What’s on in north Northumberland - April 6 - April 13

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

STAGE/THEATRE

Tonight

National Theatre LIVE: Twelfth Night. Alnwick Playhouse, 7pm. Tamsin Greig is Malvolia in a twist on Shakespeare’s classic comedy of mistaken identity. Tickets: premier £16.50, standard £15, concs £14.50, child/student £10.

Tuesday

The Third Policeman. The Maltings, Berwick, 6.30pm. Former actor and Berwick solicitor Mark Pentecost’s interpretation of Flann O’Brien’s novel. The work, written during the 1930s and 1940s, but published posthumously in 1967, is at once surreal, comic and macabre.

FILMS

Tomorrow until Thursday

Beauty and the Beast. The Maltings, Berwick, times vary. Disney’s animated classic takes on a new form, with a widened mythology and an all-star cast. A young prince, imprisoned in the form of a beast, can be freed only by true love. Tickets: £7.95, concs £6.95, child £4.95 (16 and under), baby free (two and under). Certificate (PG).

Tomorrow until Thursday

Fifty Shades Darker. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. When Christian Grey tries to entice Ana Steele back into his life, she demands a new arrangement before she will give him another chance. Tickets: £7.95, concs £6.95. Certificate (18).

Wednesday and Thursday

Sing. Alnwick Playhouse, 2pm. Animation. Buster Moon, a dapper koala, presides over a once-grand theatre that has fallen on hard times. Now faced with the crumbling of his life’s ambition, he has one final chance to restore his fading jewel to its former glory by producing the world’s greatest singing competition. Tickets: premier £8.50, standard £8, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (U).

Wednesday

T2 Trainspotting. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Twenty years have gone by, much has changed, but much remains the same. Mark Renton returns to the only place he can call home. They are waiting for him: Spud, Sick Boy, and Begbie. Other old friends are waiting too. Tickets: premier £8.50, standard £8, concs £7.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (18).

Thursday

Logan. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide-out on the Mexican border, but Logan’s attempts to hide from the world are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, pursued by dark forces. Tickets: premier £8.50, standard £8, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (15).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Tonight

Letting off Steam. Cheviot Centre, Wooler, 7.30pm. Songs, satire and scintillating rhythms from three of the North’s top female wordsmiths. Tickets, £9, concs £8, available at the Cheviot Centre, at highlightsnorth.co.uk or by ringing 01668 282406.

Tonight

Rothbury Accordion and Fiddle Club, with Duncan Black and Marie Fielding. Queen’s Head Hotel, Rothbury, 7.30pm. Members admission £4, non-members £5. Musicians and visitors welcome. Contact 01668 281307.

Tomorrow

Earl Grey and The Charwallahs. Coquetdale Music Trust, Thropton, 7.30pm. Tickets: Adults £1, Under 14 years free. Tickets available from Tully’s Rothbury.

Tomorrow and Saturday

It’s an Eggcellant Adventure: Alnwick Academy of Dance. 7.30pm Friday, 2.30pm and 6pm Saturday. Join the pupils of Alnwick Academy of Dance as they journey through fairy tales, stories and evolution to find the answer to the famous question, which came first – the chicken or the egg? Tickets: premier £11, standard £10, child/student £7.50.

Saturday

Steve Tilston and Jez Lowe. Etal Village Hall. Two of the UK acoustic/folk scene’s finest songwriters join forces for a concert filled with chat and banter and intimate insights into their approach to their craft. Tickets £12 on 01890 820566 or steve.w.taylor@btinternet.com

Saturday

Gilmore and Roberts. The Maltings, Berwick, 8pm. Contemporary folk/acoustic duo Gilmore and Roberts combine award-winning songwriting with astounding musicianship and trademark harmonies to create a wall of sound. Tickets: £12.50, concs £10, over 60s £11.

Monday

Northumberland Traditional Music Session. Fisher Arms, Horncliffe. Contact Jack or Pam Daws on 01665 722835 for more details.

Tuesday

Buskers’ Night. Craster Arms, Beadnell, 8pm. An acoustic session of modern and traditional folk, original singer-songwriters and group sing-a-long. All abilities and styles welcome and entry is free.

Tuesday

Royal Opera House LIVE: Jewels. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.15pm. George Balanchine’s evocation of the sparkle of emeralds, rubies and diamonds is a ballet classic. The French romantic music of Fauré provides the impetus for the subtlety and lyricism of Emeralds, while the fire of Rubies comes from Stravinsky and the jazz-age energy of New York. Tickets: Premier £16, standard £15, child/student £10.

Thursday

Glendale Accordion and Fiddle Club. AGM followed by club night, Glendale Hall, Wooler, 7pm. Guest Artist: Graeme Mitchell and his band. Members £5, visitors £6.50, including buffet.

Thursday

Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman. St Cuthbert’s House, Seahouses, 7.30pm. Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman have established themselves over a long period as one of the UK folk scene’s most enduring partnerships. Tickets: £12.

EVENTS

Today

Alnwick and District MS Group monthly coffee and chat. Weavers Court, 11am. A chance for anyone affected by multiple sclerosis to meet up with others and get support and advice.

Tonight

RNLI Guild Committee Annual General Meeting. RNLI Boathouse, Berwick, 7pm. All welcome.

Every Thursday

Hadston Dance Group. Hadston Community Centre, 1pm. A two-hour session, with tea and a biscuit, £1.50. Dance tuition free.

Every Thursday

Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm. Singers in all sections welcome, no audition necessary.

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. A free drop-in to meet friends over refreshments, play cards, read newspapers, watch television or use the internet, and in the afternoon there is a craft group.

Every Thursday

Learn to dance ballroom and Latin. Marshall Meadows Country House Hotel, 7.30pm. £2.50. Call 01289 307953.

Tomorrow

Berwick Bandits Supporters’ Club Quiz Night. The Black and Gold, Tweedmouth, 7pm for 7.30pm start. In aid of The Berwick and Eastern Borders MS Society and the BSSC. £5 per team of no more than four.

Saturday

Alnwick Spring Show. Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre, Alnwick. Admission £2. Exhibitors and children under 16 years old free. See www.alnwickspringshow.uk for more information.

Saturday

Night Rockpooling. Cresswell Shore, 8pm to 10pm. Meet at Creswell Village Hall and head out to Creswell Shore for an evening of rockpooling. Many intertidal species, such as fish, crustaceans and cephalopods, are more active at night so the shore should be teeming with even more life than usual. £5 per person. Places must be booked in advance at www.nwt.org.uk/whats-on

Saturday

Berwick Old Age Pensioners’ Association Coffee Morning. King James Court, Berwick, 10am. Tombola, raffle and bring and buy stall. Admission £1, and all are welcome.

Every Saturday

Modern and sequence dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Church Street, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. Entry £3, includes refreshments.

Sunday

Alnmouth Food Festival. Hindmarsh Hall and throughout the village, 10am to 5pm. A feast of local produce, street food and stalls.

Sunday

Dawn Chorus Walk. Hauxley nature reserve, 5.50am to 7.50am. Join staff and volunteers at the wildlife charity’s Hauxley reserve, which is currently closed to members of the public, for a guided walk to enjoy the dawn chorus. £5 per person. Places must be booked in advance at www.nwt.org.uk/whats-on

Every Sunday

Car Boot Sale. Castlegate Car Park, Berwick. The event is run by the Greenses Residents’ Committee in aid of local charities.

Monday

Dragons’ Quest. Alnwick Castle, Alnwick. Can you solve the tricky riddles and face a series of challenges to safely cross the hall of mirrors and spy the darkness of the evil monster’s lair? Castle open 10am to 5pm, but check www.alnwickcastle.com for further details.

Every Wednesday

Berwick Male Voice Choir. Longridge Towers School, 6.45pm to 9pm for rehearsals. New members welcome, no audition necessary.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm. Improve posture, flexibility and strength. Cost £3.

Until April 21

Salmon Fishing on the Tweed Exhibition. Watchtower Gallery, Tweedmouth, noon to 4pm.

Until May 5

Fusion. Gallery 45, Felton. Textile artists in the North East are exhibiting their work.

Until June 4

Brick Dinos. Woodhorn Museum, Ashington. This exhibition combines dinosaurs and LEGO. Open Wednesday to Sunday, plus Monday and Tuesday during school holidays, from 10am to 4pm.

WALKS

Sunday

The Lost Buildings of Lindisfarne. History walk by local historian John Woodhurst, Lindisfarne National Nature Reserve, 9am to 11.30am. Meet by the notice board at Chare Ends car park. Please wear sturdy footwear. This walk is free of charge, but booking essential, call 01289 381470.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick: Call 0300 030 3311. For opening times and details visit www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Re-opens tomorrow (Friday). Open daily, 10am to 5.30pm. Book tickets online 24 hours in advance and save 10 per cent. For more information visit www.alnwickcastle.com

Alnwick Garden: 01665 511350. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. See www.alnwickgarden.com for events and more information. Admission £7.70 adults, £5.83 concessions, £4.40 children, £21.50 family.

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick: 01665 605847. Open Tuesdays to Sundays, 10am to 4pm. Admission £4, £3 concessions, £1 children, under fives free. See www.bailiffgatemuseum.co.uk

Bamburgh Castle: 01668 214515. Open daily, 10am to 5pm, state rooms from 11am, last admission 4pm. Admission £10.85 adults, £5 children, free under fives, £26 family.

Barter Books, Alnwick Station: 01665 604888. Open daily, 9am to 5pm.

Belford Hidden History Museum. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. Admission free.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens: 01661 881636. Open weekends, 10am to 4pm. Admission £8.80 adult, £7.90 concessions, £5.20 children, £22.80 family.

Berwick Barracks. Closed for winter. Re-opens in April.

Chillingham Castle. Open seven days a week from April to October, noon to 5pm. Adults £9.50, family £23 (three children aged five to 15 years), concessions £8.50, child £5.50 (five to 15 years). Telephone 01668 215359 for more information.

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park: Re-opens on April 3. Call 01668 215250 or see www.chillinghamwildcattle.com for more information.

Cragside House, Gardens and Estate: 01669 620333. Open Tuesday to Sunday, house 11am to 5pm, garden and woodland 10am to 6pm. See www.nationaltrust.org.uk/cragside for prices and further information.

Dunstanburgh Castle: 01665 576231. Open weekends, 10am to 4pm. Admission: £4.70 adult, £4.20 concessions, £2.80 children, £12.20 family.

Edlingham Castle: 0870 333 1181. Open during daylight. Admission free.

Etal Castle. Closed for winter. Re-opens in April.

Eyemouth Museum: Re-opens Monday, April 3. For more information email enquiries@eyemouthmuseum.co.uk

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. Open 10am to 5pm. Adults £3.80, concessions £3.20, family (two adults and three children) £10, under fives free, disabled/carer £3.80/free. Call 01890 820488 for more information.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Trains run daily until October 31. Call 01890 820317 for times and further information.

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. Open daily until October 31. Call 01890 820338 for further information.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum. Willowburn, Alnwick. 01665 510027. Open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm. Free entry.

Howick Hall Gardens: Open daily, 10.30am to 6pm, last entry 5pm. Adults £7.70, over 60s £6.60, children free.

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford: 01890 820338. Open 11am to 5pm until September 30. Adults £3, concession £2.70, family (two adults and three children) £8, under fives free. See www.ford-and-etal.co.uk/lady-waterford-hall for further information.

Lindisfarne Castle: 01289 389244. The castle is closed for restoration. The Gertrude Jekyll Garden, Lime Kilns and shop remain open daily. See www.nationaltrust.org.uk/lindisfarne-castle

Lindisfarne Centre: 01289 389004. Call for opening times. Admission £4 adult, £3.50 concessions, £2 children, £10 family, under fives free. See www.lindisfarne-centre.com

Lindisfarne Priory: 01289 389200. Open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Admission: £6 adult, £5.30 concessions, £3.60 children, £15.60 family.

Longframlington Gardens: Open gate spring and summer until September 30, Wednesday to Saturday, plus Easter, May and August bank holidays, 10am to 4.30pm. No booking required. Call 01665 570382, email info@longframlingtongardens.co.uk or see www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Closed for winter. Re-opens Easter.

Preston Tower, Chathill: 01665 589227. Open daily, 10am to 6pm, or dusk, whichever is earlier. Admission: £2 adult, 50p children, £1.50 concessions or groups.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh: 01668 214910. Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm, last entry 3.30pm. Free admission.

Wallington: 01670 773600. House open daily, noon to 5pm. Walled garden open, 10am to 6pm. Garden and estate open, 10am to dusk. Admission £12.40 adult, £6.20 child, £31 family. See www.nationaltrust.org.uk/wallington

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage: 01665 711423. Castle: Open weekends, 10am to 4pm. Admission £5.80 adult, £5.20 concessions, £3.40 children, £15 family. Hermitage: Closed.

Woodhorn Museum and Archives, Ashington: Open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Northumberland Archives: Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm. Admission free, occasional charges for special exhibitions. Parking £3.50.