What’s on in north Northumberland - July 6 - July 13

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

STAGE/THEATRE

Tomorrow

Just Like That! The Tommy Cooper Show. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. John Hewer is the man in the fez. For die-hard Cooper fans, it’s the chance to relive those memories and join in the groan-worthy gags and famous routines. Tickets: £11-50-£12.50.

Saturday

National Theatre Live: Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Alnwick Playhouse, 7pm. Sonia Friedman Productions presents Imelda Staunton, Conleth Hill, Luke Treadaway and Imogen Poots in James Macdonald’s critically acclaimed production of Edward Albee’s landmark play, broadcast live from the Harold Pinter Theatre, London. Tickets: £15.50-£16.50, concs £14.50, child/student £10.

Tuesday

National Theatre Live: Salomé. Alnwick Playhouse, 7pm. The story of an occupied desert nation, a radical from the wilderness on hunger strike and a girl whose mysterious dance will change the course of the world. Tickets: £15.50-£16.50, concs £14.50, child/student £10.

Wednesday

Twelfth Night. Alnwick Castle, 7pm. Bring your picnic and enjoy this musical take on Shakespeare’s classic comedy Twelfth Night. Performed by the Three Inch Fools in the grounds of Alnwick Castle. Tickets: £14, concs £12.50. Gates open at 6pm. Tickets available at www.alnwickcastle.com and on the door.

Thursday

Steel Magnolias. Warkworth Memorial Hall. Full of humour and lively repartee, the play reveals the warm friendships of the women who meet in Truvy’s small-town beauty salon. Performed by the The Portable Theatre Company. Tickets: £8, students £6, available from Warkworth and Embleton Post Offices, and Gallery 45, Felton. Alternatively, ring 01665 604304.

FILMS

Tonight

Raphael: Lord of the Arts. (World Art In Cinema). Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. The first film adaptation of the life and work of one of the most famous artists in the world, Raphael Sanzio. Tickets: £11.50-£12.50, child/student £10.

Tomorrow, Saturday and Wednesday

My Cousin Rachel. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm, Saturday 6pm. A young Englishman plots revenge against his mysterious, beautiful cousin, believing that she murdered his guardian. His feelings become complicated as he finds himself falling under her charms. Tickets: £8.50, concs £6.95, child £5. Certificate (12A).

Saturday

Their Finest. Alnwick Playhouse, 6pm. In 1940, a married woman and a screenwriter develop a growing attraction while working together on a propaganda film about the evacuation of Allied troops from Dunkirk. Tickets: £7, concs £6.50, child £4, family £19. Certificate (12A).

Saturday

Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge. Alnwick Playhouse, 2pm. Captain Jack Sparrow finds the winds of ill-fortune blowing more strongly when deadly ghost pirates led by his old nemesis Captain Salazar escape from the Devil’s Triangle, determined to kill every pirate at sea. Tickets: £8, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (12A).

Wednesday

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Robbed of his birthright, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword from the stone, he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy, whether he likes it or not. Tickets: premier £8, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (12A).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Tonight

Andrew and Margaret Watchorn Summer Concerts. St Mary’s Church, Low Newton, 7.30pm. Tickets £7.50 on the door.

Tomorrow

Nigel H Seymour and Shelagh McDonald. Etal Village Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 on the door.

Tomorrow and Saturday

Holmesfest 2017. Allerdean Mill Farm, Berwick. Friday from 7.30pm, Saturday from noon. Bands, beer, burgers, barns. All ages welcome. Weekend ticket £10, £15 with camping. Tickets available on Facebook, The Music Gallery or at the door.

Saturday

Holy Island Festival 2017: Ryton Choral Society. St Mary’s Church, 7.30pm. Tickets: £10.

Sunday

Dan Walsh and Alistair Anderson. Former United Reformed Church, Thropton, 7.30pm. Two folk musicians spark off each other, with repertoire ranging from bluegrass to Northumbrian rants. Tickets £10, concs £5, from Tully’s Rothbury.

Tuesday

Buskers’ Night. The Craster Arms, Beadnell, 8pm. An acoustic session of modern and traditional folk, original singer-songwriters and group sing-a-long. All abilities and styles welcome and entry is free.

Until September 10

Bethan Huws: Singing for the Sea. The Maltings, Berwick, 11am. Berwick Visual Arts with Artangel presents a film installation by internationally-acclaimed artist Bethan Huws, which documents eight female Bulgarian singers performing traditional songs on Sugar Sands, Northumberland. Tickets: free.

WALKS

Wednesday

Northumberland Coast Path Guided Walks. Craster to Seahouses, 9.5 miles (five hours). Start 9.30am at Craster Tourist Information Centre to coincide with the arrival of the 418 from Alnwick and X18 from Belford/Seahouses. Return on the 2.51pm Travelsure 418 to Alnwick via Craster.

EVENTS

Today

Alnwick and District Multiple Sclerosis Society Coffee and Chat. Weavers’ Court, Alnwick, 11am. A chance for anyone affected by multiple sclerosis to meet up, get support, advice, chat and meet people in a similar situation.

Today and tomorrow

Alan Stones Lithograph Exhibition. Gallery 45, Felton. Alan’s imagery is quiet and deceptively simple, but the viewer is drawn in and brings their own interpretations.

Every Thursday

Hadston Dance Group. Hadston Community Centre, 1pm. A two-hour session, with tea and a biscuit available, £1.50. Dance tuition free.

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. Free drop-in to play cards, read newspapers, watch television or use the internet. In the afternoon there is a craft group.

Tomorrow until Sunday

Airship Northstar. Ford and Etal Estate. A weekend celebration of steampunk. Tickets available at www.impossiblegears.com/airship-northstar.html Every

Saturday

Modern and sequence dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Church Street, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. Entry £3, includes refreshments.

Saturday

Felton and Thirston Fair. Recreation Field, Felton, 11am to 5pm. A traditional village fair. Attractions include a dog show, dog agility display, junior football, a fun run, children’s sports and lots more. For further details call 01670 787206 or email hmcfelton@btinternet.com

Saturday

Sensational Seals. Lookout Tower on Holy Island, 10am to noon. Lindisfarne National Nature Reserve invites people along to a seal watch at the Look Out Tower on Holy Island, on the Heugh. Staff will be available with telescopes and binoculars to give a better view of the seals on the sand and mudflats, and be on hand to tell you more about these fascinating mammals.

Saturday

Car Boot Sale. Rothbury Mart. Buyers from 10am to 12.30pm, entry £1. Sellers from 9am, £10 per car, £20 per van. Sellers should confirm their space by email to friendsofharbottleschool@gmail.com or text 07929 251712.

Saturday

St Mary’s Church, Lesbury, Summer Garden Fete. 2pm to 4pm in the vicarage gardens. Alnwick Concert Band in attendance. Tickets £1.50 adults, children free.

Saturday

Lesbury Village Fete Art Exhibition. Lesbury Village Hall, 11.30am to 4pm. Organised by Lesbury Art Group in support of the fete. All welcome. Free entry.

Saturday

Dance. Bolton Village Hall, 8pm to 11pm, £3.50 admission, pooled supper, raffle, no bar. Call Patricia Herriman on 01665 574623. Dancing every second Saturday of the month.

Saturday until September 1

Northumbrian Landscapes. Gallery 45, Felton. The exhibition is a celebration of our beautiful county. Featured artists are Nick Potter, David Donaldson, Tony Montague, Richard Hay, Judi Rutherford, Gillian Cross, Kevin Parker and Sarah O’Dowd. These local artists come from a variety of backgrounds and will be showing work in charcoal, oils, acrylics, pastels, photography and watercolours in a wide range of styles and sizes.

Every Sunday

Car Boot Sale. Castlegate Car Park, Berwick. Run by the Greenses Residents’ Committee for charity.

Sunday

Open Garden. Lilburn, 1pm to 5pm. Courtesy of the Davidson family. Lilburn stands above the River Till and is a mixture of historical garden features and innovative modern garden. Homemade tea and plant stall. Well behaved dogs welcome.

Every Monday and Friday

Paxton House Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm. £15.

Monday

Northumberland Traditional Music Session. Fisher Arms. Horncliffe. Contact Jack or Pam Daws on 01665 722835.

Every Wednesday

Berwick Male Voice Choir. Longridge Towers School, 6.45pm to 9pm, for rehearsals. New members welcome, no audition necessary.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm. Improve posture, flexibility and strength. Cost £3.

Wednesday

Wildlife flourishes under the flight path. An illustrated talk by Mike Pratt of Northumberland Wildlife Trust to the Friends of Kirkley Hall. Starts 7pm, doors open 6.30pm. £5 non-members, £4 members. All welcome. Book your place on 07551 974955 or email friendsofkirkleyhall@gmail.com

Wednesday

Storytimes for all the Family. Alnwick Playhouse, noon. Join our Creative Cocoon storytellers and jet off on magical journeys of discovery from your very own comfy cushion. Tickets £1.50, adults free.

Until September 29

Berwick Civic Society Summer Exhibition. Main Guard, Berwick, 1pm to 5pm. Based on the research of architectural historian Catherine Kent, the exhibition focuses on a unique detailed bird’s-eye map of the town from 1580. There will be something for all ages, including colouring sheets and the chance for children to dress up as an Elizabethan.

Until October 15

Scottish Colourists Exhibition. The Granary Gallery, Berwick, Tuesday to Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Admission free. Scottish Colourists from the Fleming Collection touring exhibition, curated by the Fleming-Wyfold Art Foundation, including 26 works by SJ Peploe, JD Fergusson, George Leslie Hunter and FCB Cadell.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick: Call 0300 030 3311. For further information about prices and opening times visit www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Open daily, 10am to 5.30pm. Admission £15.50, £12.75 concs, £7.75 child, under fives free, discounts online. For further information see www.alnwickcastle.com

Alnwick Garden: 01665 511350. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. For admission prices, including online discounts, visit www.alnwickgarden.com

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick: 01665 605847. Open Tuesdays to Sundays, 10am to 4pm. Admission: £4, £3 concs, £1 child, under fives free.

Bamburgh Castle: 01668 214515. Open daily, 10am to 5pm, state rooms from 11am. Admission: £10.85, £5 child, under fives free, £26 family. For further information see www.bamburghcastle.com

Barter Books, Alnwick Station: 01665 604888. Open daily, 9am to 7pm.

Belford Hidden History Museum. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. Admission free.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens: 01661 881636. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £9.30, £8.40 concs, £5.60 child, £24.20 family.

Berwick Barracks. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £4.90, £4.40 concs, £2.90 child, £12.70 family.

Chillingham Castle. Open daily, noon to 5pm. Admission: £9.50, £8.50 concs, £5.50 child, under fives free, £23 family. Call 01668 215359. For further details see www.chillingham-castle.com

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park: Open Monday to Friday, tours at 10am, 11am, noon, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm. Sunday tours at 10am, 11am and noon. Admission: £16, £13 concs, £6 child, £35 family. Call 01668 215250.

Cragside: 01669 620333. Open daily, house 11am to 5pm, garden and woodland 10am to 6pm. Admission: £11, child £6.10, family £30.50.

Dunstanburgh Castle: 01665 576231. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £5, £4.50 concs, £3 child, £13 family.

Edlingham Castle: 0870 333 1181. Open during daylight. Admission free.

Etal Castle. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £5, £4.50 concs, £3 child, £13 family.

Eyemouth Museum: Open Monday to Saturday, 11am to 4pm.

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. Open 10am to 5pm. Admission: £3.80, £3.20 concs, £10 family, free under fives, £3.80/free disabled/carer.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Trains run daily. Call 01890 820317.

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. Open daily, 10am to 5pm. Admission: £3.80, £3.20 concs, free under fives, £10 family.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum. Willowburn, Alnwick. Open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm. Free entry.

Howick Hall Gardens: Open daily, 10.30am to 6pm, last entry 5pm. Admission: £7.70, £6.60 over 60s, children free.

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford: 01890 820338. Open daily, 11am to 5pm. Admission: £3, £2.70 concs, free under fives, £8 family.

Lindisfarne Castle: 01289 389244. Castle closed for restoration. The Gertrude Jekyll Garden, Lime Kilns and shop remain open daily.

Lindisfarne Centre: 01289 389004. Call for opening times. Admission: £4, £3.50 concs, £2 child, £10 family, free under fives.

Lindisfarne Priory: 01289 389200. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £6.50, £5.90 concs, £3.90 child, £16.90 family.

Longframlington Gardens: Open Gate spring and summer, Wednesday to Saturday, plus bank holidays, 10am to 4.30pm. See www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk or call 01665 570382.

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Open Friday, 10am to 5pm. Admission: £4, £1 child, all proceeds to charities.

Preston Tower, Chathill: 01665 589227. Open daily, 10am to 6pm, or dusk, whichever is earlier. Admission: £2, 50p children, £1.50 concs or groups.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh: 01668 214910. Open daily, 10am to 4pm, last entry 3.30pm. Free entry.

Wallington: 01670 773600. Open daily, house noon to 5pm, walled garden 10am to 7pm, garden and estate 10am to dusk. Admission: £12.40, £6.20 child, £31 family.

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage: 01665 711423. Castle: Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Hermitage: Open Monday and Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Admission: £6.20, £5.60 concs, £3.70 child, £16.10 family.