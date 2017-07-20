What’s on in north Northumberland - July 20 - July 27

Have your say

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

STAGE/THEATRE

Tonight

National Theatre LIVE: Angels in America – Part One: Millenium Approaches. Alnwick Playhouse, 7pm. America in the mid-1980s. In the midst of the AIDS crisis, New Yorkers grapple with life, death, love, sex, heaven and hell. Tickets: £15.50- £16.50, concs £14.50, child/student £10.

Tomorrow

Derek Acorah. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. The renowned spirit medium has demonstrated to thousands of people in theatres throughout the UK. Tickets: £17.50-£18.50, concs £16.50.

Sunday

Chapterhouse Theatre Company: Peter Pan. Warkworth Castle, 7.30pm. Audiences are invited to take a rug and a picnic for an evening out with family and friends. Tickets in advance: adult £13, concs £11, child £11. On the night: adult £15, concs £13, child £13.

Thursday

National Theatre Live: Angels in America – Part Two: Perestroika. Alnwick Playhouse, 7pm. A new staging of Tony Kushner’s award-winning play. Tickets £15.50-£16.50, concs £14.50, child/student £10.

FILMS

Tomorrow till Thursday

Despicable Me 3. The Maltings, Berwick, times vary. Continuing the adventures of Gru, Lucy, their daughters Margo, Edith and Agnes, and of course, the Minions, Gru must face his most formidable nemisis to date, Balthazar Bratt. Tickets: £8.50, concs £6.95, child £5, baby free. Certificate (U).

Tomorrow and Tuesday

Churchill. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. The untold story of Britain’s most celebrated leader, uncovering the true nature of Churchill’s war-time status and his relationship with ‘Clemmie’, his total confidante. Tickets: £8.50, concs £6.95, child £5, baby free. Certificate (PG).

Saturday

Rock Dog. Seahouses Hub, 3pm. For the Tibetan mastiffs on Snow Mountain, leader Khampa forbids all music. However, when his son Bodi discovers a radio that fell from the sky, the lad’s fate is sealed. Wanting to be a rock star, Bodi heads to the city. Tickets: £7, concs £6.50, child £4, family £19. Certificate (PG).

Saturday

Hampstead. Seahouses Hub, 6pm. A British drama directed by Joel Hopkins and written by Robert Festinger. Tickets: £7, concs £6.50, child £4, family £19. Certificate (12A).

Tuesday

Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Captain Jack Sparrow finds the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when deadly ghost pirates led by the terrifying Captain Salazar escape from the Devil’s Triangle. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (12A).

Wednesday

Gifted. Alnwick Playhouse, 2pm. Frank Adler is a single man raising a child prodigy, his spirited niece Mary. His plans for a normal school life for Mary are foiled when her mathematical abilities come to the attention of Frank’s mother Evelyn. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (12A).

Wednesday

The Mummy. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Though safely entombed in a crypt beneath the desert, an ancient princess is awakened in our current day, bringing her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (15).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Tonight

Music at Mellerstain: The Solem Quartet, Mellerstain House, 7.30pm.

Tomorrow

Voicemale. St Michael’s Church Hall, Bailiffgate, Alnwick, 7.30pm. Voicemale draws its membership from across Northumberland. Tickets: £5 from the Post Office, 19 Market Street, Alnwick, and on the door.

Saturday

Big Chris Barber Band. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Chris Barber celebrates his 63rd year as leader of his band on a full-time professional basis. Tickets: £20.50-£21.50.

Saturday and Sunday

André Rieu’s 2017 Maastricht Concert (via satellite). The Maltings, Berwick, 7pm Saturday, 3pm Sunday. Join Rieu in his hometown to celebrate 30 years of his Johann Strauss Orchestra. Tickets: £16.95, concs £15.95, child £8.95.

Sunday

Chris Stout and Catriona McKay. The Coquetdale Music Trust, Thropton, 7.30pm. Catriona and Chris have their roots in Scottish traditional music. Tickets £10, under 14’s free, at Tully’s, Rothbury, or email lesleyhallcoquetdalemusictrust@gmail.com

Monday

Northumberland Traditional Music Session. Ship Inn, Low Newton. Contact Jack or Pam Daws on 01665 722835.

Monday

Folk Night. Blue Bell Hotel, Belford, 8pm. Part of the village Arts Festival. All welcome, musicians and listeners. Free.

Tuesday

Buskers’ Night. The Craster Arms, Beadnell, 8pm. Acoustic session of modern and traditional folk, original singer-songwriters and group sing-a-long. All abilities and styles welcome and entry is free.

Thursday

Andy and Margaret Watchorn Summer Concerts. St Aidan’s Church, Bamburgh, 7.30pm. Celebrating the traditional tunes, songs and stories of the area with a mixture of instruments. Tickets £7.50, pay on the door, children under 12 free.

Until September 10

Bethan Huws: Singing for the Sea. The Maltings, Berwick, 11am. Berwick Visual Arts with Artangel presents a film installation by acclaimed artist Bethan Huws, which documents eight female Bulgarian singers performing traditional songs on Sugar Sands, Northumberland. Tickets: free.

WALKS

Northumberland Coast Path Guided Walks. Belford to Fenwick, seven miles (four hours). Start 10.30am Belford Market Cross.

EVENTS

Every Thursday

Hadston Dance Group. Hadston Community Centre, 1.30pm to 3.30pm. Tea and a biscuit available, £1.50. Dance tuition free.

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. Free drop-in to play cards, read newspapers, watch television or use the internet. In the afternoon there is a craft group.

Today, Sunday and Monday

Guided Paddling Tours. The Coquet Estuary from Coquet Shorebase Trust, The Braid Amble, 11am to 3pm. Cost £30 adult, £20 junior. Bring a packed lunch. Sunday 2pm to 5.30pm, Monday 3pm to 6.30pm.

Tomorrow

Berwick Voices Social Evening. Costa Coffee, Berwick, 6pm. An evening for people with learning disabilities. Berwick Voices is a forum of representatives from the Northstar Centre and Border Links.

Saturday

Belford Arts Festival. Market in Market Place, 10am to 1pm. Arts event, multi artist, multi-media selling exhibition, 10am to 4pm.

Saturday

Craster RNLI Harbour Fete. Craster Harbour, 2pm. Stalls, food, refreshments, raffles, games, merry-go-round and lifeboats. Free entry.

Saturday

Crookham Village Hall Summer Picnic. 4pm. Bring your own picnic. Tea, coffee and soft drinks supplied. Pimms (for a small donation). For more information call 01890 820607.

Saturday

Annual Charity Event. North Charlton Household and Farming Museum, Chathill, 10am to 4pm. Tea, coffee, cakes and raffle in aid of HospiceCare North Northumberland and the Great North Air Ambulance Service.

Saturday

Belford Community Market. Market Place, 10am to 1pm. Home baking, local goats cheese, crafts and more. A unique shopping experience.

Every Sunday

Car Boot Sale. Castlegate Car Park, Berwick. Run by the Greenses Residents’ Committee for charity.

Sunday

Alnwick Model Railway Club Open Day. The Old Village Hall, Rock, 10am to 4pm. Free entry.

Sunday

Alice In Wonderland Auditions. Alnwick Playhouse, 10.30am. For children aged nine to 16 years. Roles include Alice, Cheshire Cat, White Rabbit, Mad Hatter, March Hare, Caterpillar and The Queen of Hearts, with 24 speaking parts.

Every Monday and Friday

Paxton House Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm. £15.

Monday

Western Front Association Meeting. The Pottergate Centre, Howling Lane, Alnwick, 7.30pm. Peter Trionfi is giving a talk on Quirks, Kangaroos and the Clutching Hand. There is a pooled supper. Tea and coffee available. We welcome new members.

Tuesday

Berwick Sugarcraft Club. Horncliffe Memorial Hall, 7.30pm. A fun evening with the chance to try making flowers from sugar paste, with the help of Robert Whitten, Moira Kay and members. Refreshments. Everyone welcome, don’t worry if you’re a complete beginner.

Tuesday

Canoe/Kayak. Coquet Shorebase Trust, Druridge Country Park. Ages eight to 16, 1.30pm to 4pm. £25.

Tuesday until August 5

Art Exhibition by Berwick Art Group. Watchtower Gallery, West End, Tweedmouth, noon to 4pm. Admission free.

Every Wednesday

Berwick Male Voice Choir. Longridge Towers School, 6.45pm to 9pm, for rehearsals. New members welcome, no audition necessary.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm. Improve posture, flexibility and strength. Cost £3.

Every Wednesday

Community Ukuleles. Shilbottle Community Hall, 7pm.

Wednesday

Berwick Riders Association AGM. The Brown Bear, Berwick, 7.30pm.

Wednesday

Bingo. Etal Village Hall, 7pm. In aid of the Great North Air Ambulance Service.

Wednesday

Beadnell WI Fete. WI Hall, 2pm. Tea, crafts, cakes, tombola, ice cream, games, collectables and more.

Wednesday

Windsurfing. Coquet Shorebase Trust, Druridge Country Park. Age eight to 16. 10am to 12.30pm, 1pm to 3.30pm. Half day £25, full day £40.

Thursday

Sailing. Coquet Shorebase Trust, Druridge Country Park. Age eight to 16, 10am to 12.30pm, 1pm to 3.30pm. Half day £25, full day £40.

Until September 1

Northumbrian Landscapes. Gallery 45, Felton. A celebration of our beautiful county.

Until September 29

Berwick Civic Society Summer Exhibition. Main Guard, Berwick, 1pm to 5pm. Based on the research of architectural historian Catherine Kent, with a map of the town from 1580.

Until October 15

Scottish Colourists Exhibition. The Granary Gallery, Berwick, Tuesday to Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Admission free.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick: Call 0300 030 3311. For further information visit www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Open daily, 10am to 5.30pm. Admission £15.50, £12.75 concs, £7.75 child, under fives free, discounts online. See www.alnwickcastle.com

Alnwick Garden: 01665 511350. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. For admission prices and discounts see www.alnwickgarden.com

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick: 01665 605847. Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Admission: £4, £3 concs, £1 child, under fives free.

Bamburgh Castle: 01668 214515. Open daily, 10am to 5pm, state rooms from 11am. Admission: £10.85, £5 child, under fives free, £26 family. See www.bamburghcastle.com

Barter Books, Alnwick Station: 01665 604888. Open daily, 9am to 7pm.

Belford Hidden History Museum. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. Admission free.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens: 01661 881636. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £9.30, £8.40 concs, £5.60 child, £24.20 family.

Berwick Barracks. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £4.90, £4.40 concs, £2.90 child, £12.70 family.

Chillingham Castle. Open daily, noon to 5pm. Admission: £9.50, £8.50 concs, £5.50 child, under fives free, £23 family. Call 01668 215359. See www.chillingham-castle.com

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park: Open Monday to Friday, tours at 10am, 11am, noon, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm. Sunday tours at 10am, 11am and noon. Admission: £16, £13 concs, £6 child, £35 family. Call 01668 215250.

Cragside: 01669 620333. Open daily, house 11am to 5pm, garden and woodland 10am to 6pm. Admission: £11, child £6.10, family £30.50.

Dunstanburgh Castle: 01665 576231. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £5, £4.50 concs, £3 child, £13 family.

Edlingham Castle: 0870 333 1181. Open during daylight. Admission free.

Etal Castle. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £5, £4.50 concs, £3 child, £13 family.

Eyemouth Museum: Open Monday to Saturday, 11am to 4pm.

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. Open 10am to 5pm. Admission: £3.80, £3.20 concs, £10 family, free under fives.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Trains run daily. Call 01890 820317.

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. Open daily, 10am to 5pm. Admission: £3.80, £3.20 concs, free under fives, £10 family.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum. Willowburn, Alnwick. Open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm. Free entry.

Howick Hall Gardens: Open daily, 10.30am to 6pm, last entry 5pm. Admission: £7.70, £6.60 over 60s, children free.

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford: 01890 820338. Open daily, 11am to 5pm. Admission: £3, £2.70 concs, free under fives, £8 family.

Lindisfarne Castle: 01289 389244. Castle closed for restoration. Gertrude Jekyll Garden, Lime Kilns and shop open daily.

Lindisfarne Centre: 01289 389004. Call for opening times. Admission: £4, £3.50 concs, £2 child, £10 family, free under fives.

Lindisfarne Priory: 01289 389200. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £6.50, £5.90 concs, £3.90 child, £16.90 family.

Longframlington Gardens: Open Gate spring and summer, Wednesday to Saturday, plus bank holidays, 10am to 4.30pm. See www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk or call 01665 570382.

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Open Friday, 10am to 5pm. Admission: £4, £1 child, all proceeds to charities.

Preston Tower, Chathill: 01665 589227. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £2, 50p children, £1.50 concs.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh: 01668 214910. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. Free entry.

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage: 01665 711423. Castle: Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Hermitage: Open Monday and Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Admission: £6.20, £5.60 concs, £3.70 child, £16.10 family.