Friday, tours at 10am, 11am, noon, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm. Sunday tours at 10am, 11am and noon. Admission: £16, £13 concs, £6 child, £35 family. Call 01668 215250.

Cragside: 01669 620333. Open daily, house 11am to 5pm, garden and woodland 10am to 6pm. Admission: £11, child £6.10, family £30.50.

Dunstanburgh Castle: 01665 576231. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £5, £4.50 concs, £3 child, £13 family.

Edlingham Castle: 0870 333 1181. Open during daylight. Admission free.

Etal Castle. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £5, £4.50 concs, £3 child, £13 family.

Eyemouth Museum: Open Monday to Saturday, 11am to 4pm.

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. Open 10am to 5pm. Admission: £3.80, £3.20 concs, £10 family, free under fives, £3.80/free disabled/carer.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Trains run daily. Call 01890 820317.

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. Open daily, 10am to 5pm. Admission: £3.80, £3.20 concs, free under fives, £10 family.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum. Willowburn, Alnwick. Open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm. Free entry.

Howick Hall Gardens: Open daily, 10.30am to 6pm, last entry 5pm. Admission: £7.70, £6.60 over 60s, children free.

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford: 01890 820338. Open daily, 11am to 5pm. Admission: £3, £2.70 concs, free under fives, £8 family.

Lindisfarne Castle: 01289 389244. Castle closed for restoration. The Gertrude Jekyll Garden, Lime Kilns and shop remain open daily.

Lindisfarne Centre: 01289 389004. Call for opening times. Admission: £4, £3.50 concs, £2 child, £10 family, free under fives.

Lindisfarne Priory: 01289 389200. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £6.50, £5.90 concs, £3.90 child, £16.90 family.

Longframlington Gardens: Open Gate spring and summer, Wednesday to Saturday, plus bank holidays, 10am to 4.30pm. See www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk or call 01665 570382.

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Open Friday, 10am to 5pm. Admission: £4, £1 child, all proceeds to charities.

Preston Tower, Chathill: 01665 589227. Open daily, 10am to 6pm, or dusk, whichever is earlier. Admission: £2, 50p children, £1.50 concs or groups.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh: 01668 214910. Open daily, 10am to 4pm, last entry 3.30pm. Free entry.

Wallington: 01670 773600. Open daily, house noon to 5pm, walled garden 10am to 7pm, garden and estate 10am to dusk. Admission: £12.40, £6.20 child, £31 family.

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage: 01665 711423. Castle: Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Hermitage: Open Monday and Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Admission: £6.20, £5.60 concs, £3.70 child, £16.10 family.