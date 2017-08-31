What’s on in north Northumberland - August 31 - September 7

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

STAGE/THEATRE

Friday

Hairy Maclary and Friends. Alnwick Playhouse, 1.30pm and 3.30pm. Based on the books by Lynley Dodd, with music, singing and stories. Tickets: £8.50 on 01665 510785.

Saturday

Bye Bye Baby – A Celebration of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. A full theatre show covering the journey of the Four Seasons from the very beginning to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Tickets: £21.50-£22.50 on 01665 510785.

Wednesday

Barnaby Rudge. Alnwick Playhouse Studio Theatre, 7.30pm. Northumberland Theatre Company (NTC) presents Dickens’ tale of a young man being drawn into the Gordon Riots of the late 18th century. For tickets call 01665 602586 or visit www.northumberlandtheatre.co.uk

FILMS

Today and Friday

The Emoji Movie. The Maltings, Berwick, 2pm. Hidden in your smartphone is Textopolis, where the emojis live. They have only one facial expression, except for Gene. When danger threatens, the fate of all emojis depends on him. Tickets: £8.50, concs £6.95, child £5, baby free. Certificate (U).

Friday

Whisky Galore. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Remake of the classic British comedy in which Scottish islanders attempt to steal whisky from a wrecked ship. Tickets: £8.50, concs £6.95, child £5, baby free. Certificate (PG).

Saturday and Sunday

Despicable Me 3. The Maltings, Berwick, 2pm. Continuing the adventures of Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith and Agnes, and of course, the Minions, Gru must face his most formidable nemesis to date, Balthazar Bratt. Tickets: £8.50, concs £6.95, child £5, baby free. Certificate (U).

Saturday, Tuesday and Wednesday

The Beguiled. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm (also 1pm Tuesday). Corporal John McBurney is an injured Union soldier on the run during the Civil War. He seeks refuge at an all-female Southern boarding school. Tickets: £8.50, concs £6.95, child £5. Certificate (15).

Tuesday and Wednesday

Dunkirk. Alnwick Playhouse, Tuesday 7.30pm, Wednesday 4.30pm. Historical drama based on the true story of the evacuation of Allied soldiers from the beaches of Dunkirk, France, in World War II. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50. Certificate (12A).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Today

Rothbury Roots: Reg Meuross. Queen’s Head Hotel, Rothbury, 8pm. Admission: £10.

Friday

David Donnelly-Kay. Black and Gold Club, Berwick, 8pm. Robbie Williams and Michael Buble tribute. Tickets: £6 from the venue, or on 07732 323676.

Friday

Weighton Waytes Choir. St Cuthbert’s Church, Norham, 7.30pm. Sacred, secular, choral and instrumental music. Tickets: £5 on the door, children free.

Until Sunday

Lindisfarne Festival. Beal Farm. Over 18s camping festival with music and comedy, starring The Fratellis. Tickets: £90 three nights, £85 Friday to Sunday, £55 Saturday at www.lindisfarnefestival.com

Thursday

Andy and Margaret Watchorn. Creighton Hall, Embleton, 7.30pm. Celebrating traditional songs and stories of the area with a mixture of instruments. Tickets: £7.50 on the door, accompanied children free.

WALKS

Wednesdays

Alnwick Health Walk. Alnwick Tourist Information Centre, 10am. Starter walks up to 30 minutes, intermediate walks up to 60 minutes, advanced up to 90 minutes and may involve inclines. Free, just turn up in suitable footwear/clothing.

EVENTS

Today

Scottish Colourists Exhibition Tours. Granary Gallery, Berwick, 11am and 11.30am. Berwick-upon-Tweed Educational Association presents tours by art historian Prof Maria Chester. Limited to 15 people. Cost £2. Book at www.scottishcolouristsberwick.com or turn up.

Today

Medieval Season: Falconry. Warkworth Castle, 11am to 5pm. Witness birds of prey in flight and discover how they were used by medieval nobles. Tickets: £6.20, concs £5.60, child £3.70.

Today

Reflections on Lindisfarne by Carole Readman. St Mary’s Church, Holy Island, 3pm.

Today

School Holiday Fun. Wildlife Discovery Centre, Hauxley, 11am to noon, 1pm to 2pm. Nature activities for children aged five to 12. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Cost £3.

Every Thursday

Hadston Dance Group. Hadston Community Centre, 1.30pm to 3.30pm. Tea and a biscuit available, £1.50. Dance tuition free.

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. Free drop-in to play cards, read newspapers, watch television or use the internet. In the afternoon there is a craft group.

Every Thursday

Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm. Details on 01665 714963.

Today and Friday

Circus In A Field. Guyzance. Training in circus arts, including Festival In A Day. See www.circusinafield.co.uk

Today and Friday

Northumbrian Landscapes. Gallery 45, Felton. A celebration of our county.

Friday

Reston Pub Quiz. Reston Village Hall, 7.30pm. Bring your own drinks. Cost: £10 team of up to four, includes pie and pea/bean supper. To order vegetarian pies call 07845 949072.

Friday

Guided Paddling Tour. Coquet Shorebase Trust, The Braid, Amble, 10.30am to 2.30pm. Cost: Adult £30, junior £20. Book on 01665 710367.

Friday

Sailing. Druridge Bay Country Park, 10am to 12.30pm and 1pm to 3.30pm. Ages eight to 16. Cost: Full day £40, half-day £25. Book on 01665 710367.

Every Friday and Monday

Paxton House Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm. Cost £15.

Saturday

Harbottle Show. The Oak Tree Field, Harbottle. Sheep show, horticultural, industrial and children’s classes, crafts, Cumberland wrestling, terrier racing, archery, music and car boot sale. Admission £5, children free.

Saturday

Bethan Huws. The Maltings, Berwick, 2.30pm. The artist behind the Singing for the Sea installation on display at the Gymnasium Gallery will discuss her work with Phoebe James, curator of The Artangel Collection. Tickets: £2, on 01289 330999.

Saturday

North Sunderland and Seahouses Show. The Hub, Seahouses, 2pm. Trophy presentation 3pm, auction and raffle 3.45pm. Admission: £1, children free.

Until Saturday

Wizarding Week. Alnwick Castle. Magical beasts and characters inspired by Harry Potter. Admission charges apply.

Saturday and Sunday

Model Railway Exhibition. Aln Valley Railway, Lionheart Business Park, Alnwick, 10.30am to 4.30pm. More than 20 layouts, including O-gauge display depicting a line from Howick to Craster. Modelling displays, trade stands, steam train rides (extra charge) and ‘Drive a Diesel’. Admission: £4, concs £2, family £10.

Until Sunday

Armstrong Tour. Cragend Garage, Rothbury, 10am to 4pm. Visit Cragend Farm, see the hydraulic engineering work of Lord Armstrong, rare breed cattle and sheep. Discussion on listed buildings, Sites of Special Scientific Interest and Pedigree farming. Free entry.

Sunday

Etal Flower Show. Etal Show Ground, from noon. More than 150 horticultural, baking, handicraft and children’s classes, dog show, music, aerial acrobatics, clog dancing, stalls and amusements. Admission: £4, children free.

Sunday

Guided Paddling Tour. Coquet Shorebase Trust, The Braid, Amble, 12.30pm to 4pm. Cost: Adult £30, junior £20. Book on 01665 710367.

Sunday

Vintage and Antique Valuation. Hedgeley Antiques Centre, Powburn, 2pm to 5pm. Auctioneer Jim Railton will value items, with wine, nibbles and a tombola. In aid of HospiceCare North Northumberland. Cost: £2 per item.

Monday

Border Archaeological Society Lecture Series. The Parish Centre, The Parade, Berwick, 7.30pm. Dr Ian Kille presents Northumberland’s Geology And How It Shaped History. Members free, visitors £2.

Every Monday

Contract Bridge. Lesbury Village Hall, 6.30pm. Details on 01665 575289.

Tuesday

Ballooning Families – Jennifer Dalton. Bailiffgate Museum, 7.15pm for 7.30pm. A talk on how and why some families choose to leave the Earth behind them. Alnwick Branch Northumberland and Durham Family History Society. All welcome. Refreshments. Donation invited from non-members.

Every Tuesday

Duplicate Bridge. Weaver’s Court, Alnwick, 6.30pm. Details on 01665 604830.

Wednesday

Berwick Male Voice Choir. Longridge Towers School, Berwick, 6.45pm. A new season. Men of all ages and abilities welcome. For details call 01361 890390.

Wednesday

The Hidden Bits Of The Coast, The Country And The Cattle Trail. Jubilee Hall, Rothbury, 11am. John Grundy talks about teaming up with Lesley Gosling, creator of the What’s Special About... drive guide to direct people to the interesting features of the county. Tickets: £20, including refreshments and light lunch, from Rothbury Information Point or Tomlinsons.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm. Improve posture, flexibility and strength. Cost £3.

Every Wednesday

Community Ukuleles. Shilbottle Community Hall, 7pm.

Every Wednesday

Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm. Details on 01665 603197.

Thursday

Berwick Arts Choir. Spittal United Reformed Church, 7.30pm. First rehearsal of the new season as the choir prepares to mark its 70th anniversary with two concerts. New and past members welcome. No audition necessary.

Until September 10

Bethan Huws: Singing for the Sea. Gymnasium Gallery, Berwick Barracks, Wednesday to Sunday, 11am to 5pm. Berwick Visual Arts with Artangel presents a film documenting Bulgarian singers performing on Sugar Sands beach. Free.

Until September 23

Circumstances. Gallery 45, Main Street, Felton, 10am to 5pm Tuesday to Saturday, 11am to 4pm Sundays. Kathryn Wakeman and R.D.Wakeman present a collaborative exhibition, artworks in words and images.

Until September 29

Berwick Civic Society Summer Exhibition. Main Guard, Berwick, 1pm to 5pm. Based on research by historian Catherine Kent, take a look at Elizabethan Berwick. Colouring sheet and dressing-up.

Until October 15

Scottish Colourists Exhibition. The Granary Gallery, Berwick, Tuesday to Sunday, 11am to 4pm. First touring exhibition curated by the Fleming-Wyfold Art Foundation. Admission free.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick: Call 0300 030 3311. Visit www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Open daily, 10am to 5.30pm. Admission £15.50, £12.75 concs, £7.75 child, under fives free, discounts online. See www.alnwickcastle.com

Alnwick Garden: 01665 511350. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. For prices and discounts see www.alnwickgarden.com

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick: 01665 605847. Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Admission: £4, £3 concs, £1 child, under fives free.

Bamburgh Castle: 01668 214515. Open daily, 10am to 5pm, state rooms from 11am. Admission: £10.85, £5 child, under fives free, £26 family.

Barter Books, Alnwick Station: 01665 604888. Open daily, 9am to 7pm.

Belford Hidden History Museum. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. Admission free.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens: 01661 881636. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £9.30, £8.40 concs, £5.60 child, £24.20 family.

Berwick Barracks. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £4.90, £4.40 concs, £2.90 child, £12.70 family.

Chillingham Castle. Open daily, noon to 5pm. Admission: £9.50, £8.50 concs, £5.50 child, under fives free, £23 family. Call 01668 215359. See www.chillingham-castle.com

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park: Open Monday to Friday, tours at 10am, 11am, noon, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm. Sunday tours at 10am, 11am and noon. Admission: £16, £13 concs, £6 child, £35 family. Call 01668 215250.

Cragside: 01669 620333. Open daily, house 11am to 5pm, garden 10am to 6pm. Admission: £11, child £6.10, family £30.50.

Dunstanburgh Castle: 01665 576231. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £5, £4.50 concs, £3 child, £13 family.

Edlingham Castle: 0870 333 1181. Open during daylight. Admission free.

Etal Castle. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £5, £4.50 concs, £3 child, £13 family.

Eyemouth Museum: Open Monday to Saturday, 11am to 4pm.

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. Open 10am to 5pm. Admission: £3.80, £3.20 concs, £10 family, free under fives.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Trains run daily. Call 01890 820317.

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. Open daily, 10am to 5pm. Admission: £3.80, £3.20 concs, free under fives, £10 family.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum. Willowburn, Alnwick. Open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm. Free entry.

Howick Hall Gardens: Open daily, 10.30am to 6pm, last entry 5pm. Admission: £7.70, £6.60 over 60s, children free.

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford: 01890 820338. Open daily, 11am to 5pm. Admission: £3, £2.70 concs, free under fives, £8 family.

Lindisfarne Castle: 01289 389244. Castle closed for restoration. Gertrude Jekyll Garden, Lime Kilns and shop open daily.

Lindisfarne Centre: 01289 389004. Call for opening times. Admission: £4, £3.50 concs, £2 child, £10 family, free under fives.

Lindisfarne Priory: 01289 389200. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £6.50, £5.90 concs, £3.90 child, £16.90 family.

Longframlington Gardens: Open gate spring and summer, Wednesday to Saturday, plus bank holidays, 10am to 4.30pm. See www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk or call 01665 570382.

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Open Friday, 10am to 5pm. Admission: £4, £1 child, all proceeds to charities.

Preston Tower, Chathill: 01665 589227. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £2, 50p children, £1.50 concs.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh: 01668 214910. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. Free entry.

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage: 01665 711423. Castle: Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Hermitage: Open Monday and Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Admission: £6.20, £5.60 concs, £3.70 child, £16.10 family.