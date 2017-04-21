What’s on in north Northumberland - April 20 - April 27

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

STAGE/THEATRE

Today

The Scarecrows’ Wedding by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. The Maltings, 1.30pm. Scarecrows Betty O’Barley and Harry O’Hay invite you to the best wedding ever. Tickets: £11.50, concs £9.50.

Tomorrow

NT Live: Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead. The Maltings, Berwick, 7pm. Against the backdrop of Hamlet, hapless minor characters Rosencrantz and Guildenstern take centre stage. Tickets: £16.75, concs £15.75, child £8.75. Schools: student £5, teacher free (min. 10 students).

Tomorrow

Surface Area Dance Theatre: An introduction to British Sign Language. The Maltings, Berwick, 2pm. Delivered by Paul Miller and Nicole Vivien Watson. Free.

Tomorrow

William Shakespeare’s Long Lost First Play (Abridged). Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. The Reduced Shakespeare Company is back with another hilarious celebration of cultural heritage. Tickets: premier £21, standard £20.

Sunday

Fascinating Aïda’s Dillie Keane. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Dillie Keane presents her first solo show in years, with new songs and old favourites. Tickets: premier £21, standard £20.

Tuesday

Berwick Film Society: The Brand New Testament. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. A quirky, satirical feature in which God is living in Brussels and plotting against humanity. Tickets: £7.95, concs £6.95, BFS passholders free.

Tuesday

You’ve Got A Friend. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. A celebration of two of the world’s greatest songwriters, James Taylor and Carole King. Tickets: premier £21, standard £20, child/student £15.50.

FILMS

Today

La La Land. Alnwick Playhouse, 2pm. Aspiring actress Mia and jazz musician Sebastian are faced with difficult decisions as their success frays the fragile fabric of their love affair. Tickets: premier £8.50, standard £8, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50. Certificate (12A).

Today and Tomorrow

Sing. The Maltings, Berwick, 2pm (today), 2.30pm (Friday). Dapper koala Buster Moon presides over a once grand theatre that has fallen on hard times. He is presented with one final chance to restore the fading jewel to its former glory by producing the world’s greatest singing competition. Tickets: £8.50, concs £6.95, child £5, baby free (two and under). Certificate (U).

Tonight

Logan. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. A weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide-out on the Mexican border, but his attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, pursued by dark forces. Tickets: £8.50, concs £6.95, child £5. Certificate (15).

Tonight

Kong: Skull Island. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. A team of explorers and soldiers travel to an uncharted island in the Pacific, unaware of the inhabitants, including the mythic Kong. Tickets: premier £8.50, standard £8, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (12A).

Saturday

Power Rangers. Alnwick Playhouse, 2pm. A group of teenagers who possess superhuman abilities learn to harness their powers to save the world. Tickets: premier £8.50, standard £8, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (12A).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Saturday

Surface Area Dance Theatre: Auricular. The Maltings, 12.30pm and 6pm. A multi-disciplinary piece inspired by British Sign Language, sensory processing and communication. Tickets: £7, concs £5.

Saturday

Dominic Kirwan. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. A singer who’s released more than a dozen albums, covering a vast range of styles. Tickets: £16.50 to £23.

Saturday

Metropolitan Opera: Eugene Onegin. Alnwick Playhouse, 5.55pm. Tchaikovsky’s setting of Pushkin’s timeless verse novel is presented in Deborah Warner’s moving production. Tickets: premier £21, standard £20, concs £19, child/student £10, friends £18.

Sunday

The Unthanks: How Wild The Wind Blows. The Maltings, Berwick, 7pm. The Unthanks, who won Best Album in the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards 2016, perform at The Maltings for one night only. Tickets: £20, plus £1 refurbishment contribution.

Monday

Northumberland Traditional Music Session. Ship Inn, Low Newton. Contact Jack or Pam Daws on 01665 722835.

Tuesday

Buskers’ Night. The Craster Arms, Beadnell, 8pm. Acoustic session of modern and traditional folk, original singer-songwriters and sing-a-long. All abilities and styles welcome. Free.

Wednesday

Royal Northern Sinfonia: Mozart, Schubert, Kodály and Brahms. The Maltings, Berwick, 7pm. A summer chamber programme. Tickets: £12, concs £10-£10.50, accompanied under 16s free (two per adult).

Wednesday

The Billy Joel Songbook performed by Elio Pace and his Band. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. An electrifying concert by singer, songwriter and piano-player Elio Pace and his six-piece band. Tickets: premier £21, standard £20.

Thursday

Inspired! The Creative School for Young Musicians Album Launch 2017. The Maltings, Berwick, 1.30pm and 7.30pm. Ten Berwick singers who have composed and produced their own songs under the guidance of Iain Petrie, Anna Emmins, and Fraser Young perform backed by a band of local musicians and students. Tickets: Matinee £3, evening show £7, concs £3.

Thursday

Music at Mellerstain – Gordon Fergus-Thompson (piano). Mellerstain House, 7.30pm. Music by Brahms, Chopin, Debussy, Ravel and Schumann.

Thursday

Alice in Wonderland. Alnwick Playhouse, 7pm. Based on Lewis Carroll’s children’s books, Ballet Theatre UK’s artistic director Christopher Moore has created a piece with humour and charm. Tickets: premier £17.50, standard £16.50, concs £15.50, child/student £10.50.

EVENTS

Until Sunday

Pop-up Charity Shop. Etal Village Hall, 10am to 4.30pm. Proceeds towards outdoor equipment, The Forest School and computing at Ford First School.

Today and tomorrow

Salmon Fishing on the Tweed Exhibition. Watchtower Gallery, Tweedmouth, noon to 4pm.

Tonight

An Evening With Pat Murphy. Aln Valley Railway, Old Waiting Room, Alnwick Station, 7.15pm for 7.30pm. Pat is the AVR’s civil engineer and a noted photographer. He will show railway pictures. Visitors and members welcome for a donation.

Every Thursday

Hadston Dance Group. Hadston Community Centre, 1pm. A two-hour session, with tea and a biscuit, £1.50. Dance tuition free.

Every Thursday

Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm. Singers in all sections welcome, no audition necessary.

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. Free drop-in to meet friends, play cards, read newspapers, watch television or use the internet, and in the afternoon there is a craft group.

Every Thursday

Learn to dance ballroom and Latin. Marshall Meadows Country House Hotel, 7.30pm. £2.50. Call 01289 307953.

Tomorrow

Berwick Voices Social Evening. Costa Coffee, Berwick, 6pm. Clients and staff from the Northstar Centre and Border Links.

Tomorrow and Saturday

The Friendly Dragon and the Tiny Bird: Babies Flight. Alnwick Playhouse, 10am. This sensory exploration session has been designed for non-walking babies, created by artists. Tickets: £5 per family (one baby and adult). Limited capacity.

Tomorrow until Sunday

50th Morpeth Northumbrian Gathering. Morpeth is hosting the Golden Gathering, with old friends, younger performers and workshops.

Saturday

Guide Dog Charity Event. Direct Pets, Ramparts Business Park, Berwick. There will be tea and cakes for dogs and people.

Every Saturday

Modern and sequence dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Church Street, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. Entry £3, includes refreshments.

Sunday

A talk by Professor Hugh Cunningham. St Aidan’s Church, Bamburgh, 4pm. Grace Darling: The Making Of A Heroine. Tickets £6, includes afternoon tea.

Sunday

Tea Dance. St Cuthbert’s Parish Centre, Berwick, 2pm to 5pm. In aid of Berwick RNLI Lifeboat. Tickets £5 at The Cobbled Yard Hotel.

Every Sunday

Car Boot Sale. Castlegate Car Park, Berwick. The event is run by the Greenses Residents’ Committee in aid of local charities.

Monday

Branxton Recreation Club (Play Park) AGM. Branxton Play Park, 7.30pm.

Tuesday

Coffee Morning. Weavers’ Court, 10.30am. Cake, biscuits and a raffle to raise funds for Alnwick and District MS Society. All welcome.

Wednesday

Auditions for The Voice. Berwick Brown Bear, 27 Hide Hill, Berwick, 7pm. For a performance slot email matthew@matthewrobson.com

Wednesday

Alnwick Wildlife Group. St Michael’s Church Hall, Alnwick, 7.30pm. Geoff Sample will talk on A Naturalist’s View of Place, followed by free refreshments and chat.

Wednesday

Bingo. Etal Village Hall, 6.30pm. In aid of Lennel House.

Every Wednesday

Berwick Male Voice Choir. Longridge Towers School, 6.45pm to 9pm for rehearsals. New members welcome, no audition necessary.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm. Improve posture, flexibility and strength. Cost £3.

Thursday

Etal Village Hall AGM. Held in the hall, 7pm.

Until May 5

Fusion. Gallery 45, Felton. Textile artists are exhibiting their work.

Until June 4

Brick Dinos. Woodhorn Museum, Ashington. This exhibition combines dinosaurs and LEGO. Open Wednesday to Sunday, plus Monday and Tuesday during school holidays, 10am to 4pm.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick: Call 0300 030 3311. For information visit www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Open daily, 10am to 5.30pm. Admission: £15.50 adult, £12.75 concs, £7.20 child, free under fives.

Alnwick Garden: 01665 511350. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. Admission: £12.10 adult, £10.45 concs, £4.40 child, free under fives, £29.70 family.

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick: 01665 605847. Open Tuesdays to Sundays, 10am to 4pm. Admission: £4 adult, £3 concs, £1 child, under fives free.

Bamburgh Castle: 01668 214515. Open daily, 10am to 5pm, state rooms from 11am. Admission: £10.85 adult, £5 child, free under fives, £26 family.

Barter Books, Alnwick Station: 01665 604888. Open daily, 9am to 5pm.

Belford Hidden History Museum. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. Admission free.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens: 01661 881636. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £9.30 adult, £8.40 concs, £5.60 child, £24.20 family.

Berwick Barracks. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £4.90 adult, £4.40 concs, £2.90 child, £12.70 family.

Chillingham Castle. Open daily, noon to 5pm. Admission: £9.50 adult, £8.50 concs, £5.50 child, £23 family. Call 01668 215359 for information.

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park: Open Monday to Friday, tours at 10am, 11am, noon, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm. Sunday tours at 10am, 11am and noon. Admission: £16 adult, £13 concs, £6 child, £35 family. Call 01668 215250.

Cragside House, Gardens and Estate: 01669 620333. Open daily, house 11am to 5pm, garden and woodland 10am to 6pm. See www.nationaltrust.org.uk/cragside

Dunstanburgh Castle: 01665 576231. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £5 adult, £4.50 concs, £3 child, £13 family.

Edlingham Castle: 0870 333 1181. Open during daylight. Admission free.

Etal Castle. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £5 adult, £4.50 concs, £3 child, £13 family.

Eyemouth Museum: Open Monday to Saturday, 11am to 4pm.

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. Open 10am to 5pm. Admission: £3.80 adult, £3.20 concs, £10 family, free under fives, £3.80/free disabled/carer.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Trains run daily. Call 01890 820317 for information.

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. Open daily, 10am to 5pm. Admission: £3.80 adult, £3.20 concs, free under fives, £10 family.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum. Willowburn, Alnwick. Open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm. Free entry.

Howick Hall Gardens: Open daily, 10.30am to 6pm, last entry 5pm. Admission: £7.70 adult, £6.60 over 60s, free for children.

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford: 01890 820338. Open daily, 11am to 5pm. Admission: £3 adult, £2.70 concs, free under fives, £8 family.

Lindisfarne Castle: 01289 389244. Castle closed for restoration. The Gertrude Jekyll Garden, Lime Kilns and shop remain open daily.

Lindisfarne Centre: 01289 389004. Call for opening times. Admission: £4 adult, £3.50 concs, £2 child, £10 family, free under fives.

Lindisfarne Priory: 01289 389200. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £6.50 adult, £5.90 concs, £3.90 child, £16.90 family.

Longframlington Gardens: Open Gate spring and summer, Wednesday to Saturday, plus bank holidays, 10am to 4.30pm. See www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk or call 01665 570382.

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Open Friday, 10am to 5pm. Admission: £4 adult, £1 child, all proceeds to charities.

Preston Tower, Chathill: 01665 589227. Open daily, 10am to 6pm, or dusk, whichever is earlier. Admission: £2 adult, 50p children, £1.50 concs or groups.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh: 01668 214910. Open daily, 10am to 5pm, last entry 4.15pm. Free entry.

Wallington: 01670 773600. Open daily, house noon to 5pm, walled garden 10am to 7pm, garden and estate 10am to dusk. Admission: £12.40 adult, £6.20 child, £31 family.

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage: 01665 711423. Castle: Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Hermitage: Open Monday and Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Admission: £6.20 adult, £5.60 concs, £3.70 child, £16.10 family.

Woodhorn Museum and Archives, Ashington: Open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Northumberland Archives: Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm. Admission free. Parking £3.50.