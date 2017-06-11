Women ready for first show

A new amateur theatre group, recently founded in Alnwick, is getting ready for its first production.

And to support its inaugural performances this summer, the group was delighted to be given a grant by Alnwick Lions.

Six experienced local actresses, all members of the Alnwick Stage Musical Society, have formed The Portable Theatre Company.

The group is committed to producing high-quality, engaging drama in small and rural locations.

Currently all-female, although this could change later, their first production is to be the play Steel Magnolias, which will take place on the evenings of Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 13, 14 and 15, in three north Northumberland village halls – Warkworth Memorial Hall, Felton Village Hall and the Creighton Hall, Embleton.

Steel Magnolias is a bitter-sweet play, which has become well-known due to the film starring Dolly Parton and Julia Roberts. Set in Truvy’s beauty salon in a small town in Louisiana, the play focuses on the women who frequent the salon; their lives, loves and tragedies.

A warm-hearted, humorous and poignant play, Steel Magnolias promises to be a great evening’s entertainment and tickets will be available nearer the time from cast members and venues.

The Portable Theatre Company is largely funded by its six members, but has also received grants from Alnwick Town Council and Northumberland Community Chest as well as generous donations from local contacts and friends.

One of the group, Sally Pumford, said: “We are delighted that Alnwick Lions has donated this money, which is specifically to cover the cost of van hire and rehearsal space in the village halls. We would like to extend our thanks to the Lions and all our sponsors, without whom we would not have been able to get The Portable Theatre Company off the ground.”