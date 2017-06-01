What’s on in north Northumberland - June 1 - June 8

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

STAGE/THEATRE

Tonight

National Theatre Live: Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead. Alnwick Playhouse, 7pm. Against the backdrop of Hamlet, two hapless minor characters, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern, take centre stage. Tickets: £15.50-£16.50, concs £14.50, child/student £10.

Tonight

Royal Shakespeare Company: Antony and Cleopatra. The Maltings, Berwick, 7pm. Following Caesar’s assassination, Mark Antony reached the heights of power, but neglected his empire for a life with his mistress, Cleopatra. Torn between love and duty, Antony’s military brilliance deserts him and the lovers meet their tragic end. Tickets: £16.75, concs £15.75, child £8.75. Schools: student £5, teacher free (min. 10 students).

Tomorrow and Saturday

Our Country’s Good. The Maltings, Berwick, 7pm. Australia 1789. A young lieutenant is directing rehearsals of the first play ever staged in that country, with only two copies of the text, a cast of convicts and a leading lady who may be hanged. Tickets: £12.50, concs £10-£11.

Thursday

Mr Corvan’s Music Hall. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. This new musical play tells the story of the North East’s first music hall superstar, Ned Corvan. Tickets: £15, concs £10-£13.50.

FILMS

Today

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The Maltings, Berwick, 2pm. Set to the backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, the team’s adventures continue as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. Tickets: £8.50, concs £6.95, child £5, baby free. Certificate (TBC).

Tomorrow

Their Finest. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. A British film crew attempts to boost morale during World War II by making a propaganda film after the Blitzkrieg. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (12A).

Tuesday and Wednesday

Going in Style. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Lifelong buddies Willie, Joe and Albert decide to buck retirement and step off the straight-and-narrow when their pension funds become a corporate casualty. Tickets: £8.50, concs £6.95, child £5. Certificate (12A).

Saturday

The Boss Baby. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. A suit-wearing, briefcase-carrying baby pairs up with his seven-year-old brother to stop the dastardly plot of the CEO of Puppy Co. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (U).

Tuesday

The Zookeeper’s Wife. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. The account of keepers of the Warsaw Zoo, Antonina and Jan Zabinski, who helped save hundreds of people and animals during the German invasion. Tickets: £8- £8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (12A).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Tonight

Rothbury Accordion and Fiddle Club with Bryan Gear. The Queen’s Head Hotel, Rothbury, 7.30pm. A fiddler from the Shetlands accompanied by Leonard Brown. Members £4, non-members £5, musicians and visitors welcome. Contact 01668 281307.

Saturday

Embassy Singers. Rock Church, 7.30pm. Berlin’s chamber choir will be giving a concert. Tickets: £15 on 01665 579228 or 07720 149879. Limited numbers. Advance booking essential.

Saturday

Rock Night. Black Swan, Alnwick, 9pm. Caught in the Act performing classic rock. Free admission.

Saturday

Barbican String Quartet. Alwinton Summer Concerts, 7.30pm. A programme of Mozart, Casken, Webern and Mendelssohn. Tickets: £13, under 16s free, at www.alwintonconcerts.org

Saturday

The Brandon McPhee Show. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Acclaimed for his skill on the button key accordion, Brandon is rapidly gaining a reputation as a country music vocalist and guitarist. Tickets: £19.

Sunday

Music at Paxton Plus with Calum Robertson and Juliette Philogene. Paxton House, 2.30pm. A programme of Jean Françaix, George Gershwin and Edward Gregson will be performed. Free, unreserved seating. Reservations at www.hubtickets.co.uk and on 0131 473 2000.

Monday

Folk Sessions. Blue Bell, Belford. 8pm to 11.30pm. Regularly 25 musicians. Free.

Wednesday

Royal Opera House Live: The Dream, Symphonic Variations, Marguerite and Armand. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.15pm. The Dream is Ashton’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s comedy in which a forest sprite plays havoc. Symphonic Variations was Ashton’s first work after World War II. Tickets: £15-£16, child/student £10.

Thursday

Basco. The Hippodrome, Eyemouth. The gig follows the release of the Danish band’s new album Interesting Times.

Thursday

James Hickman and Dan Cassidy. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Hickman’s vocals and driving guitar is complemented by Cassidy’s virtuosic fiddling. Book free, then pay what you decide at the end.

WALKS

Alnwick Ramblers. Hartside, Salters Road, High Cantle circular. Meet by the roadside at Hartside, 10.30am. Eight miles. If weather is inclement, check with leader Penny Ford on 01670 788278.

EVENTS

Until Sunday

Brick Dinos. Woodhorn Museum, Ashington. This exhibition combines dinosaurs and LEGO. Open Wednesday to Sunday, plus Monday and Tuesday during school holidays, 10am to 4pm.

Until Wednesday

Alan Stones Lithograph Exhibition. Gallery 45, Felton.

Today

Alnwick and District MS Group coffee and chat. Weavers’ Court, 11am. A chance for anyone affected by multiple sclerosis to get support, advice, chat and meet people in a similar situation.

Today and tomorrow

Border Artists 2017. The Watchtower Gallery, Tweedmouth, noon to 4pm. Work by artists from across the borders. Free.

Every Thursday

Hadston Dance Group. Hadston Community Centre, 1pm. A two-hour session, with tea and a biscuit, £1.50. Dance tuition free.

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. Free drop-in to play cards, read newspapers, watch television or use the internet. In the afternoon there is a craft group.

Every Thursday

Learn to dance ballroom and Latin. Marshall Meadows Country House Hotel, 7.30pm. £2.50. Call 01289 307953.

Every Saturday

Modern and sequence dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Church Street, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. Entry £3, includes refreshments.

Saturday

Coffee Morning. St Paul’s Court, Prudhoe Street, Alnwick, 10am to noon. In aid of RVS Social Centre.

Saturday

Berwick URC 20th anniversary. United Reformed Church Spittal Main Street. On June 1, 1997, Bankhill URC and Spittal URC united to become Berwick URC. The anniversary will be celebrated with afternoon tea in the Aidan Room from 3pm to 4pm, followed by a short talk and community hymn singing.

Saturday

Actor, Audience, Arts Award Workshops. Alnwick Playhouse, 10am to 4pm. Take part in drama workshops led by professionals and create performances in this celebration of all things youth theatre. Free.

Sunday

North East of England and Scottish Borders Begonia Society meeting. Village Annex at Dinnington Village, 2pm to 4pm.

Sunday

National Croquet Day. Belsay Hall Croquet Club, 10am to 4pm. Have a go at the sport.

Sunday

Open Garden season. Hedgeley Hall, near Powburn, 2pm to 6pm, and Blagdon Hall, near Seaton Burn, 1pm to 5pm. Hospice Care North Northumberland Open Gardens scheme. Tickets: £20 at www.hospicecare-nn.org.uk

Sunday

Golden Sands Holiday Park Whit Sunday Open Day. Cresswell, noon. An Arctic visitor makes his debut. Bjorn the Polar Bear will be guest of honour.

Every Sunday

Car Boot Sale. Castlegate Car Park, Berwick. Run by the Greenses Residents’ Committee for charity.

Every Monday and Friday

Paxton House Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm. £15.

Tuesday

A Dram for your Family Wake. Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick, 7.30pm. The Alnwick branch of Northumberland and Durham Family History Society presents a history of illegal whisky distilling families in the North East and Borders by Ian Roberts. Admission free. Refreshments. Donation invited.

Tuesday

Quiz Night. Brown Bear, Berwick, 8pm. It is possible to play as an individual, but those who like to pool their knowledge may have up to six brains to pick. The cost is £1.

Wednesday

Plant Sale and Coffee Morning. The Potting Shed, Pottergate Centre, Alnwick, 10am to noon. On sale will be seasonal flowering plants, a selection of shrubs and herbs, tea and homemade cakes and biscuits. All proceeds from a bric-a-brac sale will go to the mental health charity Mind. Call 01665 602181 for further details.

Every Wednesday

Berwick Male Voice Choir. Longridge Towers School, 6.45pm to 9pm, for rehearsals. New members welcome, no audition necessary.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm. Improve posture, flexibility and strength. Cost £3.

Thursday

Flower Festival Preview Evening. St Michael and All Angels, Felton, 7pm to 9pm. Tickets £5, to include canapes and glass of fizz. Bishop Christine will be in attendance to open this event.

Until June 9

Gillian Lee Smith and Paul West. The Old School Gallery, Alnmouth, 10am to 5pm.

Until September 29

Berwick Civic Society summer exhibition. Main Guard, Berwick, 1pm to 5pm. Based on the doctoral research of local architectural historian Catherine Kent, the exhibition focuses on a unique, detailed bird’s-eye map of the town dating from 1580, The True Description of Her Majestie’s Town of Barwicke. There is plenty of interest for all ages, including colouring sheets and the chance for children to dress up as an Elizabethan.

Until October 15

Scottish Colourists Exhibition. The Granary Gallery, Berwick, Tuesday to Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Admission free. Scottish Colourists from the Fleming Collection touring exhibition, curated by the Fleming-Wyfold Art Foundation, including 26 works by SJ Peploe, JD Fergusson, George Leslie Hunter and FCB Cadell.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick: Call 0300 030 3311. For further information about prices and opening times visit www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Open daily, 10am to 5.30pm. Admission £15.50, £12.75 concs, £7.20 child, under fives free, discounts online. For further information see www.alnwickcastle.com

Alnwick Garden: 01665 511350. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. For admission prices, including online discounts, visit www.alnwickgarden.com

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick: 01665 605847. Open Tuesdays to Sundays, 10am to 4pm. Admission: £4, £3 concs, £1 child, under fives free.

Bamburgh Castle: 01668 214515. Open daily, 10am to 5pm, state rooms from 11am. Admission: £10.85, £5 child, under fives free, £26 family. For further information see www.bamburghcastle.com

Barter Books, Alnwick Station: 01665 604888. Open daily, 9am to 7pm.

Belford Hidden History Museum. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. Admission free.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens: 01661 881636. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £9.30, £8.40 concs, £5.60 child, £24.20 family.

Berwick Barracks. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £4.90, £4.40 concs, £2.90 child, £12.70 family.

Chillingham Castle. Open daily, noon to 5pm. Admission: £9.50, £8.50 concs, £5.50 child, under fives free, £23 family. Call 01668 215359. For further details see www.chillingham-castle.com

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park: Open Monday to Friday, tours at 10am, 11am, noon, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm. Sunday tours at 10am, 11am and noon. Admission: £16, £13 concs, £6 child, £35 family. Call 01668 215250.

Cragside: 01669 620333. Open daily, house 11am to 5pm, garden and woodland 10am to 6pm. Admission: £11, child £6.10, family £30.50.

Dunstanburgh Castle: 01665 576231. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £5, £4.50 concs, £3 child, £13 family.

Edlingham Castle: 0870 333 1181. Open during daylight. Admission free.

Etal Castle. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £5, £4.50 concs, £3 child, £13 family.

Eyemouth Museum: Open Monday to Saturday, 11am to 4pm.

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. Open 10am to 5pm. Admission: £3.80, £3.20 concs, £10 family, free under fives, £3.80/free disabled/carer.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Trains run daily. Call 01890 820317.

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. Open daily, 10am to 5pm. Admission: £3.80, £3.20 concs, free under fives, £10 family.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum. Willowburn, Alnwick. Open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm. Free entry.

Howick Hall Gardens: Open daily, 10.30am to 6pm, last entry 5pm. Admission: £7.70, £6.60 over 60s, children free.

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford: 01890 820338. Open daily, 11am to 5pm. Admission: £3, £2.70 concs, free under fives, £8 family.

Lindisfarne Castle: 01289 389244. Castle closed for restoration. The Gertrude Jekyll Garden, Lime Kilns and shop remain open daily.

Lindisfarne Centre: 01289 389004. Call for opening times. Admission: £4, £3.50 concs, £2 child, £10 family, free under fives.

Lindisfarne Priory: 01289 389200. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £6.50, £5.90 concs, £3.90 child, £16.90 family.

Longframlington Gardens: Open Gate spring and summer, Wednesday to Saturday, plus bank holidays, 10am to 4.30pm. See www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk or call 01665 570382.

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Open Friday, 10am to 5pm. Admission: £4, £1 child, all proceeds to charities.

Preston Tower, Chathill: 01665 589227. Open daily, 10am to 6pm, or dusk, whichever is earlier. Admission: £2, 50p children, £1.50 concs or groups.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh: 01668 214910. Open daily, 10am to 4pm, last entry 3.30pm. Free entry.

Wallington: 01670 773600. Open daily, house noon to 5pm, walled garden 10am to 7pm, garden and estate 10am to dusk. Admission: £12.40, £6.20 child, £31 family.

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage: 01665 711423. Castle: Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Hermitage: Open Monday and Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Admission: £6.20, £5.60 concs, £3.70 child, £16.10 family.