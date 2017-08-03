What’s on in north Northumberland - August 3 - August 10

Have your say

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

STAGE/THEATRE

Tomorrow

As You Like It. Felton Park, Morpeth, 6.30pm. The HandleBards are the world’s first cycling theatre company. Since 2013, their two troupes (one all-male, the other all-female) have pedalled over 6,000 miles across the UK to perform their unique brand of “charmingly chaotic, environmentally sustainable, bicycle-powered Shakespeare”. Buy tickets at – www.hospicecare-nn.org.uk

Tomorrow

Northumbrian’s Entertain. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Friday sees the Alnwick International Music Festival’s annual Northumbrian Night. This year’s line-up includes Bob Bolam, from West Northumberland, who will have you rolling in the aisles with laughter produced by his comic songs and tales. Tickets: premier £13, standard £12, conc £10.

Wednesday

RSC OnScreen: Titus Andronicus. Alnwick Playhouse, 7pm. Shakespeare’s gory revenge tragedy presents us with murder as entertainment, and, as the body count piles up, poses questions about the nature of sexuality, family, class and society. Tickets: premier £15.50, standard £14.50, conc £13.50, child/student £10, friends £13.05.

FILMS

Until August 10

Cars 3. The Maltings, Berwick, 2pm. Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. Tickets: £8.50/£6.95 concs, child £5 (16 & under), baby FREE (2 & under). Certificate (U).

Today

Despicable Me 3. Alnwick Playhouse, 2pm. Balthazar Bratt, a child star from the 1980s, hatches a scheme for world domination. Tickets: premier £8.50, standard £8, conc £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (PG).

Tonight

Hampstead. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. An American widow finds unexpected love with a man living wild on Hampstead Heath when they take on the developers who want to destroy his home. Tickets: ££8.50/£6.95 concs, child £5 (16 & under), baby FREE (2 & under). Certificate (12A).

Tomorrow and until Monday

Spider-Man: Homecoming. The Maltings, Berwick, 7pm. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, young Peter Parker returns home to live with his Aunt May. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man. Tickets: £8.50/£6.95 concs, child £5 (16 & under), baby FREE (2 & under). Certificate (12A).

Tomorrow and Tuesday

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul. Alnwick Playhouse, 2pm. A Heffley family road trip to attend Meemaw’s 90th birthday party goes hilariously off course thanks to Greg’s newest scheme to get to a video gaming convention. This family cross-country adventure turns into an experience the Heffleys will never forget. Tickets: premier £8.50, standard £8, conc £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (U).

Saturday

Rock Dog. Alnwick Playhouse, 2pm. When a radio literally falls out of the sky Bodi hears a song by rock legend Angus Scattergood, opening his heart to a musical world he must explore. Tickets: premier £8.50, standard £8, conc £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (PG).

Tuesday

Transformers: The Last Knight. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Optimus Prime finds his home planet, Cybertron, now a dead planet, in which he comes to find he was responsible for killing. He finds a way to bring the planet back to life, but to do so, he needs to find an artifact, which is on Earth. Tickets: premier £8.50, standard £8, conc £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (12A).

Thursday

The Graduate. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. The 1967 award-winning classic returns to cinemas in 2017. Ben has graduated from college, with his parents now expecting great things from him. At his “Homecoming” party, Mrs. Robinson, the wife of his father’s business partner, has Ben drive her home, which leads to an affair. This eventually ends, but comes back to haunt him when he finds himself falling for Elaine, Mrs. Robinson’s daughter. Tickets: premier £8.50, standard £8, conc £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (12A).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Tonight

Rothbury Accordion and Fiddle Club: Kyle Rowan Duo. Queens Head Hotel, Rothbury, 7.30pm. Members £4, non-members £5. Musicians and visitors welcome. Contact 01668 281307.

Tonight

Celtic Night. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Headliners Awry fuses acoustic instruments with powerful soundscapes and the Gaelic language. Also featuring Fifty Shades of Blue and Fosbrooks. Tickets: £12-£13, concs £10.

Saturday

Alnwick International Music Festival: International Evening. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. A spectacular evening with performances from around the world, each showcasing unique cultural heritage. Tickets: premier £13, standard £12, conc £10.

Monday

Folk Sessions. The Blue Bell Hotel, Belford, 8pm. Folk session, traditional music, all welcome, no charge.

Thursday

Andy and Margaret Watchorn Summer Concerts. St Mary’s Church, Low Newton, 7.30pm. Celebrating the traditional tunes, songs and stories of the area with a mixture of instruments – smallpipes, fiddle, Renaissance bagpipe, voice and guitar. Entrance £7.50 (accompanied children under 12 free). Pay at the door.

Until September 10

Bethan Huws: Singing for the Sea. The Maltings, Berwick, 11am. Berwick Visual Arts with Artangel presents a film by Bethan Huws, which documents eight Bulgarian singers performing on Sugar Sands. Tickets: free.

WALKS

Saturday

The Lost Buildings of Lindisfarne. First of two History Walks by Local Historian John Woodhurst. 9am-11.30am. Meet by the notice board at Chare Ends Car Park. Walk is free but booking essential – call 01289 381470.

Sunday

Villages in Time. Beadnell, Bamburgh and Seahouses. Contact Mick@villages-in-time.co.uk or 07951 823044.

EVENTS

Today

Indoor Market. Etal Village Hall, 11am-3pm. Local arts, crafts, gifts and much more. Free entry and free parking.

Today

Sailing – Coquet Shorebase Trust. Druridge Bay Country Park. (Age 8–16). 10am-12.30pm and 1pm-3.30pm. Cost: half day: £25, full day: £40.

Until Saturday

Art Exhibition by Berwick Art Group. Watchtower Gallery, West End, Tweedmouth, noon to 4pm. Admission free.

Every Thursday

School Holiday Fun. Wildlife Discovery Centre, Hauxley, 11am-12pm, 1pm-2pm. Lots of great activities to get children aged 5-12 close-up and involved with nature including mini beast hunts, small mammal walks, bird watching and other wildlife themed fun. All children must be accompanied by an adult. £3 per child.

Every Thursday

Hadston Dance Group. Hadston Community Centre, 1.30pm to 3.30pm. Tea and a biscuit available, £1.50. Dance tuition free.

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. Free drop-in to play cards, read newspapers, watch television or use the internet. In the afternoon there is a craft group.

Tomorrow and until Monday

Charlie & Pauline’s Open Studio. Allanbank Mill Steading, Duns, 11am-6pm. Guest artist: Colin Rose. Colin often combines natural materials with geometric form creating a dialogue with his surroundings, more recently he has been drawing in charcoal and earth pigments.

Saturday

Acklington Village Scarecrow Trail. Scarecrows will be on display from 11am – 4.30pm and this year there will be the added attraction of a children’s section (up to age 12). The best place to start the trail is at Acklington Village Hall where maps can be purchased for £1 (proceeds in aid of Acklington Church).

Saturday and Sunday

Carriage Rides. Hay Farm Heavy Horse Centre, Ford and Etal Estate, 11.30am-12.15pm. Visitors to Hay Farm Heavy Horse Centre can enjoy spectacular views of the countryside, riding in style in an open-topped carriage pulled by Scott and Banjo, two of the gorgeous Clydesdales resident at the Centre. Free entry.

Every Sunday

Car Boot Sale. Castlegate Car Park, Berwick. Run by the Greenses Residents’ Committee for charity.

Sunday

Craft and Gift Fair. Ellingham Village Hall, 10am-1pm. Free admission. Money raised for the Ellingham Village Hall charity.

Sunday

North East of England & Scottish Borders Begonia Society Meeting. Village Annex at Dinnington Village, just behind Newcastle Airport, 2pm-4pm.

Sunday

Magenta Arts Summer Workshops. 4 High Buston, Alnwick, 9.30am-12.30pm. Celebrating Lugnasa, Harvest Moon, and Fruitfulness. Painting using the popular Oil/Rag Technique. £30 for the session.

Sunday

Alnmouth Raft Race and Fun Day. Fun in the Park, Live Music, Street Food and more. From 2pm.

Sunday

Coffee, Refreshments and Teas. St Peter the Fisherman Church Fete Craster, at the Boat House. 10.30am-4pm. Cakes, tombola, kippers, bric-a-brac, produce stall, art & crafts.

Every Monday and Friday

Paxton House Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm. £15.

Monday

Play-in-a-Week with Wendy Payn. The Maltings, Berwick, 10am. A fun-packed week with Wendy and Ross, as together you create a play. Watch the story develop before your eyes, creating characters, devising stories, rehearsing and performing, all in the space of a week. On the final day you will perform this new piece of theatre here at The Maltings in front of friends and family. Tickets: £60.

Every Wednesday

Berwick Male Voice Choir. Longridge Towers School, 6.45pm to 9pm, for rehearsals. New members welcome, no audition necessary.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm. Improve posture, flexibility and strength. Cost £3.

Every Wednesday

Community Ukuleles. Shilbottle Community Hall, 7pm.

Until September 1

Northumbrian Landscapes. Gallery 45, Felton. A celebration of our beautiful county.

Until September 3

Armstrong Tour. Cragend Garage, Rothbury, 10am-4pm. Come and visit Cragend Farm, visit the hydraulic engineering work of Lord Armstrong of Cragside and see a range of rare breed cattle and sheep. Discussion on historic and listed buildings, Sites of Special Scientific Interest, and Pedigree farming process. Free entry.

Until September 29

Berwick Civic Society Summer Exhibition. Main Guard, Berwick, 1pm to 5pm. Based on the research of architectural historian Catherine Kent.

Until October 15

Scottish Colourists Exhibition. The Granary Gallery, Berwick, Tuesday to Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Admission free.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick: Call 0300 030 3311. Visit www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Open daily, 10am to 5.30pm. Admission £15.50, £12.75 concs, £7.75 child, under fives free, discounts online. See www.alnwickcastle.com

Alnwick Garden: 01665 511350. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. For prices and discounts see www.alnwickgarden.com

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick: 01665 605847. Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Admission: £4, £3 concs, £1 child, under fives free.

Bamburgh Castle: 01668 214515. Open daily, 10am to 5pm, state rooms from 11am. Admission: £10.85, £5 child, under fives free, £26 family. See www.bamburghcastle.com

Barter Books, Alnwick Station: 01665 604888. Open daily, 9am to 7pm.

Belford Hidden History Museum. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. Admission free.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens: 01661 881636. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £9.30, £8.40 concs, £5.60 child, £24.20 family.

Berwick Barracks. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £4.90, £4.40 concs, £2.90 child, £12.70 family.

Chillingham Castle. Open daily, noon to 5pm. Admission: £9.50, £8.50 concs, £5.50 child, under fives free, £23 family. Call 01668 215359. See www.chillingham-castle.com

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park: Open Monday to Friday, tours at 10am, 11am, noon, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm. Sunday tours at 10am, 11am and noon. Admission: £16, £13 concs, £6 child, £35 family. Call 01668 215250.

Cragside: 01669 620333. Open daily, house 11am to 5pm, garden 10am to 6pm. Admission: £11, child £6.10, family £30.50.

Dunstanburgh Castle: 01665 576231. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £5, £4.50 concs, £3 child, £13 family.

Edlingham Castle: 0870 333 1181. Open during daylight. Admission free.

Etal Castle. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £5, £4.50 concs, £3 child, £13 family.

Eyemouth Museum: Open Monday to Saturday, 11am to 4pm.

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. Open 10am to 5pm. Admission: £3.80, £3.20 concs, £10 family, free under fives.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Trains run daily. Call 01890 820317.

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. Open daily, 10am to 5pm. Admission: £3.80, £3.20 concs, free under fives, £10 family.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum. Willowburn, Alnwick. Open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm. Free entry.

Howick Hall Gardens: Open daily, 10.30am to 6pm, last entry 5pm. Admission: £7.70, £6.60 over 60s, children free.

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford: 01890 820338. Open daily, 11am to 5pm. Admission: £3, £2.70 concs, free under fives, £8 family.

Lindisfarne Castle: 01289 389244. Castle closed for restoration. Gertrude Jekyll Garden, Lime Kilns and shop open daily.

Lindisfarne Centre: 01289 389004. Call for opening times. Admission: £4, £3.50 concs, £2 child, £10 family, free under fives.

Lindisfarne Priory: 01289 389200. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £6.50, £5.90 concs, £3.90 child, £16.90 family.

Longframlington Gardens: Open gate spring and summer, Wednesday to Saturday, plus bank holidays, 10am to 4.30pm. See www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk or call 01665 570382.

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Open Friday, 10am to 5pm. Admission: £4, £1 child, all proceeds to charities.

Preston Tower, Chathill: 01665 589227. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £2, 50p children, £1.50 concs.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh: 01668 214910. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. Free entry.

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage: 01665 711423. Castle: Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Hermitage: Open Monday and Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Admission: £6.20, £5.60 concs, £3.70 child, £16.10 family.