What’s on in north Northumberland - July 13 - July 20

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

STAGE/THEATRE

Tonight

Steel Magnolias. Warkworth Memorial Hall. Full of humour and lively repartee, the play reveals the warm friendships of the women who meet in Truvy’s small-town beauty salon. Performed by the The Portable Theatre Company. Tickets: £8, students £6, available from Warkworth and Embleton Post Offices, and Gallery 45, Felton. Alternatively, ring 01665 604304. Also playing Felton Village Hall, July 14 and Creighton Hall, Embleton, July 15.

Tonight and tomorrow

Twelfth Night and Romeo and Juliet. Wedderburn Castle, Duns, 7pm. The Three Inch Fools will take to their open-air stage to perform the works of the bard. Grounds open for picnics from 6pm. For tickets contact Wedderburn Castle on 01361 882 190 or book via Eventbrite.

Saturday

Funny Bones and Wisdom teeth. Lesbury Village Hall, 7.30pm. A one-man comedy, written and performed by ex-doctor and dentist and retired comedy writer and performer Ray Lowry. A mixture of anecdotes, physical comedy and visual jokes. Tickets: £8 from Lesbury Post Office.

Saturday

Globe On Screen: Measure for Measure. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Vincentio, Duke of Vienna, departs from his kingdom, inexplicably resigning power to his deputy Angelo. A vigorous campaign against lechery and sexual license begins. Tickets: £10.50-£11.50, child/student £8.

Tuesday and Wednesday

Holy Trinity First School Summer Show. The Maltings, Berwick. (Tuesday 7pm, Wednesday 1.30pm and 7pm). The talented children of Holy Trinity Church of England Aided First School return for their annual theatrical production. Tickets: Evening £8, concs £6. Matinee £7, concs £5.

Thursday

National Theatre LIVE: Angels in America – Part One: Millenium Approaches. Alnwick Playhouse, 7pm. America in the mid-1980s. In the midst of the AIDS crisis and a conservative Reagan administration, New Yorkers grapple with life and death, love and sex, heaven and hell. Tickets: £15.50-£16.50, concs £14.50, child/student £10.

FILMS

Tomorrow

Baywatch. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchanan butts heads with a brash new recruit. Together, they uncover a criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (15).

Tuesday

Wonder Woman. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Before she was Wonder Woman she was Diana, Princess of the Amazons, trained warrior. When a pilot crashes and tells of conflict in the outside world, she leaves home to fight a war to end all wars, discovering her full powers and true destiny. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (12A).

Wednesday

My Cousin Rachel. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. A young Englishman plots revenge against his mysterious, beautiful cousin, believing that she murdered his guardian. But his feelings become complicated as he finds himself falling under the beguiling spell of her charms. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (12A).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Tomorrow

Music at Paxton Festival: Steven Osborne. Paxton House, Berwick, 7.30pm. Steven performs his critically acclaimed interpretations of Rachmaninov’s virtuosic tonal studies Études Tableaux Op 33 and Études Tableaux Op 39 alongside Debussy and Brahms. Tickets £25, concs £12.50.

Tomorrow and Saturday

Here Come the Girls: Summertime Special. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Grab that suitcase and get ready to pack, it’s holiday time and the girls are back. Sticking to their usual eclectic mix of favourite show-stoppers and chart-toppers, this show promises to make you dust down your bucket and spade and reach for the flip flops. Tickets: £13.50, concs £11.

Sunday

Holy Island Festival: Kathryn Tickell’s Superfolkus. The Village Hall, 4pm. Award-winning Northumberland piper Kathryn Tickell OBE will headline this year’s Holy Island Festival, which celebrates North East talent. Tickets £20.

Sunday

New Voices Community Choir. Brinkburn Priory, 2.30pm. A varied programme, including new songs for this season.

Tuesday

Andy and Margaret Watchorn Summer Concerts. Village Hall, Holy Island, 3pm. Celebrating the traditional tunes, songs and stories of the area with a mixture of instruments – smallpipes, fiddle, Renaissance bagpipe, voice and guitar. Tickets: £7.50, accompanied children under 12 free.

Wednesday

Northumbrian Music Evening. The Fleece, Alnwick, 8pm. All are welcome to come and play.

Thursday

Music at Mellerstain: The Solem Quartet. Mellerstain House, 7.30pm.

Until September 10

Bethan Huws: Singing for the Sea. The Maltings, Berwick, 11am. Berwick Visual Arts with Artangel presents a film installation by internationally-acclaimed artist Bethan Huws, which documents eight female Bulgarian singers performing traditional songs on Sugar Sands, Northumberland. Tickets: free.

EVENTS

Every Thursday

Hadston Dance Group. Hadston Community Centre, 1pm. A two-hour session, with tea and a biscuit available, £1.50. Dance tuition free.

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. Free drop-in to play cards, read newspapers, watch television or use the internet. In the afternoon there is a craft group.

Tomorrow

Guided tours of the Scottish Colourists exhibition. Granary Gallery, Berwick, 11am and 11.30am. The tours will be led by art historian and lecturer Prof Maria Chester. Limited to 15 people. Tickets: £2.

Saturday

Medieval Day. Alnwick Market Square. The Market Place will be bustling with traders selling their wares, from fresh local produce, fish, meat and more. The programme includes a medieval street musician, small combat demonstration and more.

Every Sunday

Car Boot Sale. Castlegate Car Park, Berwick. Run by the Greenses Residents’ Committee for charity.

Sunday

Amble RNLI Coffee Morning. Boathouse, Amble, 10am to 1pm. Enjoy home-made sweet and savoury bakes, good company and support a fantastic cause.

Sunday

Craft Fair. Boulmer Memorial Hall, Alnwick, 10am to 3pm. Home-made cakes, crab sandwiches, local craft stalls. Free entry.

Sunday

We Steal Flyers. St Cuthbert’s Church, Norham, 7pm. Award-winning touring songwriters from the heart of Northumberland playing 250 dates a year in UK, Europe and America. Tickets £5 on the door, including refreshments.

Sunday

Open Garden. Eland Green Farm, Ponteland, 11am to 4.30pm. There will be a book stall, music by the Cherry Pickers and afternoon tea served by Ponteland Lions Club.

Sunday

Alice In Wonderland Auditions. Alnwick Playhouse, 10.30am. For children aged nine to 16 yrs. There are plenty of parts available, including Alice, the Cheshire Cat, White Rabbit, Mad Hatter, March Hare, Caterpillar and The Queen of Hearts, with 24 speaking parts.

Sunday

Afternoon Tea in the Park. Seafield Park, Spittal, 2pm to 5pm. Music, entertainment, raffle, children’s games, tombola and more. Free entry.

Every Monday and Friday

Paxton House Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm. £15.

Tuesday

A Universe Full of Stars. Kielder Water and Forest Park, 8.30pm to 11.30pm. A journey through understanding as to our existence in this physical universe, delivered by tutors in a way accessible to all. After the talk we will guide you through the observatory, introduce you to the large aperture telescopes and give guidance on how to use them. Tickets £20.15-£46.75.

Tuesday

Quiz Night. The Brown Bear, Berwick, 8pm. If you are feeling brave it is possible to play as an individual, but those who like to pool their knowledge may have up to six brains to pick. £1 per person. Great fun is the quick-fire round, which has one member representing each team.

Every Wednesday

Berwick Male Voice Choir. Longridge Towers School, 6.45pm to 9pm, for rehearsals. New members welcome, no audition necessary.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm. Improve posture, flexibility and strength. Cost £3.

Every Wednesday

Community Ukuleles. Shilbottle Community Hall, 7pm. If anyone wishes to join the group and play (and sing) along they will be very welcome. All they have to do is turn up at the group meetings. If there are people who have not played ukulele before and want to learn, we can arrange basic tuition before they join the group.

Until September 1

Northumbrian Landscapes. Gallery 45, Felton. The exhibition is a celebration of our beautiful county. Featured artists are Nick Potter, David Donaldson, Tony Montague, Richard Hay, Judi Rutherford, Gillian Cross, Kevin Parker and Sarah O’Dowd. These local artists come from a variety of backgrounds and will be showing work in charcoal, oils, acrylics, pastels, photography and watercolours in a wide range of styles and sizes.

Until September 29

Berwick Civic Society Summer Exhibition. Main Guard, Berwick, 1pm to 5pm. Based on the research of architectural historian Catherine Kent, the exhibition focuses on a unique detailed bird’s-eye map of the town from 1580. There will be something for all ages, including colouring sheets and the chance for children to dress up as an Elizabethan.

Until October 15

Scottish Colourists Exhibition. The Granary Gallery, Berwick, Tuesday to Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Admission free. Scottish Colourists from the Fleming Collection touring exhibition, curated by the Fleming-Wyfold Art Foundation, including 26 works by SJ Peploe, JD Fergusson, George Leslie Hunter and FCB Cadell.

WALKS

Sunday

Alnwick Ramblers. Ingram to Linhope Spout via Reaveley Hill and Cunyan Crags. Meet at Ingram carpark. Distance is 8.5 miles. The walk starts at 10.30am. If weather is inclement, check with leader Daphne Kelly on 0191 258 6834.

Wednesday

Northumberland Coast Path Guided Walks. Seahouses to Belford,10.5 miles (five-and-a-half hours). Start 10.05am at Seahouses Tourist Information Centre to coincide with the arrival of the Travelsure 418 from Alnwick and Belford. Return to Seahouses on 4.26pm 418 or 3.43pm X15 to Alnwick/Newcastle.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick: Call 0300 030 3311. For further information about prices and opening times visit the attraction’s website at www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Open daily, 10am to 5.30pm. Admission £15.50, £12.75 concs, £7.75 child, under fives free, discounts online. For further information see the website at www.alnwickcastle.com

Alnwick Garden: 01665 511350. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. For details of admission prices, including online discounts, visit the website www.alnwickgarden.com

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick: 01665 605847. Open Tuesdays to Sundays, 10am to 4pm. Admission: £4, £3 concs, £1 child, under fives free.

Bamburgh Castle: 01668 214515. Open daily, 10am to 5pm, state rooms from 11am. Admission: £10.85, £5 child, under fives free, £26 family. For further information see the website www.bamburghcastle.com

Barter Books, Alnwick Station: 01665 604888. Open daily, 9am to 7pm.

Belford Hidden History Museum. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. Admission free.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens: 01661 881636. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £9.30, £8.40 concs, £5.60 child, £24.20 family.

Berwick Barracks. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £4.90, £4.40 concs, £2.90 child, £12.70 family.

Chillingham Castle. Open daily, noon to 5pm. Admission: £9.50, £8.50 concs, £5.50 child, under fives free, £23 family. Call 01668 215359. For further details see www.chillingham-castle.com

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park: Open Monday to Friday, tours at 10am, 11am, noon, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm. Sunday tours at 10am, 11am and noon. Admission: £16, £13 concs, £6 child, £35 family. Call 01668 215250.

Cragside: 01669 620333. Open daily, house 11am to 5pm, garden and woodland 10am to 6pm. Admission: £11, child £6.10, family £30.50.

Dunstanburgh Castle: 01665 576231. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £5, £4.50 concs, £3 child, £13 family.

Edlingham Castle: 0870 333 1181. Open during daylight. Admission free.

Etal Castle. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £5, £4.50 concs, £3 child, £13 family.

Eyemouth Museum: Open Monday to Saturday, 11am to 4pm.

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. Open 10am to 5pm. Admission: £3.80, £3.20 concs, £10 family, free under fives, £3.80/free disabled/carer.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Trains run daily. Call 01890 820317.

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. Open daily, 10am to 5pm. Admission: £3.80, £3.20 concs, free under fives, £10 family.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum. Willowburn, Alnwick. Open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm. Free entry.

Howick Hall Gardens: Open daily, 10.30am to 6pm, last entry 5pm. Admission: £7.70, £6.60 over 60s, children free.

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford: 01890 820338. Open daily, 11am to 5pm. Admission: £3, £2.70 concs, free under fives, £8 family.

Lindisfarne Castle: 01289 389244. Castle closed for restoration. The Gertrude Jekyll Garden, Lime Kilns and shop remain open daily.

Lindisfarne Centre: 01289 389004. Call for opening times. Admission: £4, £3.50 concs, £2 child, £10 family, free under fives.

Lindisfarne Priory: 01289 389200. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £6.50, £5.90 concs, £3.90 child, £16.90 family.

Longframlington Gardens: Open Gate spring and summer, Wednesday to Saturday, plus bank holidays, 10am to 4.30pm. See www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk or call 01665 570382.

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Open Friday, 10am to 5pm. Admission: £4, £1 child, all proceeds to charities.

Preston Tower, Chathill: 01665 589227. Open daily, 10am to 6pm, or dusk, whichever is earlier. Admission: £2, 50p children, £1.50 concs or groups.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh: 01668 214910. Open daily, 10am to 4pm, last entry 3.30pm. Free entry.

Wallington: 01670 773600. Open daily, house noon to 5pm, walled garden 10am to 7pm, garden and estate 10am to dusk. Admission: £12.40, £6.20 child, £31 family.

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage: 01665 711423. Castle: Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Hermitage: Open Monday and Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Admission: £6.20, £5.60 concs, £3.70 child, £16.10 family.