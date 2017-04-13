What’s on in north Northumberland - April 13 - April 20

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

STAGE/THEATRE

Saturday

Manford’s Comedy Club. The Maltings, Berwick, 8pm. Jason Manford has selected some of his favourite comedians from the circuit and sent them to The Maltings. The line-up includes MC Matt Reed, Gavin Webster, Fran Garrity and Steve Shanyaski. Tickets: First 100 tickets sold at £11, all others £12.50.

Tuesday

Ventoux. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Ventoux is the most fearsome mountain encountered on the Tour de France. It is also the story of Lance Armstrong and Marco Pantani. Ventoux charts the parallel lives of these champions who overcame great adversity in tandem, and the mountain that cast them in opposing directions. Tickets: Book free, then pay what you decide at the end.

Thursday

The Scarecrows’ Wedding by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. The Maltings, 1.30pm. Scarecrows Betty O’Barley and Harry O’Hay invite you to the best wedding ever. Tickets: £11.50, concs £9.50.

FILMS

Today and Wednesday

Sing. Alnwick Playhouse, 2pm. Animation. Buster Moon, a dapper koala, presides over a once grand theatre that has fallen on hard times. He has one final chance to restore his jewel to its former glory by producing the world’s greatest singing competition. Tickets: premier £8.50, standard £8, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (U).

Tonight

Beauty and the Beast. The Maltings, Berwick, 2pm. Disney’s animated classic takes on a new form, with a widened mythology and an all-star cast. A young prince imprisoned in the form of a beast can be freed only by true love. Tickets: £7.95, concs £6.95, child £4.95 (16 and under), baby free (two and under). Certificate (PG).

Tonight

Fifty Shades Darker. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. When Christian Grey tries to entice Ana Steele back into his life, she demands a new arrangement before she will give him another chance. Tickets: £7.95, concs £6.95. Certificate (18).

Tonight

Logan. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. A weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide-out on the Mexican border, but his attempts to hide from the world are upended when a young mutant arrives, pursued by dark forces. Tickets: premier £8.50, standard £8, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (15).

Tomorrow

I, Daniel Blake. Ayton Community Hall, 7.30pm. Written by Paul Laverty, directed by Ken Loach and described as “intensely moving, an immediate classic and a film of our times”. Free entry, but donations of cash or food will be gratefully received for Eyemouth Food Bank.

Saturday, Tuesday and Wednesday

Hidden Figures. The Maltings, Berwick, times vary. As the United States raced against Russia to put a man in space, NASA found untapped talent in a group of African-American female mathematicians. Based on true life. Tickets: £8.50, concs £6.95, child £5 (16 and under), baby free (two and under). Certificate (PG).

Thursday

La La Land. Alnwick Playhouse, 2pm. Aspiring actress Mia and jazz musician Sebastian are faced with some difficult decisions as their success mounts and begins to fray the fragile fabric of their love affair. The dreams that they worked so hard to maintain in each other threaten to rip them apart. Tickets: premier £8.50, standard £8, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50. Certificate (12A).

Thursday

Kong: Skull Island. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. A team of explorers and soldiers travel to an uncharted island in the Pacific, unaware of the inhabitants, including the mythic Kong. Tickets: premier £8.50, standard £8, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (12A).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Tonight

Glendale Accordion and Fiddle Club. Glendale Hall, Wooler, 7pm. AGM followed by club night. Guest artist Graeme Mitchell and his band. Members £5, visitors £6.50, including buffet.

Tonight

Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman. St Cuthbert’s House, Seahouses, 7.30pm. Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman have established themselves as one of the UK folk scene’s most enduring partnerships. Tickets: £12.

Saturday

George Michael tribute act. The Jubilee Social Club, 8pm. Hosted by comedian Keith Lemon Clone. Tickets £12, available from The Jubilee on 01289 305597.

Saturday

The Trooters. Coquetdale Music Trust, Thropton. Tickets: Adults £10, under 14s free, available from Tully’s Rothbury or pay at the door.

Saturday

All Folk’d Up. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. The boys take their audience on a trip through decades of well-known classics, adding their own unique twist, as well as new modern originals. Tickets: premier £17.50, standard £16.50.

Monday

Spring Concert: Andy and Margaret Watchorn. The Village Hall, Holy Island, 3pm. Pay on the door, £7.50, accompanied children under 12 free.

Wednesday

Northumbrian Music Evening. The Fleece, Alnwick, 8pm. All welcome to come and play.

Wednesday

Surface Area Dance Theatre presents Auricular. Gynasium Gallery, Berwick, 12.30pm and 6pm. A multi-disciplinary performance art piece inspired by British Sign Language, sensory processing and communication. Tickets from The Maltings, Berwick.

EVENTS

Every Thursday

Hadston Dance Group. Hadston Community Centre, 1pm. A two-hour session, with tea and a biscuit, £1.50. Dance tuition free.

Every Thursday

Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm. Singers in all sections welcome, no audition necessary.

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. A free drop-in to meet friends over refreshments, play cards, read newspapers, watch television or use the internet, and in the afternoon there is a craft group.

Every Thursday

Learn to dance ballroom and Latin. Marshall Meadows Country House Hotel, 7.30pm. £2.50. Call 01289 307953.

Tomorrow

Good Friday Service. Foulden Church, 7pm.

Tomorrow till Monday

Easter Treasure Hunt. Northumberlandia, 10am to 3pm. Drop-in to the centre to collect the first clue that will lead you on a trail exploring the woodland and its inhabitants. Collect a prize at the end. Suitable for four to 10 years, £3 per child. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Saturday till Monday

Aln Valley Railway Easter Steam Weekend. Lionheart Enterprise Park, Alnwick. There will be steam trains operating on Easter Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Saturday

Northumbria Easter Egg Run. Depart 11am, Woodhorn Museum, Ashington. Entry £1, please bring an egg. All proceeds to S.O.S Support our Soldiers. All Easter eggs to North East children in hospital.

Saturday

Lindisfarne NNR Easter Event. Window on Wild Lindisfarne, 10.30am to 1pm. Crafts and information about wildlife on the reserve.

Every Saturday

Modern and sequence dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Church Street, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. Entry £3, includes refreshments.

Sunday

Coffee Morning. Amble RNLI Lifeboat Station, 10am to 1pm. Coffee and home baking.

Every Sunday

Car Boot Sale. Castlegate Car Park, Berwick. The event is run by the Greenses Residents’ Committee in aid of local charities.

Wednesday

Aln and Breamish Local History Society. Whittingham Memorial Institute, 7.30pm. Geoff Hughes will speak on Wallington and the Trevelyans. Refreshments will be served. Non-members welcome, £3.

Wednesday

Storytelling for all the Family. Alnwick Playhouse, noon. Join our Creative Cocoon storytellers on magical journeys of discovery. Free.

Every Wednesday

Berwick Male Voice Choir. Longridge Towers School, 6.45pm to 9pm for rehearsals. New members welcome, no audition necessary.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm. Improve posture, flexibility and strength. Cost £3.

Thursday

An Evening With Pat Murphy. Aln Valley Railway, Old Waiting Room, Alnwick Station, 7.15pm for 7.30pm. Pat is the AVR’s civil engineer and a noted photographer. He will entertain us with some of his railway pictures. We welcome visitors and members for a small donation.

Until April 21

Salmon Fishing on the Tweed Exhibition. Watchtower Gallery, Tweedmouth, noon to 4pm.

Until May 5

Fusion. Gallery 45, Felton. Textile artists in the North East are exhibiting their work.

Until June 4

Brick Dinos. Woodhorn Museum, Ashington. This exhibition combines dinosaurs and LEGO. Open Wednesday to Sunday, plus Monday and Tuesday during school holidays, from 10am to 4pm.

WALKS

Sunday

Second History Walk by John Woodhurst. 10am to noon. Meet at Window on Wild Lindisfarne building on the island. Sturdy footwear required. Local historian and volunteer warden John Woodhurst will lead a walk around the harbour, along the Heugh to the Look-Out Tower, over to St Cuthbert’s Island, and back to St Mary’s Church via the ‘Sacred Corridor’.

Sunday

Alnwick Ramblers. Shilmoor, Fairhaugh and beyond, Copper Snout, 10 miles. Meet in verge before bridge, at 10.30am. If weather is inclement, check with leader Margaret Wallhead on 0191 236 4549.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick: Call 0300 030 3311. For opening times and details visit www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Open daily, 10am to 5.30pm. Admission: £15.50 adult, £12.75 concs, £7.20 child, free under fives. Book online 24 hours in advance and save 10 per cent. See www.alnwickcastle.com

Alnwick Garden: 01665 511350. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. Admission: £12.10 adult, £10.45 concs, £4.40 child, free under fives, £29.70 family. See www.alnwickgarden.com

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick: 01665 605847. Open Tuesdays to Sundays, 10am to 4pm. Admission: £4 adult, £3 concs, £1 child, under fives free. See www.bailiffgatemuseum.co.uk

Bamburgh Castle: 01668 214515. Open daily, 10am to 5pm, state rooms from 11am, last admission 4pm. Admission: £10.85 adult, £5 child, free under fives, £26 family.

Barter Books, Alnwick Station: 01665 604888. Open daily, 9am to 5pm.

Belford Hidden History Museum. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. Admission free.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens: 01661 881636. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £9.30 adult, £8.40 concs, £5.60 child, £24.20 family.

Berwick Barracks. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £4.90 adult, £4.40 concs, £2.90 child, £12.70 family.

Chillingham Castle. Open daily, noon to 5pm. Admission: £9.50 adult, £8.50 concs, £5.50 child, £23 family. Call 01668 215359 for information.

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park: Open Monday to Friday, tours at 10am, 11am, noon, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm. Open Sunday, tours at 10am, 11am and noon. Admission: £16 adult, £13 concs, £6 child, £35 family. Call 01668 215250 or see www.chillinghamwildcattle.com

Cragside House, Gardens and Estate: 01669 620333. Open daily, house 11am to 5pm, garden and woodland 10am to 6pm. See www.nationaltrust.org.uk/cragside

Dunstanburgh Castle: 01665 576231. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £5 adult, £4.50 concs, £3 child, £13 family.

Edlingham Castle: 0870 333 1181. Open during daylight. Admission free.

Etal Castle. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £5 adult, £4.50 concs, £3 child, £13 family.

Eyemouth Museum: Open Monday to Saturday, 11am to 4pm. Email enquiries@eyemouthmuseum.co.uk

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. Open 10am to 5pm. Admission: £3.80 adult, £3.20 concs, £10 family, free under fives, £3.80/free disabled/carer. Call 01890 820488.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Trains run daily. Call 01890 820317 for times and information.

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. Open daily, 10am to 5pm. Admission: £3.80 adult, £3.20 concs, free under fives, £10 family. Call 01890 820338.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum. Willowburn, Alnwick. 01665 510027. Open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm. Free entry.

Howick Hall Gardens: Open daily, 10.30am to 6pm, last entry 5pm. Admission: £7.70 adult, £6.60 over 60s, free for children.

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford: 01890 820338. Open daily, 11am to 5pm. Admission: £3 adult, £2.70 concs, free under fives, £8 family. See www.ford-and-etal.co.uk/lady-waterford-hall

Lindisfarne Castle: 01289 389244. Castle closed for restoration. The Gertrude Jekyll Garden, Lime Kilns and shop remain open daily. See www.nationaltrust.org.uk/lindisfarne-castle

Lindisfarne Centre: 01289 389004. Call for opening times. Admission: £4 adult, £3.50 concs, £2 child, £10 family, free under fives. See www.lindisfarne-centre.com

Lindisfarne Priory: 01289 389200. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £6.50 adult, £5.90 concs, £3.90 child, £16.90 family.

Longframlington Gardens: Open Gate spring and summer Wednesday to Saturday, plus Easter, May and August bank holidays, 10am to 4.30pm. No booking required. Open other days throughout year. See www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk for further information and events diary or call 01665 570382.

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Open Friday, 10am to 5pm. Admission: £4 adult, £1 child, all proceeds to charities.

Preston Tower, Chathill: 01665 589227. Open daily, 10am to 6pm, or dusk, whichever is earlier. Admission: £2 adult, 50p children, £1.50 concs or groups.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh: 01668 214910. Open daily, 10am to 5pm, last entry 4.15pm. Free admission.

Wallington: 01670 773600. Open daily, house noon to 5pm, walled garden 10am to 7pm, garden and estate 10am to dusk. Admission: £12.40 adult, £6.20 child, £31 family. See www.nationaltrust.org.uk/wallington

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage: 01665 711423. Castle: Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Hermitage: Open Monday and Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Admission: £6.20 adult, £5.60 concs, £3.70 child, £16.10 family.

Woodhorn Museum and Archives, Ashington: Open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Northumberland Archives: Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm. Admission free, occasional charges for special exhibitions. Parking £3.50.